Cityblock's Iya Romm and Maverick Ventures' Ambar Bhattacharyya are joining us on Extra Crunch Live

If the pandemic achieved anything good, it was putting health front and center in the minds of the general public, elected officials, investors and innovators. Cityblock has been working on solutions for bringing together the healthcare industry and communities since long before now, but it raised a total of $372 million spanning December through March, so it's definitely seeing the impact of the visibility of its mission in light of a worldwide healthcare crisis.

On June 30 at noon PT/3PM ET, Cityblock co-founder and CEO Iyah Romm will join us for an episode of Extra Crunch Live, along with Cityblock investor and Maverick Ventures managing partner Ambar Bhattacharyya. We'll talk about the process of fundraising for this critical area in urgent need of innovation, and what it's like trying to manage that process when the business you're in is experiencing one of its busiest and most fraught times ever. Register here for free.

Romm and Bhattacharyya will also be providing live feedback to participants in our weekly Extra Crunch Live pitch-off, which you can apply to join live during the event.

But we've talked about Cityblock a bit, let's take a step back and look at our guests.

Iyah Romm co-founded Cityblock in 2017 and has been its chief executive ever since. Before that, he was entrepreneur in residence at Sidewalk Labs, from which Cityblock spun out. He has a long history in public health and private care, including as Chief Transformation Officer at Commonwealth Care Alliance, and stint at the Health Policy Commission and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

Bhattacharyya has spent more than a decade in VC, including at Bessemer and Bain as well as in his current role at Maverick Ventures. His track record includes investments in companies that have had a total of 11 exists via IPO and acquisition, including four public market unicorns. His specific focus has been on early and growth stage healthcare companies, so it's a space he knows very well.

Maverick participated in Cityblock's Series A, as well as its Series B and both the C and C extension rounds from this past year.

The episode goes down at noon PT/3pm ET on June 30 and is free to all who want to check it out live. On-demand access to the content is reserved for Extra Crunch members only. Register to come hang out with us here.