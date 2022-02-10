U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,477.50
    -20.00 (-0.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,988.00
    -151.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,644.75
    -56.25 (-0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,032.50
    -16.00 (-0.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.66
    -0.22 (-0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.80
    -11.60 (-0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    23.16
    -0.36 (-1.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1403
    -0.0029 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0310
    +0.1020 (+5.29%)
     

  • Vix

    23.91
    +3.95 (+19.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3548
    -0.0015 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.0500
    +0.0200 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,545.28
    -648.73 (-1.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,003.58
    -16.60 (-1.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,672.40
    +28.98 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

Civicom Announces the Launch of New DIY Research Package MyQual™ for Independent Researchers

·2 min read

GREENWICH, Conn., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Civicom Marketing Research Services has launched its new Do-It-Yourself research package, MyQual™. Designed as an affordable all-in-one research platform for IDIs and focus groups, MyQual provides independent researchers with the toolset necessary to execute a complete qualitative research experience on their own.

Civicom announces launch of MyQual DIY Research Toolkit for Independent Researchers
Civicom announces launch of MyQual DIY Research Toolkit for Independent Researchers

The Civicom MyQual DIY research package equips independent market researchers with a leading-edge toolkit to enable project success.

MyQual can be used for online self-directed qualitative data gathering using three components: a secure web room for DIY interviews supported with a stimuli upload feature, recording, and private backroom chat, and crystal clear audio conferencing using Civicom Conferencing technology; project curation features with clipping and storyboarding; plus a mobile insights app for homework assignments.

As a leading provider of market research services globally, Civicom developed this robust DIY research toolset to support the needs of every independent insights professional. Designed exclusively for market research use, the MyQual package of tools and services provides independent researchers with control over their own research execution from start to finish.

MyQual is the latest addition to Civicom's exceptional suite of web-enabled qualitative solutions. True to their motto, "Your Project Success is Our Number One Priority", Civicom clients benefit from Civicom's 20 years of online facilitation expertise and experience with qualitative researchers through the introduction of MyQual.

About Civicom® Marketing Research Services

Civicom Marketing Research Services offers many options to enhance research for marketing research professionals. Civicom is the global leader in facilitating telephone and web-enabled in-depth interviews and focus groups using Civicom CyberFacility®. Civicom also offers CCam®focus, an in-person or in-facility research recording and streaming solution, Civicom Chatterbox®, an asynchronous research platform for online communities and bulletin boards, plus the Civicom ThoughtLight® Mobile Insights App, a mobile qualitative tool for collecting richer in-the-moment insights, useful for shopper insights, audio diaries and patient journeys.

Civicom operates in over 96 countries and offers extensive translation services for marketing researchers, as well as Civicom transcription services through TranscriptionWing™, and market research respondent recruiting through CiviSelect™. All of these services are available in Spanish, as well as English, and multiple other languages.

Civicom Marketing Research Services chooses to be as dynamic as it is innovative; always listening to and acting on clients' ideas and requests. This kind of relationship has paved the way for the development and roll-out of new services. To learn more, email Civicom® at inquire@civicommrs.com or call +1-203-413-2423.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/civicom-announces-the-launch-of-new-diy-research-package-myqual-for-independent-researchers-301480348.html

SOURCE CIVICOM

Recommended Stories

  • What is the Metaverse and should small-business owners be worried about missing out?

    Big companies will pour big bucks into the metaverse, but experts say there is room for small-business owners too. Here's what they should be doing now to prepare.

  • IBM and SAP Strengthen Partnership to Help Clients Move Workloads from SAP® Solutions to the Cloud

    IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced it is teaming with SAP (NYSE: SAP) to provide technology and consulting expertise to make it easier for clients to embrace a hybrid cloud approach and move mission-critical workloads from SAP® solutions to the cloud for regulated and non-regulated industries.

  • FedEx launches 10th annual Small Business Grant Contest, with biggest prize pool yet

    The delivery service giant’s annual contest is back for the tenth time, with the collective prize pool totaling $365,000.

  • Banks lose millions by overlooking ‘black pound’

    ‘Overlooked and underserved’... why are multi-ethnic consumers still one of the world’s largest untapped audiences?

  • Analyst Report: Mandiant, Inc.

    Mandiant (formally FireEye,) is a pure-play cybersecurity firm that focuses on incident response, threat intelligence, automated response, and managed security. Mandiant’s security experts can be used on demand or customers can outsource their security to Mandiant. The California-based company sells solutions security solutions worldwide, and sold its FireEye products division in October 2021.

  • Carlos Musquez Joins Catalyst Marketing Agency

    Executive creative director brings global creative leadership to the agency.

  • University of Florida launches program for small, diverse construction companies

    The Emerging Small Business Program is a two-year endeavor designed to develop small and diverse businesses within the construction industry.

