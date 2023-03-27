U.S. markets open in 33 minutes

Civil Aviation Flight Simulation & Simulation Training Market Report 2023-2033

ReportLinker
·7 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Forecasts by Type (Full-Flight Simulator (FSS), Fixed-Base Flight Training Device (FBFTD), Commercial Fixed-Wing Pilot Simulation Training, Commercial Rotor-Wing Pilot Simulator), by Aircraft (Fixed-wing Aircraft and Rotorcraft) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Pattern Analysis.

New York, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Civil Aviation Flight Simulation & Simulation Training Market Report 2023-2033" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06436261/?utm_source=GNW


The Civil Aviation Flight Simulation and Simulation Training Market Report 2022-2032: This report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics. It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or to expand their existing operations in a new region.


Factors Such As Growing Demand for Professional and Proficient Pilots, Advances in Simulation Technology, and Increasing Safety Regulations Are Driving the Market Growth

In civil aviation, the demand for professional and proficient pilots is increasing rapidly. Aircraft deliveries are rising due to several factors, including a booming aviation industry, retiring pilots, and an increasing number of aircraft being delivered. The growing demand for pilots is a result of the growing number of air travellers. This exponential growth is due to factors such as rising incomes, population growth, and increasing urbanization. Pilot retirements are another factor contributing to the growing demand for pilots.


High Cost of Simulation Equipment

The use of simulation technology has become increasingly important in the civil aviation industry, particularly in pilot training and aircraft design. However, the high cost of simulation equipment has been a significant challenge for many airlines, training centers, and manufacturers, which in turn is hampering the market growth. For instance, FRASCA’s fixed training (FTD) amounts to US$200,000, Boeing’s flight simulators ranges from US$6 million to US$8 million, CAE’s flight simulator amounts to US$10 million, and FRASCA’s FAA Level B-D Full Flight Simulators (FFS) ranges from US$5 million to US$15 million. Additionally, one of the primary factors contributing to the high cost of civil aviation simulation equipment is the complexity of the technology. Flight simulators, for example, require high-resolution graphics, advanced avionics, and motion systems to provide an immersive experience for pilots. These components are expensive to manufacture and require specialized expertise to maintain and repair.


What Questions Should You Ask before Buying a Market Research Report?

• How is the civil aviation flight simulation and simulation training market evolving?

• What is driving and restraining the civil aviation flight simulation and simulation training market?

• How will each civil aviation flight simulation and simulation training submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2033?

• How will the market shares for each civil aviation flight simulation and simulation training submarket develop from 2023 to 2033?

• What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2023 to 2033?

• Will leading civil aviation flight simulation and simulation training markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

• How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2033 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2033?

• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

• What are the civil aviation flight simulation and simulation training projects for these leading companies?

• How will the industry evolve during the period between 2023 and 2033?

• Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the civil aviation flight simulation and simulation training market?

• Where is the civil aviation flight simulation and simulation training market heading and how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?

• What are the best investment options for new product and service lines?

• What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path and C-suite?


You need to discover how this will impact the civil aviation flight simulation and simulation training market today, and over the next 10 years:

• Our 229-page report provides 107 tables and 116 charts/graphs exclusively to you.

• The report highlights key lucrative areas in the industry so you can target them – NOW.

• It contains in-depth analysis of global, regional and national sales and growth.

• It highlights for you the key successful trends, changes and revenue projections made by your competitors.


This report tells you TODAY how the civil aviation flight simulation and simulation training market will develop in the next 10 years, and in line with the variations in COVID-19 economic recession and bounce. This market is more critical now than at any point over the last 10 years.


Forecasts to 2033 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects

• In addition to revenue forecasting to 2033, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

• You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.

• Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising civil aviation flight simulation and simulation training prices and recent developments.


This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect the industry and your company. Four COVID-19 recovery patterns and their impact, namely, “V”, “L”, “W” and “U” are discussed in this report.


Segments Covered in the Report


Type

• Full-Flight Simulator (FFS)

• Fixed-Base Flight Training Device (FBFTD)

• Commercial Fixed-Wing Pilot Simulation Training (CFWPST)

• Commercial Rotor-Wing Pilot Simulation Training (CRWPST)


Aircraft

• Fixed-Wing Aircraft

• Rotorcraft


In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 19 leading national markets:


North America

• U.S.

• Canada


Europe

• Germany

• UK

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe


Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia Pacific


Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America


MEA

• GCC

• South Africa

• Rest of MEA


The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Civil Aviation Flight Simulation and Simulation Training Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.


Leading companies and the potential for market growth

• Airbus SE

• ALSIM

• Avion Group

• Bombardier Inc

• CAE Inc.

• ELITE Simulation Solutions AG

• FlightSafety International

• FRASCA International Inc.

• Gulf Aviation Academy

• Indra Sistemas SA

• L3Harris Technologies

• Leonardo

• Lufthansa Aviation Training GmbH

• Moong Inc.

• Pan Am International Flight Academy

• Precision Flight Controls

• Thales Group

• The Boeing Company

• TRU Simulation + Training


Overall world revenue for Civil Aviation Flight Simulation and Simulation Training Market, 2023 to 2033 in terms of value the market will surpass US$8,262 million in 2023, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2033. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.


How will the Civil Aviation Flight Simulation and Simulation Training Market, 2023 to 2033 report help you?

In summary, our 220+ page report provides you with the following knowledge:


• Revenue forecasts to 2033 for Civil Aviation Flight Simulation and Simulation Training Market, 2023 to 2033 Market, with forecasts for type and aircraft, each forecast at a global and regional level – discover the industry’s prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues.


• Revenue forecasts to 2033 for five regional and 19 key national markets – See forecasts for the Civil Aviation Flight Simulation and Simulation Training Market, 2023 to 2033 market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and MEA. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea among other prominent economies.


• Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market – including company profiles for 19 of the major companies involved in the Civil Aviation Flight Simulation and Simulation Training Market, 2023 to 2033.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06436261/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


