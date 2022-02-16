Civic And Social Organizations Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker

Major players in the civic and social organizations market are The Boy Scouts of America, Boys and Girls Club of America, The Young Men’s Christian Association, Rotary Club, Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner, Lions Club International, Civic Nation, Campus Vote Project, Andrew Goodman Foundation, Nonprofit Vote, American Association of State Colleges and Universities, HeadCount, Hispanic Association Of Colleges And Universities, Congressional Award Foundation, Atlanta Downtown Improvement District Inc, Society For Public Health Education, National Association Of Government Communicators and Ethics and Compliance Officer Association.

The global civic and social organizations market is expected to grow from $55.96 billion in 2021 to $59.56 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $72.84 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.2%.



The civic and social organizations market consists of sales of civic and social services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in promoting the civic and social interests of their members.Establishments in this industry may operate bars and restaurants for their members.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The main types of civic and social organizations are academia, activist groups, charities, clubs, community foundations, community organizations, consumer organizations, cooperatives and others.Academia relates to all academics in a region or country, as well as the institutions where they operate and the activities they do.



The different products and services include membership services, prepared meals and beverages, gaming services, rental of nonresidential space, private gifts, grants and donations, government grants and support, others and involves various modes of donations such online, offline. The several organization locations include domestic and international.



Increasing donations from corporates is driving the civic and social organizations market.Sponsorships from corporates are great sources of funding for these organizations to promote and fulfil the needs of society.



These donations come in various forms such as philanthropic, event sponsorship, cause marketing, pro bono, matching gifts, paid release, in-kind gifts, and check-out campaigns.For instance, in April 2021, The Ithaca, a New York-based online fundraising tool for nonprofits had assisted over 40,000 organisations in raising over $2 billion.



During civic Giving Days in August 2020, it facilitated a record-breaking $124 million in donations.Moreover, in June 2020, BMO Financial Groups, a financial service provider, announced plans to donate $1 million to a number of organizations in North America that provide support to social and racial justice, and inclusion.



The increase in donations from corporates is positively impacting the growth of the civic and social organizations market.



Developing applications to engage the youth in sharing community issues is a major trend in the civic and social organizations market.For instance, Be the Change, a civic engagement application created by an alumna of Pitt and the University of Oxford in 2020 enables college students, who are busy with their lives, to involve in civic activities through a mobile interface.



This application will help the members to talk about the issues faced in their respective communities. It also helps college students be affected by loans and get access to mental healthcare.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the civic and social organizations market in 2021.North America was the second largest region in the civic and social organizations market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the civic and social organizations market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.





