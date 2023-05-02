Citycon signed total EUR 650 million committed syndicated credit facility

HELSINKI, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon Oyj has signed total EUR 650 million new committed syndicated multicurrency credit facility, to replace and extend its existing EUR 500 million facilities maturing in May 2024. The new facility consists of EUR 400 million revolving credit facility and a EUR 250 million term loan, and is fully secured by Iso Omena and four Norwegian assets.



The credit facilities can be used for general corporate purposes. The maturity of both new facilities is 3 years, with one year extension option (3+1 years). The margin of the facilities is determined based on Citycon's credit rating. Additionally, the margin is linked to achieving Citycon's key sustainability targets.



"Refinancing and expanding of Citycon's revolving credit facility is an important milestone for our financing plan and commitment to remaining investment grade as it confirms the strength of our core bank relationships, provides a transaction record to support current valuations, and provides ample liquidity to continue to improve our maturity schedule and our balance sheet. Connecting Citycon's sustainability performance to our financing will further support Citycon's profile as a green investment", says Bret McLeod, the Chief Financial Officer of Citycon.



The mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners of the facility are Danske Bank A/S (coordinator), Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (coordinator), OP Corporate Bank plc and Swedbank AB (publ); Nordea Bank Finland Plc is a mandated lead arranger and Deutsche Bank AG a lead arranger.



CITYCON OYJ

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use real estate featuring modern, necessity-based retail with residential, office and municipal service spaces that enhance the communities in which they operate. Citycon is committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.3 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs in the heart of vibrant communities with direct connections to public transport and anchored by grocery, healthcare and other services that cater to the everyday needs of customers.

Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.



www.citycon.com

