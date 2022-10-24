U.S. markets open in 3 hours 9 minutes

Citycon announces a new brand reflecting its Nordic strategy to own mixed-use urban hubs in prime locations

·2 min read

Citycon has unveiled a major company rebranding, including a new logo, to better reflect its strategy to own Nordic mixed-use, urban hubs focused on necessity-based centres in prime locations.

HELSINKI, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its inception 34 years ago, Citycon has evolved from a Finnish company into a pan-Nordic company with a strong focus on necessity-based services at the centre of mixed-use urban hubs for the communities in which they serve. Citycon has transformed from a regional retail property owner into one of Europe's largest publicly traded property companies with assets of over 4.5 billion euros and a unique strategy focused on the Nordics to create sustainable cities full of life that make life easier and better for its inhabitants.

The new brand identity and logo pay homage to the company's history while supporting the future direction of Citycon. Elements of the new brand identity includes a new logo, new brand colours reflecting Nordic simplicity of design, and a new purpose statement, 'Creating cities full of life.'

"We are very proud of the new look and feel of the company branding, which coincides with the evolution of the firm since 1988. This new brand identity work has been a collaboration within Citycon and agency Kurppa Hosk. We are confident that our new look reflects how we want to welcome customers, communities and businesses to our centres and represents our continuing journey to transform unique locations into thriving communities," says Henrica Ginström, Chief Operating Officer.

Citycon's new brand identity is now visible on the company website at Citycon.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investor relations:
Sakari Järvelä, VP, Corporate Finance and Investor Relations
Telephone +358 50 387 8180
sakari.jarvela@citycon.com

Media inquiries:

Pia Grahn, Communications Director
Tel. +46 73 037 1722
pia.grahn@citycon.com

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use real estate featuring modern, necessity-based retail with residential, office and municipal service spaces that enhance the communities in which they operate. Citycon is committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.5 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs in the heart of vibrant communities with direct connections to public transport and anchored by grocery, healthcare and other services that cater to the everyday needs of customers.

Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

www.citycon.com

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/i/henrica-ginstrom-citycon-241022,c3104439

Henrica Ginström Citycon 241022

https://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/i/citycon-kurppahosk-picture,c3104440

Citycon KurppaHosk Picture

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/citycon-announces-a-new-brand-reflecting-its-nordic-strategy-to-own-mixed-use-urban-hubs-in-prime-locations-301657112.html

