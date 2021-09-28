U.S. markets close in 4 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,359.96
    -83.15 (-1.87%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,393.50
    -475.87 (-1.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,583.15
    -386.82 (-2.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,243.63
    -37.37 (-1.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.03
    -0.42 (-0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,739.90
    -12.10 (-0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    22.52
    -0.17 (-0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1685
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5220
    +0.0380 (+2.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3538
    -0.0166 (-1.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.3160
    +0.3380 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,666.58
    -1,450.02 (-3.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,030.49
    -26.66 (-2.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,028.45
    -34.95 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,183.96
    -56.10 (-0.19%)
     

CityFibre expands strategic alliance with Bechtel to support continued acceleration of its rollout

·5 min read

- Bechtel partnership extended after supporting a huge ramp up in CityFibre's nationwide Full Fibre rollout in last 12 months.

- Deeper alliance secures Bechtel's support for CityFibre's full rollout ambitions to 8m homes.

- Partnership underpins potential participation in Building Digital UK's Project Gigabit programme.

LONDON, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CityFibre, the UK's largest alternative provider of wholesale fibre infrastructure, has significantly extended and expanded its partnership with Bechtel, one of the world's leading engineering, construction, and project management companies, to support the continued acceleration of its rollout to approximately one third of the UK market by 2025.

CityFibre &amp; Bechtel expand alliance for continued acceleration of UK fiber rollout
CityFibre & Bechtel expand alliance for continued acceleration of UK fiber rollout

Bechtel's teams have been fully integrated into CityFibre's organizational structure since September 2020, enabling CityFibre to accelerate the mobilization of its 25 network construction partners and manage more than 60 parallel full town and city builds. Bechtel has also helped to strengthen project controls to enhance operational management, establish controls around risk and change, and increase productivity.

The new agreement formalizes a five-year extension to the partnership and will fully leverage Bechtel's mega-project expertise in project controls, construction management, contracts management, and environment, safety and health. Bechtel will focus its leadership and construction management efforts in CityFibre's north and southeast regions, areas with the greatest density of parallel builds. It will also continue to provide functional support across all regions as well as developing resource models to ensure thousands more operatives are trained and available to build partners to help construct the network.

The alliance will help ensure CityFibre's rollout continues to scale at pace, in line with its plans, while also ensuring unrivalled quality of network construction. By the end of 2022, CityFibre expects to have more than 150 parallel full city, town and village builds underway. By the end of 2025 the rollout will reach approximately 285 locations and address up to 8m homes.

Bechtel's scalable resourcing capabilities will also support CityFibre's potential participation in Building Digital UK's 'Project Gigabit' programme to bring Full Fibre to rural areas across the UK.

"It's a pleasure to be extending our alliance with Bechtel after a hugely successful year as partners," Greg Mesch, CEO at CityFibre said. "Over the last twelve months, they have worked in lockstep with our teams to deliver an extraordinary acceleration of our rollout. This pace will only increase as we commence new projects and maximise the productivity of each build. We're delighted that Bechtel, with their unparalleled experience of complex, scaled construction projects, will be working alongside us in the years ahead as we continue to build the UK's finest Full Fibre infrastructure platform."

"We're really proud of what we have achieved with CityFibre in only a year," John Williams, Bechtel's UK & Ireland Infrastructure Managing Director said. "This new alliance will deepen our partnership, help sustain CityFibre's incredible growth trajectory, and help future-proof the nation's digital infrastructure for communities across the UK."

Notes:

Capital raise

  • CityFibre has recently concluded the UK's largest ever capital raise for Full Fibre deployment of £1.125bn.

  • The investment round has been secured new investors Mubadala and Interogo Holding.

Operational Progress

  • CityFibre has appointed 25 network construction partners across the UK.

  • Network build is underway in 60 UK cities and towns.

  • CityFibre's services are now live in 46 cities and towns.

