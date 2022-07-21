Cityblock Health CEO Toyin Ajayi will discuss human-centered healthcare at Disrupt

If ever there were an industry ripe for disruption, it’s healthcare. Yet, the idea of building a billion-dollar business by addressing the physical, social and behavioral health needs of marginalized communities might seem far-fetched — until someone does it.

That’s just one reason we’re thrilled to announce that Dr. Toyin Ajayi, co-founder and CEO of Cityblock Health, will join us for a fireside chat at TechCrunch Disrupt, taking place on October 18–20 in San Francisco.

Cityblock provides care primarily to high-risk patients who receive their health insurance through Medicare and Medicaid. The goal is to deliver comprehensive, quality care that results in better patient outcomes at a lower cost and with fewer hospitalizations. They do this through a network of physicians and community outreach teams and by working with insurance providers.

Does Cityblock’s affordable, human-centered healthcare model work? Investors seem to think so. Currently, the company has raised nearly $900 million and has a valuation just shy of $6 billion.

As Cityblock’s president, Ajayi participated in a heated panel discussion at last year’s Disrupt, and we’re looking forward to talking with her about the company’s progress toward its mission since she stepped into the CEO position in March. We’d also like to get her take on whether the post-COVID-but-not-really-post-COVID situation exposed existing, worsening or improving gaps in the healthcare system.

Learn more about the CEO who said, during this TechCrunch Found Live podcast, that “entrepreneurs need unassailable hope, optimism and belief in a different, better future — especially in something as entrenched as healthcare.”

Dr. Toyin Ajayi is co-founder and CEO of Cityblock Health, a tech-enabled, value-based healthcare provider for Medicaid, dually eligible and lower-income Medicare beneficiaries in underserved communities. Cityblock’s model of care delivers highly personalized medical care, behavioral health care and social services to members in neighborhoods where it’s needed most.

Prior to Cityblock, Ajayi served as chief medical officer of Commonwealth Care Alliance, an integrated health plan and care-delivery system for individuals eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid. She led clinical operations, spearheaded care-delivery innovations, and oversaw multidisciplinary teams of clinicians, community health workers and administrators.

Ajayi received her medical degree from King’s College London School of Medicine. Board certified in family medicine, she completed her residency training at Boston Medical Center and continues to practice primary care with a focus on patients with chronic, complex and end-of-life needs.

