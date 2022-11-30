U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,968.50
    +6.50 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,904.00
    +47.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,544.50
    +19.75 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,841.70
    +3.90 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.06
    +0.86 (+1.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.20
    +4.50 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    21.47
    +0.03 (+0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0357
    +0.0022 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7480
    +0.0450 (+1.22%)
     

  • Vix

    21.89
    -0.32 (-1.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1990
    +0.0040 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.5860
    -0.0480 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,885.62
    +525.59 (+3.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    400.90
    +12.17 (+3.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,512.00
    +37.98 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,902.84
    -125.00 (-0.45%)
     

Citycon divests two non-core centres in Norway

·2 min read

CITYCON OYJ  Investor News  29 November 2022 at 23.50 hrs

HELSINKI, Finland, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon has signed an agreement to sell two non-core shopping centres in Norway for approximately NOK 1250 million (approximately EUR 120.8 million). Both assets are unencumbered, and the gross purchase price is within 2.5% of Q4/2021 book values. According to the agreement, Citycon will divest Sjøsiden centre in Horten and Down Town in Porsgrunn to Scala Eiendom AS. The transaction is estimated to close during Q4/2022.

"These divestments follow Citycon' s strategy to efficiently recycle capital and to focus on larger, grocery and municipal service-anchored urban hubs with direct connection to public transportation and development potential. The proceeds from this transaction will be used to repay debt and to further strengthen our investment grade balance sheet. The transaction showcases the liquidity of Citycon´s portfolio and highlights the attractiveness and desirability of necessity-based, inflation protected Nordic retail assets to investors. This transaction represents the first tranche of our stated goal of selling EUR 500 million of non-core assets over the next 24 months. It also provides further evidence of the validity of our asset values even those that are non-core", says F. Scott Ball, Citycon's CEO.

For further information, please contact:
Sakari Järvelä
Vice President, Corporate Finance and Investor Relations
Tel. +358 50 387 8180
sakari.jarvela@citycon.com

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use real estate featuring modern, necessity-based retail with residential, office and municipal service spaces that enhance the communities in which they operate. Citycon is committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.5 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs in the heart of vibrant communities with direct connections to public transport and anchored by grocery, healthcare and other services that cater to the everyday needs of customers.

Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3), Fitch (BBB-) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon Oyj's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.citycon.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/citycon-divests-two-non-core-centres-in-norway-301689688.html

Recommended Stories

  • CrowdStrike stock sinks after missing revenue expectations

    Shares of CrowdStrike plummeted after the company's third-quarter earnings results showed its Q4 revenue guidance missed expectations.

  • Seeking at Least 12% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Standing here at the tail end of 2022, we can see the next year through the mist of uncertainty – and for now, that view is dominated by high inflation, rising interest rates and potential recession. Looking at the market situation, Goldman Sachs strategist Christian Mueller-Glissmann writes: "We remain defensive for the 3-month horizon with further headwinds from rising real yields and lingering growth uncertainty... The growth/inflation mix remains unfavorable – inflation is likely to normaliz

  • ‘Patience Pays Off’: Billionaire Ken Fisher Loads Up on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Investors looking for a guiding hand to steer them safely through the current hazardous stock market landscape could do worse than listen to what billionaire Ken Fisher has to say. The Fisher Investments founder famously started his independent money management firm with $250 in 1979, a company that is now a $197-plus billion going concern, while Fisher’s own net worth stands north of $5 billion. So, for those getting restless from 2022’s unrelenting bear, Fisher has some very simple advice: "Th

  • Time to Buy Beaten-Down Chip Stocks?

    The fun has seemingly come to a screeching halt in 2022 for chip stocks, with many of these once beloved stocks residing deep in the red year-to-date.

  • It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years

    With a yield of 9.62%, the recently expired Series I bond was understandably popular. With interest rates rising, bond funds are down this year and banks continue to offer miserly rates on deposit accounts. So it's no wonder that a … Continue reading → The post It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Stock Market Rally Awaits Fed Chief Powell, Key Economic Data; Apple Extends Slide

    The stock market rally pulled back with Fed chief Jerome Powell and key economic data due. As Apple slumps, 3 Dow stocks are near buy points.