Network

  • CityFibre is the only UK digital infrastructure business designing, building and operating a national wholesale network that is 100% Full Fibre.

  • The network supports symmetrical gigabit speeds, enabling users to upload as fast as they can download.

  • The networks are based on future-proofed PON technology meaning that they can be easily upgraded to 10, 50 or even 100Gbps (Gigabits per second) and beyond without any changes to the underlying network infrastructure.

  • Brand new network infrastructure unencumbered by legacy systems enables CityFibre to deliver industry-leading Right First Time customer installation scores of over 95%.

About Bechtel:
Bechtel is a trusted engineering, construction and project management partner to industry and government. Differentiated by the quality of our people and our relentless drive to deliver the most successful outcomes, we align our capabilities to our customers' objectives to create a lasting positive impact. Since 1898, we have helped customers complete more than 25,000 projects in 160 countries on all seven continents that have created jobs, grown economies, improved the resiliency of the world's infrastructure, increased access to energy, resources, and vital services, and made the world a safer, cleaner place.

Bechtel serves the Energy; Infrastructure; Nuclear, Security & Environmental; and Mining & Metals markets. Our services span from initial planning and investment, through start-up and operations. www.bechtel.com

About CityFibre:
CityFibre is the UK's largest independent Full Fibre infrastructure platform. We provide digital infrastructure that enables our wholesale customers to provide ultra-fast, reliable and futureproof broadband, ethernet and 5G services to homes, businesses, schools, hospitals, GPs surgeries and anything else that needs connecting.

We have a £4bn Full Fibre network rollout programme underway which is on track to serve up to a third of the UK by 2025; that's 8m homes, 800k businesses, 400k local authority sites and 250k 5G access points. We've already announced 285 cities, towns and villages which will receive a transformational digital upgrade as part of our nationwide rollout.

As the nation's only 100% Full Fibre wholesale network, CityFibre is trusted by major Internet Service Providers and mobile operators including TalkTalk, Three, Vodafone and Zen as we are actively supporting a new generation of smaller regional ISPs dedicated to delivering Full Fibre Broadband.

CityFibre is based in London and is owned by Antin Infrastructure Partners, Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Mubadala Investment Company and Interogo Holding.

Media contact:
James Ryan
Email: james.ryan@portland-communications.com
Phone: +44 020 7554 1600

CityFibre
CityFibre
bechtel.com. (PRNewsFoto/Bechtel)
bechtel.com. (PRNewsFoto/Bechtel)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cityfibre-expands-strategic-alliance-with-bechtel-to-support-continued-acceleration-of-its-rollout-301386892.html

SOURCE Bechtel

Recommended Stories

  • 9 Stocks Better than Apple (AAPL) According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 9 stocks better than Apple according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 4 Stocks Better than Apple According to Hedge Funds. Bloated valuations and questionable earnings growth are some of the most important factors that seasoned investors […]

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 40% (or More)

    Markets are up this year – that’s no news, the gains have been substantial and sustained – but recent weeks have made investors nervous. The resurgence of COVID, rising inflation and stubbornly high unemployment have already made headlines, but new problems are coming up overseas. In China, for example, a developing debt crisis in the giant Evergrande Group threatens to upend that country’s lending system. So, after a full nine months of gains this year, the stock markets are looking at the real

  • Will Palantir Be Worth More Than IBM by 2025?

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) and IBM (NYSE: IBM) are two very different types of tech companies. Palantir's market value has tripled since its direct listing last September, thanks to the robust growth of its data mining and AI platforms. IBM, which went public 110 years ago, has lost about a fifth of its value over the past decade as it struggled to grow its legacy businesses.

  • Why Naked Brand Stock Soared Today

    Shares of Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) surged 21.8% on Monday, as investors' excitement about a potential game-changing acquisition reached a fever pitch. Naked Brand's popularity among traders on Reddit and other social media sites helped it raise cash via stock offerings earlier this year. After ridding itself of debt and amassing a war chest of $270 million, Naked Brand's management team went hunting for takeover targets.

