Citygate Outlets CLUB CG Launched "Let's Chill & Celebrate!" Campaign

First Mall Campaign to offer Flycation for "Uplifting" Rewards

Interactive Confectionery Gift Truck and Anniversary Extraordinary Quarterly Rewards Up for Grabs

90 Minutes Above Clouds with Travel Guru Jerry.C

HONG KONG, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This Autumn, Citygate Outlets offers shoppers a laid-back getaway with a prestigious Flycation over the city, alongside a stream of amazing offers that will send you on cloud nine. To celebrate the first anniversary of CLUB CG, Citygate Outlets is launching the "Let's Chill & Celebrate!" Campaign from now until 3rd October, offering a wonderful array of shopping privileges, exclusive Flycation experience, "Chill Movie and Dessert Delights", Quarterly Reward Redemption and interactive games with fabulous prizes up for grabs.

This Autumn, Citygate Outlets offers shoppers a laid-back getaway with a prestigious Flycation over the city, alongside a stream of amazing offers that will send you on cloud nine!

Hop on the interactive Confectionery Gift Truck for viral snaps and a chance to win sweet treats in three fun challenges. Travel guru Jerry.C, on the other hand, will take travellers on a 90-minute flight, where he will share memorable travel anecdotes, play games with passengers and give away cool prizes.

First Mall in Town to Launch "Fly and Stay with CLUB CG!" Exclusive Privilege

Want to revisit those joyful moments in vacation? The mall is sending CLUB CG members back to the sky with an exclusive flight-seeing tour redeemable with 10,000 points^. During the 90-minute flight held on 16th October, you can relish the beautiful skyline of Hong Kong while drinking in the scenic landscapes of Lantau Island. Famous travel guru Jerry.C is tapped to be your tour guide, sharing hilarious travel anecdotes and playing games with passengers on the way, with cash vouchers up for grabs – a prestigious experience exclusively for CLUB CG members. Non-CLUB CG members with an eligible total spending of HK$2,000 or above can also join the programme upon membership registration onsite. Come celebrate CLUB CG's first anniversary to enjoy the "Fly and Stay with CLUB CG!" privilege.#

Story continues

"Fly and Stay with CLUB CG!" Details Flycation Experience (1 person)

Flight date and time:

11:30am – 1:00 pm, 16 October 2021 Points Required: 10,000 Points Content:

Travel guru Jerry.C will take travellers on a 90-minute flight and share memorable travel anecdotes, play games with passengers and give away cool prizes

^The flight is operated by HK Express. The Flycation activity will be conducted in Cantonese. Each CLUB CG member can redeem a maximum of four flight tickets, which include airline fuel and other surcharges, Airport Construction Fee and Passenger Security Charge, but exclude personal insurance and any other personal expenses. Quota is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis, while stocks last. Respective terms and conditions of CLUB CG membership programme, HK Express apply.

#Terms and conditions apply.

Triple Treats for

Besties at the Confectionery Truck

Fabulous rewards are coming on stream in CLUB CG's first anniversary celebration. The mall will turn a gift truck, a fixture in the trending local tours, into a dazzlingly lit installation clad in macaron-inspired hues, where fashionistas and besties can unwind and soak up the idyllic vibe. There are three interactive games not to be missed, including an Instagram AR challenge and driving simulation on "Escape & Chill" Gift Truck, with a chance to win fabulous gifts in simple missions. Make sure to follow Citygate Outlets on Facebook or Instagram to receive a delectable cake pop to share with besties every Friday to Sunday during the promotion period. What's more, CLUB CG members and pre-members (as well as non-CLUB CG members who have completed their membership registration onsite) can create a personalised gift at the animated photos & magnets booth.

"Escape & Chill" Gift Truck Decoration & Interactive Game Fancy an uplifting escape to restore your inner happiness? Come and take viral snaps at the "Escape & Chill" Gift Truck. Play our "Escape & Chill" AR filter game for a chance to win exclusive prizes. Check out Citygate Outlets Facebook and Instagram page for details. Every Friday to Sunday, follow Citygate Outlets on Instagram or Facebook to receive a delectable CLUB CG Cake Pop.^ Capture joyous moments on hilarious snaps at the animated photos & magnets booth.* New members registered on-site are also eligible to join.

"Escape & Chill" Gift Truck details: Location: Near cdf Beauty (Shop 275) on L2, Citygate Outlets Date: 1 September 2021 to 3 October 2021 Time: 12 noon – 7pm daily

* Non-CLUB CG members are required to register as a CLUB CG pre-member or member to participate in the game. Each member can participate once per day. ^ Prizes are limited and are available on a first-come, first-served basis, while stocks last. Terms and conditions apply.