  • Why QuantumScape, Canoo, and Blink Charging Stocks Rose Today

    Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS), Canoo Holdings (NASDAQ: GOEV), and Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) were up between 5% and 7% this morning. While each pared those gains as the day progressed, they all were still outpacing the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index as of 3:20 p.m. ET. With the Nasdaq negative at that time, QuantumScape remained up 2.6%, and Canoo and Blink were 4.7% and 1.9% higher, respectively.

  • CrowdStrike Tumbles After Revenue Forecast Misses Estimates

    (Bloomberg) -- CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. fell as much as 19% in extended trading on Tuesday after the cybersecurity company gave a revenue outlook for the current period that fell short of analysts’ estimates.Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceBanks Stuck With $42 Billion Debt Seize Chance to Offload ItThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InThis Is Where Luxury Property Prices May Rise and Fall the Most in 2023Apple to

  • Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett Seem to Agree on These 2 Stocks Heading Into 2023

    Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett have extremely different approaches when it comes to investing. While Wood tends to invest in high-flying growth stocks, Buffett is usually seen as a value investor who also loves companies that return capital to shareholders. Buffett has said in the past that he wouldn't buy all of the Bitcoin in the world for $25.

  • Jeff Bezos' Bet On Housing Slide — His Single-Family Rental Play Appears Well-Timed

    It should be obvious that billionaires don’t accumulate wealth by accident. Their success is predicated on observation and savvy investment, and a privileged background helps. Billionaires like Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates likely saw an opportunity for land investment to return tenfold, by way of food shortages, well ahead of time. So it should be no surprise that the real estate investing platform Arrived Homes, backed by Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos is taking off. He had the for

  • Retired? 5 Stocks Yielding 5% to Buy in 2023

    Stocks are in an ongoing bear market, and bonds, typically considered less volatile than stocks, have had one of the worst years for the asset class in generations. Dividend stocks aren't a silver bullet, but they have some perks, including passive income and the upside of share price gains when the market eventually enters a new uptrend. Retirees can sprinkle some high-yield dividend stocks into a diversified portfolio, including these five stocks yielding 5% or more.

  • Stock market could plunge another 24% next year, Bank of America warns

    Bank of America analysts said this week the S&P 500 could plunge as much as 24% next year as a result of the Federal Reserve's quantitative tightening.

  • Why Nio Shares Were More Than 6% Higher This Morning

    Investors may be reacting to positive short-term news, but a longer-term development also provided them with a boost of confidence.

  • Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras (PBR) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Petrobras (PBR) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Lordstown Motors begins shipping its Foxconn-made EV pickup trucks

    Lordstown Motors has starting shipping its all-electric Endurance pickup trucks manufactured by Foxconn, a milestone that seemed impossible earlier this year. Lordstown Motors, which has experienced investigations, executive upheaval and a shortage of capital, said Tuesday that its full-sized EV truck received full homologation with certification from both the EPA and CARB that clears the way for the company to start customer sales. The first batch of 500 EV pickups, made at an Ohio factory now owned by Taiwanese hardware manufacturing company Foxconn, are on their way to fleet customers, according to the company.

  • NetApp (NTAP) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates

    NetApp (NTAP) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 10.45% and 0.55%, respectively, for the quarter ended October 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Better Growth Stock: Tilray vs Cresco Labs

    The cannabis industry is experiencing rapid growth. According to Allied Market Research, if estimates are correct, it could be worth $149 billion by 2031. While Canadian pot stocks have a legal market to grow in, the market is modest compared to the U.S. Meanwhile, U.S. cannabis stocks continue to defy expectations even in a limited state market.

  • Intuit (INTU) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

    Intuit (INTU) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 39.50% and 3.97%, respectively, for the quarter ended October 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • U.S. crypto broker Genesis says it is working to avoid bankruptcy filing

    Citing people with knowledge of the situation, the report said law firms Proskauer Rose and Kirkland & Ellis are being consulted by creditor groups, who are seeking to avoid a situation similar to crypto exchange FTX's rapid descent into bankruptcy. "Our goal is to resolve the current situation in the lending business without the need for any bankruptcy filing," a Genesis spokesperson said. "We've begun discussions with potential investors and our largest creditors and borrowers, including Gemini and DCG, to agree on a solution that shores up our lending business' overall liquidity and addresses clients' needs," Genesis' interim chief executive Derar Islim told clients in a letter seen by Reuters.

  • Is Shopify's Surge Sustainable?

    Stock surges after successful sales weekend, but key metrics juxtapose a bullish argument