  • Hedge Funds Are Selling Roku, Inc. (ROKU)

    The 800+ hedge funds and famous money managers tracked by Insider Monkey have already compiled and submitted their 13F filings for the second quarter, which unveil their equity positions as of June 30th. We went through these filings, fixed typos and other more significant errors and identified the changes in hedge fund portfolios. Our extensive […]

  • Here's Why We Think Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Is Well Worth Watching

    For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to...

  • Is It Time to Put Workhorse Group Out to Pasture -- Or Not Quite?

    Following failure to win a huge USPS delivery vehicle contract, electric vehicle (EV) maker Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) is seeing its share prices crash even lower. Investor confidence sank recently on the recall of several dozen Workhorse delivery vans for upgrades. Among other troubles, Workhorse recently lost a multibillion-dollar contract to build electric delivery runabouts for the Postal Service to industrial vehicle maker Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK).

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Expect to Boost Sales by at least 180% in the Next 5 Years

    These tech companies are trading at lofty valuations but their forecasts imply they might be fairly valued.

  • Semiconductor stocks fall, Endeavor wins on sports betting, Naked Brand shares surge

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the morning top stock movers, including Endeavor, Naked Brand, and Huntsman.&nbsp;

  • Amazon target cut, Lordstown cut to sell, Coinbase introducing direct deposit of paychecks

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks extend losses, Nasdaq sinks as Treasury yields climb

    Stocks sank Tuesday, with technology stocks leading the way lower as investors nervously eyed a swift rise in U.S. Treasury yields.

  • Applied Materials Stock Is Tumbling. The Entire Chip Sector Is Sliding Too.

    Shares of semiconductor manufacturers are sliding as rising Treasury yields pressure fast-growing tech shares.

  • Why MercadoLibre Stock Got Chopped Today

    Shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) fell today even though there was no news out on the Latin American e-commerce company. Instead, it was one of a number of high-growth stocks that pulled back sharply today as investors were spooked by fears of rising Treasury yields, which entice investors away from growth stocks and into other options like bonds. MercadoLibre stock finished the day down 5.4% while the 10-year Treasury yield rose 1.6% to 1.48%.

  • Activision’s $18 million settlement, Merck nears purchase of Acceleron Pharma, Bridgerton leads in Netflix views

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down Tuesday’s business headlines.

  • Is It Time to Buy the S&P 500's 3 Worst-Performing Stocks?

    Viatris, Las Vegas Sands, and Take-Two Interactive are trailing the market in 2021. You should consider buying two of them but stay away from the third.

  • 10 Best International Stocks in 2021

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best international stocks in 2021. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best International Stocks in 2021. Diversifying your stock portfolio by increasing exposure to international companies working in high-growth areas is perhaps one of the best ways to hedge […]

  • 5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

    When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. Dell Technologies The Trade: D

  • September Sell-Off: Is Twilio Stock a Buy While It's Down?

    On the surface, shares of the growth stock still look extremely expensive. But is the price tag worth it?

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Jefferies Says ‘Buy’

    After a full year of market gains, markets are getting a bit nervous. Inflation is up, US job openings are exceeding the number of unemployed by record amount, and the pile-up of container ships on the West Coast is a continuing reminder that supply chains have not yet recovered from the pandemic disruptions. Taking the measure of current conditions, Jefferies’ global equity strategist Sean Darby lays out the worst case scenario: “…if breakeven inflation expectations were to fall, narrowing real

  • Is Barrick Gold (GOLD) A Good Stock To Buy Now?

    Ariel Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Ariel Fund”, “Ariel Appreciation Fund”, “Ariel Focus Fund”, “Ariel International Fund”, and “Ariel Global Fund” second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 5.52% was recorded by Ariel Fund for the second quarter of 2021, 4.8% by Ariel Appreciation […]