U.S. markets close in 3 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,241.81
    +22.26 (+0.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,589.63
    +142.49 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,997.53
    +85.78 (+0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,309.52
    -17.61 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.65
    -0.31 (-0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,895.30
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    28.01
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2179
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4760
    -0.0130 (-0.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4165
    +0.0048 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4340
    -0.1860 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,935.80
    +279.21 (+0.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    946.45
    -18.78 (-1.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,088.18
    +7.17 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,958.56
    +97.76 (+0.34%)
     

Cityblock's Iya Romm and Maverick Ventures' Ambar Bhattacharyya are joining us on Extra Crunch Live

Darrell Etherington
·2 min read

If the pandemic achieved anything good, it was putting health front and center in the minds of the general public, elected officials, investors and innovators. Cityblock has been working on solutions for bringing together the healthcare industry and communities since long before now, but it raised a total of $372 million spanning December through March, so it's definitely seeing the impact of the visibility of its mission in light of a worldwide healthcare crisis.

On June 30 at noon PT/3PM ET, Cityblock co-founder and CEO Iyah Romm will join us for an episode of Extra Crunch Live, along with Cityblock investor and Maverick Ventures managing partner Ambar Bhattacharyya. We'll talk about the process of fundraising for this critical area in urgent need of innovation, and what it's like trying to manage that process when the business you're in is experiencing one of its busiest and most fraught times ever. Register here for free.

Romm and Bhattacharyya will also be providing live feedback to participants in our weekly Extra Crunch Live pitch-off, which you can apply to join live during the event.

But we've talked about Cityblock a bit, let's take a step back and look at our guests.

Iyah Romm co-founded Cityblock in 2017 and has been its chief executive ever since. Before that, he was entrepreneur in residence at Sidewalk Labs, from which Cityblock spun out. He has a long history in public health and private care, including as Chief Transformation Officer at Commonwealth Care Alliance, and stint at the Health Policy Commission and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

Bhattacharyya has spent more than a decade in VC, including at Bessemer and Bain as well as in his current role at Maverick Ventures. His track record includes investments in companies that have had a total of 11 exists via IPO and acquisition, including four public market unicorns. His specific focus has been on early and growth stage healthcare companies, so it's a space he knows very well.

Maverick participated in Cityblock's Series A, as well as its Series B and both the C and C extension rounds from this past year.

The episode goes down at noon PT/3pm ET on June 30 and is free to all who want to check it out live. On-demand access to the content is reserved for Extra Crunch members only. Register to come hang out with us here.

Recommended Stories

  • Traders Cut $7 Billion of Treasury Bets Before Inflation Report

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasuries traders are taking bets off the table ahead of key U.S. inflation numbers, with benchmark yields breaking their recent trading range in a shakeout of short positions.Yields steadied Thursday after slumping this week to close at the lowest since March. The moves come as a measure of positioning showed traders unwound the equivalent of almost $7 billion in 10-year cash bonds Wednesday, a sign the market may be willing to look past the prospect of a higher-than-expected re

  • BOE’s Haldane Warns of ‘Dangerous Moment’ for Monetary Policy

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Central bankers are at their most dangerous moment in decades, with the risk of a “bad mistake” if they don’t act to quell accelerating inflation, according to Bank of England chief economist Andy Haldane.Haldane, who is leaving the role this month, wrote in the New Statesman that the balance of risks have “shifted decisively” on inflation in recent months, and a rapid resurgence was no

  • Dollar hovers near flat as focus turns to upcoming data, ECB meeting

    The dollar was little changed and off session lows on Wednesday as investors focused on a European Central Bank meeting and the upcoming U.S. consumer price index report to help gauge the current pace of the economic recovery. Both are due Thursday, and investors have adopted a wait-and-see attitude, leaving major currencies mostly range-bound recently. The U.S. Labor Department's consumer prices data has been much anticipated after last month's report showed consumer prices increased by the most in nearly 12 years in April, fueling the view that higher prices could last longer than some anticipate.

  • Saudi Wealth Fund Leads Investment in Gulf Infrastructure Fund

    (Bloomberg) -- The Public Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund chaired by the crown prince, has agreed to commit up to a fifth of a planned $800 million Middle East infrastructure fund being established by Aberdeen Standard Investments and Investcorp.The Aberdeen Standard Investcorp Infrastructure Partners fund has received the pledge of as much as $160 million from the PIF, as the wealth fund is known, along with another $90 million commitment from the Asian Infrastructure Inve

  • Bitcoin Junk Bonds Offer Imperfect But In-Demand Crypto Pathway

    (Bloomberg) -- MicroStrategy Inc., already well on its way to transforming from a software company into a Bitcoin repository, just sold junk bonds that give investors a novel way to put money into the cryptocurrency.The question on Wall Street’s mind, though, is why there was so much demand for the debt when there are more straightforward and potentially more lucrative ways to invest if Bitcoin ever makes it “to the moon” -- like just buying Bitcoin itself.Nevertheless, MicroStrategy had an easy

  • Southeast Asia's Grab sees $40 billion SPAC merger delayed to Q4

    Southeast Asia's Grab, which is going public through a merger worth $40 billion with special-purpose acquisition company Altimeter Growth Corp, said on Wednesday it expects to complete the business combination during the fourth quarter. Grab said it was in the process of finalising its financial audit for fiscal years 2018, 2019 and 2020 in accordance with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission requirements. As a result, Grab's financial information for those periods remain subject to further review and revision, it said in a statement.

