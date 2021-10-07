U.S. markets open in 6 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,379.25
    +25.25 (+0.58%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,448.00
    +157.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,886.75
    +127.75 (+0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,226.00
    +13.80 (+0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.98
    -0.45 (-0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.30
    +2.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    22.75
    +0.22 (+0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1570
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.00
    -0.30 (-1.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3598
    +0.0016 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.3650
    -0.0490 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,593.40
    +3,029.23 (+5.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,312.19
    +49.09 (+3.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,995.87
    -81.23 (-1.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.21
    +149.34 (+0.54%)
     

Citycon's climate targets approved by the Science Based Targets initiative - Citycon joins the list of global pioneering companies

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

HELSINKI, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon becomes the first real estate company in Finland to join the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Citycon commits to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in line with the 1,5°C Paris goal and has now received target validation from SBTi, which is a partnership between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

The validation conducted by Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) consider if companies targets are in line with the latest climate science on what is necessary to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement, limiting global warming to 1.5°C and to reach zero global emissions by 2050.

Citycon is the first Finnish real estate company to join a growing group of Nordic and European industry peers that have set targets in line with the 1.5°C goal. More than 1,000 businesses all over the world are working with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to reduce their emissions in line with climate science. According to Chief Operating Officer Henrica Ginström, the validation recognizes both Citycon's commitment to a sustainable future and the thorough work on sustainability at Citycon.

"We are happy to get this validation from Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) as it is extremely important to us to be ambitious on climate issues and that our processes are credible. The validation encourages us to strive for our goal of carbon neutrality by 2030," says Henrica Ginström.

Earlier this year Citycon was recognized as a Climate Leader by Financial times and German research company Statista. The Financial times Europe's Climate Leaders are companies that have shown the highest reduction in greenhouse gas emissions in relation to their revenues in the period 2014–2019.

Using less energy and producing more renewable energy

Citycon strives for carbon neutrality by, among other things, reducing its own energy consumption and increasing its own renewable energy production. Citycon's new urban centre Lippulaiva, under construction in Espoonlahti, will be a pioneer in sustainable energy solutions, and will be carbon neutral in terms of energy consumption from the opening day. Energy solutions for the buildings, with a total area of 150,000 square metres, include geoenergy, solar panels and smart management of electricity consumption. The heating and cooling needs of Lippulaiva will be met by utilising geoenergy of the plot and by recycling surplus heat. Lippulaiva's heat pump system is one of the largest systems used in a commercial premise in all of Europe.

Citycon's most recent example of reducing energy consumption is the ongoing energy project in Iso Omena, one of the largest shopping centres in Finland. The objective of energy project is to make Iso Omena an exceptionally energy-efficient shopping centre. An energy recycling and heat pump system will be installed in Iso Omena, which will recover and recycle the heat energy previously conducted to the outdoor air back to the shopping centre, where it will be utilized in the heating network. This energy saving project can reduce up to 75 percent of the heating energy used in the shopping centre.

Media Inquiries:

Tarja Parkkila, Communications Manager
Tel. +358 40 756 0545
tarja.parkkila@citycon.com

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use centres for urban living including retail, office space and housing. We are committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.4 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs with a direct connection to public transport. Placed in the heart of communities, our centres are anchored by groceries, healthcare and services to cater for the everyday needs of customers.

www.citycon.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/citycon-s-climate-targets-approved-by-the-science-based-targets-initiative---citycon-joins-the-list-,c3427879

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/i/lippulaiva-paasisaankaynti-pieni,c2964305

Lippulaiva pääsisäänkäynti pieni

Recommended Stories

  • Rocket Lab Shares Surge on NASA Solar Sail Launch Contract

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Rocket Lab USA Inc. surged as much as 25% in late trading Wednesday after the company said it won a contract to launch a NASA technology demonstration next year.Most Read from BloombergLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Christmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reim

  • Plug Power Dives Deeper Into Hydrogen Technology Production

    Hydrogen fuel cell technology company Plug Power and South Korea's SK E&S are going to make equipment for the coming hydrogen economy in Asia

  • Dam disasters were wake up call for Brazil's Vale, CEO says

    After two deadly dam disasters that made Vale SA a pariah of the global green movement, Brazil's largest mining company is striving to put the environment and climate at the heart of its business, Chief Executive Eduardo Bartolomeo told Reuters. Bartolomeo, speaking in an interview at the Reuters Impact conference, said the disasters - which killed nearly 300 people and caused huge environmental damage in Brazil - were a wake up call that forced the company to think differently. Beyond improving safety, it helped Vale reconsider its wider role too, according to Bartolomeo.

  • EXCLUSIVE: Meet the visionaries turning Cardano green

    The Cardano Conference delivered a lot of insight into IOHK and Charles Hoskinson’s plans for the future, but it also showcased that Cardano is a blockchain for social good with the launch of the #CardanoForest project.

  • Rocket Lab stock surges after NASA deal to launch solar sail announced

    Rocket Lab USA Inc. shares soared higher in after-hours trading Wednesday, following an announcement that the company has been chosen to fly an experimental solar sail into space.

  • Tesla's gigafactory electrifies California-Germany culture clash

    With final approval for its German factory potentially just weeks away, Tesla's Elon Musk will make an appearance in the tiny town of Gruenheide this Saturday to host a county fair. Despite pandemic-related curbs limiting gatherings in Germany to under 5,000 people, Tesla applied for - and got - a permit to have 9,000 at the Oct. 9 'Giga-Fest', after local authorities agreed the event would be COVID safe. Coming on the heels of officials allowing the company to break ground on its new site before final approval had even been granted, environmental groups say this is just the latest example of Tesla being given too much leeway to act disruptively in Germany - a pattern they worry will continue.