  • BMO Business Xpress Exceeds $2 Billion in Credit Authorizations: Supporting Businesses through the Pandemic and Delivering Rapid Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs

    BMO's industry-leading business onboarding platform, BMO Business Xpress, has now extended over $2 billion in lending authorizations to more than 33,500 businesses across the country since launching in October 2018. The intuitive digital banking platform allows customers to access financial support with ease and convenience, saving them time and helping them gain access to capital, faster.

  • Target directing store managers to prevent workers from unionizing

    New leaked training guidelines prompt managers to look for warning signs of worker and labor union organizing Target store at Monroe Marketplace in Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania. Photograph: Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/REX/Shutterstock Leaked training documents from Target, one of the largest retailers in the US, reveal how the company is directing management at stores to prevent workers from organizing unions. At the end of January 2022, Target emailed store management new training guidelines on labor

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Inflation turns up heat on Unilever even as it backs down on M&A

    LONDON (Reuters) -Unilever warned of a hit to profitability this year as it struggles to lift prices enough to offset soaring costs, sparking fresh concern among investors after a failed bid for GlaxoSmithKline's consumer health business last month. Consumer goods companies are grappling with a surge in commodities, energy, transport and labour costs. Unilever is particularly exposed because of its reliance on emerging markets and food - where inflation is especially high.

  • More Unwelcome Surprises at Credit Suisse

    After a profit warning only last month, Credit Suisse’s full-year results should have been boring. Instead, the beleaguered Swiss bank had more bad news.

  • Replay – Lockheed Partnership, Space Florida, Vertical Integration: Join Terran Orbital Chairman, Co-Founder & CEO in Fireside Chat

    IPO Edge and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association hosted a fireside chat with the Chairman, Co-Founder & CEO of Terran Orbital Corporation to discuss the SPAC merger with […]

  • Indian food delivery firm Zomato's loss narrows on one-time gain

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian food delivery firm Zomato Ltd reported a smaller third-quarter loss on Thursday, helped by a one-time gain from a stake sale, while revenue jumped due to increased demand for restaurant meals. Zomato's dining out business, which offers customers discounts and offers when they eat out at partner restaurants, strengthened as eateries and bars reopened following a drop in COVID-19 cases during the quarter, while the company's core food delivery business continued to grow. "The revival of in-restaurant dining (in the third quarter) led to some green shoots in our dining-out ad-sales business," the Gurugram-based firm said in a regulatory filing https://bit.ly/33eIov4.

  • Arm’s IPO Won’t Be as Lucrative for SoftBank as Nvidia Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- When Masayoshi Son said that Arm Ltd. would go public after a proposed acquisition by Nvidia Corp. fell through, he suggested the initial public offering could end up being a more lucrative outcome for SoftBank Group Corp. It won’t be.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Peloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosWe’re Fine Without Fac

  • Strong U.S., China demand makes Pernod Ricard more optimistic on sales outlook

    PARIS (Reuters) -Pernod Ricard is more optimistic about its outlook for fiscal year 2022 after strong demand in the United States, China and Europe helped the French spirits maker beat first-half profit and sales forecasts, lifting its shares by over 3%. Pernod Ricard, which owns Martell cognac, Mumm champagne and Absolut vodka, said it now expected "strong" sales growth in its 2022 fiscal year, which ends on June 30, despite potential disruptions tied to the COVID-19 virus. Previously it had guided for "good" sales growth.

  • India’s grounded Jet Airways is on a hiring spree to make a comeback

    Jet Airways, which plans to relaunch in the first half of 2022, after being grounded for three years following a bankruptcy, has open vacancies for experienced trainers, captains, and co-pilots. Jet Airways is looking to onboard experienced Trainers, Captains and Co-Pilots (Type Rated 737NG) for immediate joining. Last month, interim Jet CEO Captain Sudhir Gaur made a sudden exit for unknown reasons.

  • Daily ETF Fund Flows For February 8, 2022

    Here are the daily ETF fund flows for February 8, 2022.

  • Duke Energy misses the mark on earnings for last quarter, sees strong 2022 (Updated)

    For the quarter, Duke Energy reported net income from continuing operations of $732 million, or 93 cents per share, on revenue totaling $6.24 billion. Adjusted for one-time gains and losses, Duke says adjusted earnings were $736 million, or 94 cents per share.

  • Disney Shares Jump As Company Tops Subscriber, Earnings Expectations In Its Q1

    Disney beat Wall Street expectations for earnings, revenue and streaming subscriber growth in its fiscal first quarter, sending its beleaguered shares up 7% in after-hours trading. Flagship streaming service Disney+ reached 129.8 million subscribers, 11.8 million more than at the end of the previous quarter and ahead of analysts’ consensus expectation for 125.4 million. Total […]