City's finance director resigns post

Dec. 29—Director of Finance Tim Russo has given two-weeks notice of resignation and will be leaving his post on Jan. 4.

Russo, who started working in the city as a volunteer chair for the city audit committee, was appointed to the post of Finance Director in April 2020 by Mayor Michelle Roman.

In his resignation letter, Russo said, that the "at will" clause in his employment was not secure enough. In a follow-up interview, he said that his family is growing and more stable employment is necessary.

Russo is a Tonawanda native and a graduate of Buffalo State College. He worked as a budget analyst for the state of Maryland's Department of Budget and Management before coming to Lockport. He said at the beginning of his employment that his goals were to make sure the city's revenues were in line with its expenditures, as well as to monitor the effects of Covid on city finances.

"While I have been presented with an opportunity to continue my career at the city with the incoming Mayor Lombardi (which I am appreciative of), this new role will give me more opportunities for development and professional growth," Russo wrote in his letter.

Roman said she was "sad for the city."

"He is one of the main reasons why we're in such a good place financially," she said.

Russo said he has lined out all important actions and corresponding documents for the next director going into the new year. Among these resources is an "FY 2024 calendar noting deadlines and due dates for the financial cycle", as well as organized binders full of memos, committee materials, and procedure guides.

Russo also wrote down improvements made during his time.

These include:

—Month end finance reports.

—Documented operating budgets with backup information.

—Multi-year financial forecasting to show the "impact" of current policies.

Russo also wrote that, "The employees in my department in particular have proved to be some of the most kind, welcoming and efficient employees I have worked with and I would not have made it almost four years in this role without them."

Roman, who is also leaving her post as mayor after her unsuccessful campaign for reelection, said she appreciates all Russo has done and hopes he will continue volunteering to be involved with city issues.