  • GM, General Electric agree to develop rare earth materials used in EV manufacturing

    In yet another sign that automakers are determined to get ahead of the supply chain curve, General Motors said Wednesday it had signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with General Electric for the supply of rare earth materials, the kind used to manufacture electric vehicles and clean energy equipment. The nonbinding agreement is with GE’s clean energy arm, GE Renewable Energy.

  • European Industry Buckles Under a Worsening Energy Squeeze

    (Bloomberg) -- European industry is being pushed closer to breaking point as the region’s energy crisis worsens by the day.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansPower and gas prices are hitting fresh records almost daily, and some energy-

  • Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. announces Net-Zero Goals and 2021 ESG Report

    Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. ("Algonquin" or the "Company") (TSX: AQN) (NYSE: AQN) today announced its commitment to a net-zero by 2050 target. This target is rooted in Algonquin's purpose of sustaining energy and water for life and is a reflection of the Company's track record of being a leader in the transition to a low-carbon economy. Concurrently, Algonquin is releasing its 2021 ESG Report, which details Algonquin's progress with respect to environmental, social and governance ("ESG") m

  • Companies strike $1.9B Colorado natural gas pipeline deal but investor Icahn says they're overpaying

    The 2,160-mile pipeline network and natural gas hub near Meeker found a new buyer after Berkshire Hathaway walked away.

  • Carbon offsetting is 'pure greenwash': Greenpeace

    The model allows polluting companies to offset their emissions by buying credits from projects that reduce or avoid the release of climate-warming CO2 elsewhere, such as mass tree plantings or solar power farms, which could be worth $50 billion by 2030 according to a task force created to scale up the market.Environmental advocates such as Greenpeace say this is allowing big emitters like oil majors to put off cutting their own emissions and avoid divesting from hydrocarbons, a primary source of greenhouse gases that cause global warming."There's no time for offsets. We are in a climate emergency and we need phasing out of fossil fuels," Greenpeace's Executive Director Jennifer Morgan said at the Reuters Impact conference.She said one issue with planting trees as offsets was that it takes 20 years for trees to grow and offset emissions happening right now. In the interim wildfires could destroy the chance of reductions."These offsetting schemes ... are pure 'greenwash' so that the companies, oil companies, can continue to do what they've been doing and make a profit," she said.

  • Moon Township company partners with Enel X to make second joint microgrid in Puerto Rico

    Eaton Corp. (NYSE:ETN), with its electrical sector headquartered in Moon Township, is partnering with Enel X to built a second microgrid system in Puerto Rico. The new microgrid will generate and store power via the sun and will be located at the Eaton Las Piedras manufacturing facility, where the company produces residential circuit breakers. "The increasing frequency and impact of climate emergencies underscore the need for far more sustainable and resilient power," Brian Brickhouse, president of Eaton's electrical sector, Americas region, said.

  • In dry California, some residents are buying machines that turn air into water

    The machine Ted Bowman helped design can make water out of the air, and in parched California, some homeowners are already buying the pricey devices.

  • Exclusive-Lawyers warn EU against labelling gas as a 'green' investment

    The environmental law firm ClientEarth has warned the European Union that it would be breaching its own laws if it labels investments in gas-fuelled energy as "green" in upcoming finance regulations. In a Wednesday letter to the bloc's executive seen by Reuters, ClientEarth said categorising gas as environmentally friendly would violate other laws, including the EU's legally binding target to reduce its net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030 from 1990 levels, and bring them to zero by 2050. The EU is close to finishing the climate portion of its sustainable finance taxonomy, a first-of-its-kind regulation that aims to steer private capital out of polluting economic activities and into those the EU deems environmentally friendly.

  • Chemical Giant Dow Urges U.S. to Follow Canada’s Lead on Carbon Incentives

    (Bloomberg) -- Dow Inc. urged the U.S. to follow Canada in offering industrial companies larger incentives to reduce carbon emissions after announcing plans to build the world’s first net-zero ethylene cracker in Alberta. Most Read from BloombergLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Reshape

  • Climate change is a huge threat, so why isn't everyone talking about it?

    Climatologist Katharine Hayhoe said more than half of U.S. adults are concerned about climate change, but only about a third of us ever talk about it.

  • Think tank calls for £11.7bn funding to insulate 19 million cold homes in Britain

    The New Economics Foundation said millions of homes are draughty, cold and rely on fossil fuels to heat them.

  • Woman fed bears 180 eggs a week — and now she’ll pay for it, Canadian officials say

    Officials said the woman bought “bulk produce” weekly, including 10 cases of apples and 50 pounds of carrots.

  • ‘$11 million per minute’: Oil and gas sector gets a lift from subsidies and shirking health costs, says report

    Subsidies that cut fuel prices accounted for 8% of the total, while tax breaks made up another 6%. But the bulk of the benefit to the producers comes with their ability to pass off the costs of pollution- and heat-related illness and deaths.

  • North American Metals & Mining first: BMO helps Sandstorm Gold Royalties achieve ESG goals with Sustainability-Linked Loan

    BMO Financial Group (TSX: BMO) (NYSE: BMO), acting as sole Sustainability Structuring Agent, has announced a financing deal with royalty company Sandstorm Gold Ltd. ("Sandstorm" or "Sandstorm Gold Royalties"). Adopting a Sustainability-Linked Loan structure as part of its 2021 revolving credit facility renewal enables Sandstorm to link its ESG strategy and cost of capital, reinforcing and demonstrating its commitment to sustainability.