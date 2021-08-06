U.S. markets open in 3 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,422.25
    +0.75 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,948.00
    +5.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,152.75
    -15.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,233.70
    +1.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.38
    +0.29 (+0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.00
    -7.90 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    25.13
    -0.16 (-0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1815
    -0.0022 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.21
    -0.76 (-4.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3914
    -0.0017 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8000
    +0.0470 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,679.73
    +2,635.57 (+6.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    998.33
    +22.44 (+2.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,117.59
    -2.84 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     

Civil Helicopter Market Report 2021-2031

ReportLinker
·8 min read

Forecasts by Components (Avionics, Aerostructures, Undercarriages, Other), by System (Main Rotor Systems, Anti-Torque Systems, Transmission & Electrical, Flight Control, Stability Augmentation, Other), by Application (Civil Utility Helicopters, Transport Helicopters, Training Helicopters, Medical Support Helicopters, Personal Helicopters), by Type (Heavy Helicopters (>9.

New York, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Civil Helicopter Market Report 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06127546/?utm_source=GNW
0 Tons), Medium Helicopters (3.1-9.0 Tons), Light Helicopters (<3.1 Tons)), by Engine (Twin Engine, Single Engine) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Civil Helicopter Companies AND COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios


The Civil Helicopter Market Report 2021-2031: This report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics. It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or to expand their existing operations in a new region.

Increasing Demand for Lightweight Helicopters

Based on end-user requirements, helicopter manufacturers’ primary focus areas are fuel savings and operational efficiency. The need to modernise military and commercial helicopters is being driven by technological breakthroughs in the aerospace and defence sectors, as well as need for greater helicopter power performance. Manufacturers are attempting to lower the overall weight of helicopter engines in order to minimise fuel consumption and improve cost-effectiveness.

Growing Demand for Technologically Advanced Helicopters

The helicopter market is expanding due to rising demand for technologically improved helicopters. The airframe, engine, and emission system of helicopters have all received technical upgrades, making them more sustainable and resilient, as well as better performing in a variety of environmental circumstances. The oil and gas industry is also seeing an increase in demand for high-performance helicopters for ferrying employees between land and offshore rigs. As a result of the increased use of helicopters in numerous industries, the need for technologically superior civil and military helicopters has increased.

What Are These Questions You Should Ask Before Buying A Market Research Report?
. How is the civil helicopter market evolving?
. What is driving and restraining the civil helicopter market?
. How will each civil helicopter submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2031?
. How will the market shares for each civil helicopter submarket develop from 2021 to 2031?
. What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2021 to 2031?
. Will leading civil helicopter markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?
. How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2031 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2031?
. Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?
. What are the civil helicopter projects for these leading companies?
. How will the industry evolve during the period between 2019 and 2031?What are the implication of civil helicopter projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?
. Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the civil helicopter market?
. Where is the civil helicopter market heading? And how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?
. What can be the best investment options for new product and service lines?
. What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path? C-suite?

You need to discover how this will impact the civil helicopter market today, and over the next 10 years:
. Our 543-page report provides 341 tables and 323 charts/graphs exclusively to you.
. The report highlights key lucrative areas in the industry so you can target them - NOW.
. Contains in-depth analysis of global, regional and national sales and growth
. Highlights for you the key successful trends, changes and revenue projections made by your competitors

This report tells you TODAY how the civil helicopter market will develop in the next 10 years, and in-line with the variations in COVID-19 economic recession and bounce. This market is more critical now than at any point over the last 10 years.

This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect your industry. Access this report today.


Forecasts to 2031 and other analyses reveal the commercial prospects
. In addition to revenue forecasting to 2031, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.
. You find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.
. Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising civil helicopter prices and recent developments.

This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect the industry and your company. Four COVID-19 recovery patterns and their impact, namely, V, L, W and U are discussed in this report.

Global Civil Helicopter Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Engine Type
. Twin Engine
. Single Engine

Global Civil Helicopter Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Type
. Heavy Helicopters (>9.0 Tons)
. Medium Helicopters (3.1-9.0 Tons)
. Light Helicopters (<3.1 Tons)

Global Civil Helicopter Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Application
. Civil Utility Helicopters
. Transport Helicopters
. Training Helicopters
. Medical Support Helicopters
. Personal Helicopters

Global Civil Helicopter Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by System
. Main Rotor Systems
. Anti-Torque Systems
. Transmission & Electrical Systems
. Flight Control Systems
. Stability Augmentation Systems
. Other Systems

Global Civil Helicopter Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Components
. Avionics
. Aero structures
. Undercarriages
. Other Components