Endless Celebration with "Chill Movie and Dessert Delights"

Turn up the volume on endless celebration. CLUB CG members with a designated amount of same-day e-spending at selected Citygate Outlets merchants* can redeem a designated movie and dining coupon. Non-CLUB CG members with an eligible total spending of HK$2,000 or above can also join the programme upon membership registration onsite. Come celebrate CLUB CG's first anniversary and enjoy the amazing shopping rewards.

"Chill Movie and Dessert Delights" Redemption Details: Location: Citygate OutletsConcierge Desk on G/F, Customer Care Centre on L2 Date: 1 September 2021 to 3 October 2021 Time: 10am – 10pm daily Details: Spending* Cash coupons from designated merchants^ HK$2,000 – 5,999 One piece of MCL Citygate Cinema 2D Movie Gift Voucher HK$6,000 or above Two Pieces of MCL Citygate Cinema 2D Movie Gift Voucher and Three Pieces of L.D.K. by Ufufu Café HK$50 Cash Coupon

*Spending at TaSTe and HK JEBN are excluded from this offer. ^Coupons are limited and are available on a first-come, first-served basis, while stocks last.

Anniversary Extraordinary CLUB CG Quarterly Reward Redemption

Each season, CLUB CG will curate a selection of brands and products for redemption, encompassing beauty & cosmetic, shopping & dining vouchers, travel accessories... the list goes on and on. To celebrate CLUB CG first anniversary, this season's redemption campaign spoils CLUB CG members with a meticulous selection of trendy must-haves for weekend getaways, which include THERMOS Vacuum Insulated Mug for the cooler days ahead, Moet Brut Mini Champagne (200ml) for a bubbly picnic, Le Creuset Flower Plate, Assorted Panda Cookies from Kee Wah Bakery and many more. Bring them home between 1st and 30th September with 1,000 points or more*.

*Each member can only redeem each gift item three times during the redemption period. Valid on a first-come, first-served basis, while stocks last. Quotas apply. The reward is subject to change without prior notice. Please contact our Customer Services Officer for the availability of each gift item. Photo is for reference only. Selection of colour or style of the reward is not allowed. Terms and conditions apply.

"CLUB CG Quarterly Reward Redemption" Details: Location: Citygate Outlets Customer Care Centre on L2 Date: 1 – 30 September 2021, or while stocks last Time: 10am – 10pm daily Details: Points Required Premium Gifts 1,000 Points Citygate Outlets Packing Cube 5,000 Points Kee Wah Bakery Panda Cookies 18pcs (Valued at HK$92) 7,000 Points THERMOS 355ML Vacuum Insulated Mug (Valued at HK$278) Moet & Chandon Mini Champagne (200ml) (Valued at HK$165) 10,000 Points Le Creuset Flower Plate (14cm) (Valued at HK$238)

*Each member can only redeem each gift item three times during the redemption period. Valid on a first-come, first-served basis, while stocks last. Quotas apply. The reward is subject to change without prior notice. Please contact our Customer Services Officer for the availability of each gift item. Photo is for reference only. Selection of colour or style of the reward is not allowed. Terms and conditions apply.

About CLUB CG Membership Programme

CLUB CG Members enjoy a wide array of year-round benefits, including member discounts, quarterly reward redemptions, birthday offers, monthly surprises parking privileges, event invitation and much more. Shoppers can join CLUB CG by making electronic spending of HK$2,000 or above (in a maximum of two receipts) in a single day at designated merchants in Citygate Outlets. Prepare to be pampered with delightful surprises all year round by joining the CLUB CG Membership Programme. Escape in style to a world of rewards. For further information, please visit https://www.citygateoutlets.com.hk/en/programme-info/ .

About Citygate Outlets

Citygate Outlets in Tung Chung is owned by Newfoundworld Investment Holdings Ltd., a consortium of Hang Lung Properties, Henderson Land, New World Development, Sun Hung Kai Properties and Swire Properties. As Hong Kong's leading outlet mall, Citygate Outlets is home to the largest number of designer labels in Hong Kong. The mall now features around 150 international brands offering up to 90% year-round discounts under one roof. Easily accessible by public transportation, the development is also home to an outstanding selection of F&B outlets, a state-of-the-art cinema, a new boutique hotel (to be opened in 2021) and the 440-room Novotel Citygate Hong Kong. Citygate Outlets is not only a leisure destination in its own right, but also the gateway to various attractions around Lantau, including Hong Kong Disneyland, Ngong Ping 360 and Asia World-Expo. For further information, please visit www.citygateoutlets.com.hk.

Get the latest Citygate Outlets updates by following us:

Website: www.citygateoutlets.com.hk

Facebook: Citygate Outlets

Instagram: @citygateoutlets

Weibo: Citygateoutletshk

Tel: 2109 2933

SOURCE Citygate Outlets