  • Indonesia, South Africa, Mexico back G7 global tax reform proposal

    The Indonesian, South African and Mexican finance ministers expressed support on Thursday for an overhaul of international tax rules to make companies pay their fair share in a more globalised and digitalised business world. In a joint article with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, Indonesia's Sri Mulyani Indrawati, South Africa' Tito Mboweni and Mexico's Arturo Herrera Gutierrez endorsed changes proposed by the Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies. G7 finance ministers agreed on Saturday on a system to make multinational companies pay more tax in countries where they operate, alongside a minimum global corporate tax rate of at least 15%.

  • Billionaire's Altice group buys 12% BT stake in support of fibre plans

    LONDON/PARIS (Reuters) -Telecoms billionaire Patrick Drahi has bought a 12.1% stake worth about 2.2 billion pounds ($3.1 billion) in BT Group, backing its ambition to build a nationwide fibre broadband network. Drahi's newly-created vehicle Altice UK announced the holding in a statement on Thursday which drove BT's shares to a 17-month high. Altice UK is owned by Next Alt, dealmaker Drahi's private holding, which also controls SFR, the second largest telecoms operator in France behind Orange.

  • Apollo-Rescued Aeromexico Seeks an Alternate Lender

    (Bloomberg) -- Grupo Aeromexico SAB is talking to prospective lenders who could replace Apollo Global Management Inc. in its bankruptcy rescue, according to people familiar with the matter.Apollo funded a $1 billion rescue plan for the airline last year. Under the pact, it will be able to covert its loan into equity when the company reemerges from bankruptcy.The discussions, which are expected to continue into mid-June, are meant to gauge an accurate valuation of the company once it emerges from

  • UpHealth CEO Ramesh Balakrishnan on Going Public, Focusing on Innovation

    UpHealth CEO Ramesh Balakrishnan By Jarrett Banks Health technology platform UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE: UPH) is the latest healthcare company to go public via SPAC, by partnering with GigCapital2. IPO Edge sat down with UpHealth CEO Ramesh Balakrishnan to find out more about the company’s future and focus on innovation. IPO Edge: What has UpHealth created? UpHealth has created […]

  • Column: More proof that a wealth tax on billionaires is desperately needed

    ProPublica's tax investigation shows why billionaires should be taxed on their wealth.

  • US STOCKS-Futures hold steady ahead of inflation data

    U.S. stock index futures traded in a tight range on Thursday as investors waited for inflation data for signs the Federal Reserve could start tightening monetary policy faster than expected. The Labor Department's report, due at 8:30 a.m. ET, will likely show that the consumer price index increased 0.4% last month after surging 0.8% in April, the largest gain since June 2009, as speedy vaccinations helped re-open the economy. While the Fed has reiterated that the spike in inflation would be transitory, investors fear that a bigger-than-expected surge could push the central bank into tightening policy earlier than signaled.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally to $10 (or More)

    Let’s take a moment to talk about opportunity, share price, and risk/reward considerations. These are some of the factors investors must consider when moving into penny stocks – and we haven’t even touched on the fundamental soundness of the company or its business model. Penny stocks – as their name suggests, they once traded for just a pennies per share, but these days are considered those equities trading at less than $5 – are a challenging market niche. The penny stock critics make valid poi

  • GameStop taps Amazon Australia chief as CEO, may sell shares

    (Reuters) -GameStop on Wednesday named the head of Amazon's Australian business as its CEO and said the struggling videogame retailer may sell new shares, sending its volatile stock down 7% in extended trade and disappointing some of its ardent fan base of individual investors. In a quarterly report that was stronger than analysts forecast, GameStop said it may sell up to 5 million new shares, which would be worth $1.4 billion based on its latest share price. Matt Furlong, a nine-year Amazon veteran, will succeed George Sherman as chief executive officer.

  • How Biden’s 2022 Tax Plan Could Affect Your Retirement

    President Joe Biden’s 2022 budget proposal raises the top income tax rate up to 39.6%. Taxpayers with an adjusted gross income over $1 million will also have to pay this rate on long-term capital gains and qualified dividends. But while … Continue reading → The post How Biden’s 2022 Tax Plan Could Affect Your Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Jessica Simpson Fashion Brand Owner Preparing to Sell Assets in Bankruptcy

    (Bloomberg) -- The troubled owner of Jessica Simpson’s brand is nearing a deal to sell its majority stake in the fashion line back to the singer and offload other assets as part of a potential Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, according to people with knowledge of the plans.Sequential Brands Group Inc. had been seeking to sell off its assets to avoid a cash crunch while it negotiated with creditors, but is now preparing to unload its brands under a process that will likely take place in court, said

  • US Consumer Prices Rise Faster Than Expected in May

    The Consumer Price Index is important to bitcoin investors who are watching for signs of inflation.

  • IRS is writing to 36 million families telling them how much they’ll get with new Child Tax Credit

    Here’s a letter from the Internal Revenue Service that you may actually want to receive. Approximately one month ahead of the first payouts under the expanded Child Tax Credit, the IRS announced this week it’s going to be mailing millions of letters notifying families about the money coming their way. The IRS said it’s already started sending those letters to approximately 36 million families.

  • Don’t Expect $100 Oil Anytime Soon. Here’s What’s More Likely to Happen.

    A belief that demand will outstrip supply in 2022, and limited production increases among U.S. producers is spurring projections for triple-digit prices.

  • Mortgage rates fell over the past week, despite inflation hitting a 13-year high. What’s going on?

    ‘The fact that rate movements don’t appear to be tied to any specific data or developments makes it difficult to chart their path forward.’