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 4 regional and 20 leading national markets:
. North America Civil Helicopter Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook
. U.S. Civil Helicopter Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis
. Canada Civil Helicopter Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis
. Mexico Civil Helicopter Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis
. Europe Civil Helicopter Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook
. Germany Civil Helicopter Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis
. Spain Civil Helicopter Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis
. United Kingdom Civil Helicopter Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis
. France Civil Helicopter Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis
. Italy Civil Helicopter Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis
. Rest of Europe Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis
. Asia Pacific Civil Helicopter Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook
. China Civil Helicopter Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis
. Japan Civil Helicopter Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis
. India Civil Helicopter Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis
. Australia Civil Helicopter Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis
. South Korea Civil Helicopter Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis
. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis
. LAMEA Civil Helicopter Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook
. Brazil Civil Helicopter Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis
. Turkey Civil Helicopter Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis
. Saudi Arabia Civil Helicopter Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis
. South Africa Civil Helicopter Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis
. UAE Civil Helicopter Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis
. Rest of Latin America, Middle East and Africa

The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Civil Helicopter Market, 2021 to 2031, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.

Leading companies and the potential for market growth
. Avic XiAn Aircraft Industry Group Co Ltd
. Airbus SE
. Leonardo SpA
. Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd
. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited
. Lockheed Martin Corporation
. Textron Inc.
. Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.
. MD Helicopters, Inc.
. Enstrom Helicopter Corporation
. Joint Stock Company Russian Helicopters
. Robinson Helicopter Company
. Dynali Helicopter Company
. Columbia Helicopters, Incorporated (CHI)
. NH Industries

Overall world revenue for Civil Helicopter Market, 2021 to 2031 in terms of value the market will surpass US$xx million in 2021, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2031. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.

How the Civil Helicopter Market, 2021 to 2031 Market report helps you?

In summary, our 540+ page report provides you with the following knowledge:
. Revenue forecasts to 2031 for Civil Helicopter Market, 2021 to 2031 Market, with forecasts for type, engine type, component, system each forecasted at a global and regional level- discover the industry’s prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues
. Revenue forecasts to 2031 for 4 regional and 20 key national markets - See forecasts for the Civil Helicopter Market, 2021 to 2031 market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, India, Japan, and Australia among other prominent economies.
. Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market- including company profiles for 20 of the major companies involved in the Civil Helicopter Market, 2021 to 2031 Market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06127546/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Why Fiverr's Stock Dropped 24.8% Today

    Management said the relatively weak results are the result of more normal business activity and less remote work, which is hurting the freelance market. This is a short-term hit to Fiverr, and it makes sense the stock is down big given the fact the company has a market cap of $6.3 billion and expects revenue of just $280 million to $288 million this year.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    There’s an old saying in the markets that you should ‘sell in May and go away.’ It’s a reference to long-noticed trend of summertime swoons, when market trading slows, or even dips, especially in August. Recent statistical research by CFRA research has quantified the phenomenon. Since 1945, they say, August is the year’s third-worst month for returns on the S&P 500, on average. The trend is particularly marked in years when the index set record high levels in July. A report from LPL Financial ad

  • Robinhood tanks 27% after shareholders file to sell

    Robinhood (HOOD) shares tanked 27% to close the session at $50.27 after several wild sessions.

  • Why MercadoLibre Stock Is Soaring on Thursday

    MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) reported second-quarter earnings after the market closed on Wednesday, beating Wall Street's expectations on both the top and bottom lines. As a result, shares rocketed higher on Thursday morning, gaining 12.6% as of 12:20 p.m. EDT. MercadoLibre is the leading e-commerce and fintech platform in Latin America, one of the fastest-growing regions of the world in terms of internet penetration and online shopping.

  • Why Amarin Is Soaring Today

    What happened?  Shares of Amarin (NASDAQ: AMRN) are up 9% to $4.84 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. The company released spectacular second-quarter earnings. Revenue went up 14% year over year to $154.5 million.

  • Why Castor Maritime Stock Soared 30% Today

    Investors in Castor Maritime (NASDAQ: CTRM) haven't had a pleasant past three months, as the stock has dropped almost 50% in that time. For the three months ended June 30, Castor Maritime earned $6.5 million, building on the $1.1 million profit it made in 2021's first quarter.

  • Why Carnival Corporation and Norwegian Cruise Line Stocks Popped Today

    As the trading day winds to a close here at 3:45 p.m. EDT, shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) stock are up 6.9% over yesterday's close, and rival Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) is close behind with a 6.3% gain. Investors in both these cruise line stocks, however, may owe their good fortune to a third: Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL). In case you haven't heard, Royal Caribbean reported its fiscal Q2 earnings results yesterday.

  • This Growth Stock Is Riding the Online Gambling Boom

    This payments company serves the global iGaming industry, and it's bringing its expertise to the U.S.

  • What Crypto Analysts Are Saying About the Ethereum Hard Fork

    "The notion of ethereum becoming a deflationary cryptocurrency in the future is now tangible, and the effects on ethereum’s valuation could be profound," said one analyst.

  • Beyond Meat shares dip 4% on bigger-than-expected loss, Q3 warning

    Beyond Meat Inc. stock fell 4% in extended trading Thursday after the plant-based meat maker posted a wider-than-expected fiscal second-quarter loss and issued a third-quarter warning. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected a net loss of 23 cents a share on revenue of $141 million.

  • Virgin Galactic lands on $450,000 as starting price for space tourism

    Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. said Thursday it is selling seats on its space-tourism flights for $450,000 and up, and reported a “surge in consumer interest” following its initial suborbital flight. Virgin Galactic (SPCE) said its “private astronaut market” will have three offerings, with $450,000 the cheapest option for a single seat. “As we endeavor to bring the wonder of space to a broad global population, we are delighted to open the door to an entirely new industry and consumer experience,” Chief Executive Michael Colglazier said in a statement.

  • Why Etsy Stock Sank Today

    Shares of Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) fell 9.7% on Thursday, following the release of the online marketplace's second-quarter results. A 13% rise in gross merchandise sales -- essentially the dollar value of items sold on Etsy's platform -- helped to drive a 23.4% year-over-year increase in revenue, to $528.9 million. Looking ahead, management expects Etsy to generate revenue of $500 million to $525 million in the third quarter, which would be a year-over-year increase of roughly 13.5% at the midpoint.

  • Novavax stock drops as wider-than-expected loss overshadows vaccine booster data

    Novavax Inc. shares fell in the extended session Thursday after the biotech’s wider-than-expected loss on the quarter overshadowed positive results for its COVID-19 vaccine booster. Novavax (NVAX) shares fell 9% after hours, following a 5.5% gain in the regular session to close at $236.20. Revenue soared to $298 million from $35.5 million in the year-ago quarter because of services performed for the U.S. government and under Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations agreements.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest CEO and founder Cathie Wood doesn't like standing still. This week, she added to her positions in Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), PagerDuty (NYSE: PD), and UiPath (NYSE: PATH). Robinhood may seem to be a quintessential Wood stock, as the online trading platform has been disrupting the retail investing game with its zero-commission transactions and its mission to level the playing field for small investors.

  • Novavax Readies Its Vaccine to Fight Covid World-Wide

    Novavax had no sales to report for its June quarter. But the company has a vaccine that has done well against Covid-19 in trials, and it expects authorizations around the globe.

  • Zynga Stock Is Plunging After Earnings. Here’s Why.

    The second-quarter profit was a surprise at mobile-videogame company Zynga, but shares are falling because fewer people are playing.

  • How 10 of the world’s smartest investors can help you build your perfect portfolio

    Is there a Perfect Portfolio for investors? Six have Nobel Prizes in Economics: Harry Markowitz, the founder of Modern Portfolio Theory, the basis of the modern investment portfolio; his protégé William Sharpe, creator of the Capital Asset Pricing Model (CAPM) and the beta risk measure that changed how we think about risk and reward in the financial markets; Eugene Fama, who developed the Efficient Market Hypothesis; Myron Scholes and Robert Merton, two of the co-creators of the Black-Scholes/Merton option pricing model; and Robert Shiller, the behavioral economist whose work challenged the notion of market efficiency.

  • Why Maxar Technologies Stock Crashed 10% Today

    Shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE: MAXR) are falling today, down by 9.7% as of of 12:45 p.m. EDT, after the company reported second-quarter results. For fiscal Q2, Maxar posted revenue of $473 million, which represented a 7.7% year-over-year increase that CEO Dan Jablonsky characterized as "solid." Earnings of $0.60 per share were down significantly from the prior-year period's $4.94 in EPS, but only because last year, Maxar sold off its MDA space business, generating a big one-time profit for the company that was impossible to repeat.

  • OPKO Health's, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO is on a Buying Spree Before the US Drug Approval Decision

    OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. Their CEO has been continuously buying shares, and we were curious as to why that might be.

  • Why Shares of Intellia Therapeutics Are Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) were up 12% at 3:45 p.m. EDT today after the company reported earnings and updated investors on its clinical trials. Image source: Getty Images.