Civil Justice Association of California proposes statewide ballot initiatives to protect injured consumers

·2 min read

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Civil Justice Association of California (CJAC) today submitted two statewide initiative proposals for the November 2022 ballot to ensure injured consumers receive more of the compensation they deserve and that they receive it sooner.

Civil Justice Association of California

"California's current legal system puts the interests of trial lawyers ahead of injured consumers entirely too often," said Kyla Christoffersen Powell, president and CEO of CJAC. "The reported theft of multi-millions from injured consumers by celebrity trial lawyer Tom Girardi, which recently came to light, and decades of failed oversight by the State Bar of California demonstrate that trial lawyers cannot be trusted to self-regulate their fees."

The ballot measures CJAC submitted today aim to prevent unethical lawyers from taking advantage of vulnerable, recently injured consumers by making them sign away 40 to 50 percent of their recovery, a common practice with contingency fee agreements.

The first measure, the "Consumer Legal Fee Protection Act," will limit lawyers from taking more than 20 percent of their injured client's award. Since 1946, the federal government has applied a 20 percent cap on attorneys' fees in settlements of cases filed against it. Adopting this ample percentage in California preserves the ability of consumers to find high-quality lawyers, while being protected from excessive fees.

The companion "Pre-Lawsuit Notice and Opportunity to Settle Act" creates a common-sense step for parties to spend 60 days trying to resolve their dispute before filing a lawsuit.

If their dispute is not resolved during the 60 days, consumers can file suit, but lawyers' fees will be limited to no more than 20 percent of the amount recovered in court.

"Lawsuits are expensive and can take years to resolve. This proposal puts the focus on consumers getting their recovery sooner and paying lower legal fees," said Christoffersen Powell.

Under the current system, some lawyers are incentivized to file unnecessary lawsuits and delay resolution so they can run up their fees with no added benefit to their clients. This is why there are often cases where the attorney fee award is more than the injured client's recovery.

CJAC has twice been the proponent of statewide ballot measures to improve the state's civil justice system, and both were overwhelmingly approved by voters.

To view the ballot measures submitted by CJAC today, visit www.cjac.org/ballot.

The Civil Justice Association of California (CJAC) has been a trusted source of expertise on legal reform for almost half a century. CJAC confronts legislation, laws and regulations that create unfair litigation burdens on California businesses, employees and communities.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/civil-justice-association-of-california-proposes-statewide-ballot-initiatives-to-protect-injured-consumers-301394693.html

SOURCE Civil Justice Association of California

  • McConnell Offers Democrats a Short-Term Debt Ceiling Increase

    (Bloomberg) -- Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell offered Democrats a deal to raise the U.S. debt ceiling into December, which would alleviate the immediate risk of a default and could push it into an end-of-the year political fight.Most Read from BloombergLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis I

  • Palantir Stock Got a Lift From an Army Contract. Bears Say Not So Fast.

    Palantir got a lift after the software firm won an Army contract. Analysts with Sell ratings on the stock are unmoved.

  • Evercore ISI Says the Bomb Defused ‘For Now’: Debt-Limit Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is expected to meet with Republican counterpart Mitch McConnell Wednesday afternoon following the Republican Senate chief’s offer of a short-term increase in the debt limit that would last into December.Most Read from BloombergLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagin

  • Windfall Elimination Provision in Social Security

    Throughout your career, it’s likely that a portion of your income has gone toward Social Security benefits each pay period. The purpose? When the time comes to retire, you are able to draw monthly benefits from this program. This provides … Continue reading → The post Windfall Elimination Provision in Social Security appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • What Trump gets right about the debt ceiling battle

    We’ve now entered the phase of the (perpetually) tortured debate over the debt ceiling that invokes apocalyptic economic imagery, namely “recession” and “default.”

  • How AT&T helped build far-right One America News

    SAN DIEGO (Reuters) -One America News, the far-right network whose fortunes and viewership rose amid the triumph and tumult of the Trump administration, has flourished with support from a surprising source: AT&T Inc, the world's largest communications company. A Reuters review of court records shows the role AT&T played in creating and funding OAN, a network that continues to spread conspiracy theories about the 2020 election and the COVID-19 pandemic. OAN founder and chief executive Robert Herring Sr has testified that the inspiration to launch OAN in 2013 came from AT&T executives.

  • European Industry Buckles Under a Worsening Energy Squeeze

    (Bloomberg) -- European industry is being pushed closer to breaking point as the region’s energy crisis worsens by the day.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansPower and gas prices are hitting fresh records almost daily, and some energy-

  • Voters have the answer for Democrats on spending

    A generous new entitlement isn't proving as popular as liberal Democrats expected.

  • What would happen if the U.S. doesn’t raise the debt ceiling?

    If Congress fails to raise the debt limit, each and every government program could be at risk.

  • Biden chides 'dangerous' Republicans in CEO meeting as debt limit chaos looms

    U.S. President Joe Biden piled the pressure on congressional Republicans to vote for a debt ceiling increase in a meeting with bank and business leaders at the White House on Wednesday, saying their opposition would take America "right to the brink." During the meeting with leaders of JPMorgan Chase & Co, Intel Corp, Citigroup, Bank of America, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Nasdaq Inc and Deloitte, Biden said raising the debt ceiling is about "paying for what we owe."

  • House subcommittee explores role of Trump White House in $700M Yellow loan

    The investigation points to emails showing discussions about a Treasury Department loan to Yellow. The Overland Park-based company defends its actions.

  • What will the Fed will do if the government hits the debt ceiling?

    The Federal Reserve won't sit on the sidelines if the Treasury Department runs out of money this month. Here are the possible ways they might try to mitigate the damage to the economy and financial markets.

  • Trump drops off Forbes list of America's richest people for the first time in 25 years

    Former President Donald Trump was not included in Forbes’s 400 list of the richest people in the United States for the first time in 25 years.

  • Democrats Signal They’ll Accept Short-Term Debt Ceiling Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Democrats signaled they would take up Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell’s offer to raise the U.S. debt ceiling into December, alleviating the immediate risk of a default but raising the prospect of another bruising political fight near the end of the year.Most Read from BloombergLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansReshaped by Crisis, an ‘

  • Biden says default would risk market tanking, as he meets CEOs of J.P. Morgan, Intel, Nasdaq

    President Joe Biden urged quick action on raising the U.S. debt limit as he met with a group of top U.S. business leaders on Wednesday amid a brawl over the borrowing limit.

  • Biden Enlists Dimon, Fraser to Pressure GOP on Debt Limit

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden enlisted financial and corporate leaders to help him pressure Republicans to stop blocking efforts to suspend the U.S. debt ceiling, warning that the government faces a first-ever default that would tank the economy.Most Read from BloombergLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines C

  • ‘$11 million per minute’: Oil and gas sector gets a lift from subsidies and shirking health costs, says report

    Subsidies that cut fuel prices accounted for 8% of the total, while tax breaks made up another 6%. But the bulk of the benefit to the producers comes with their ability to pass off the costs of pollution- and heat-related illness and deaths.

  • NC Senate passes Duke Energy-backed compromise bill on carbon reduction, utility reform

    A compromise bill on utility reform that would set out N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper’s carbon reduction goals and allow Duke Energy Corp.’s North Carolina utilities to request multi-year rate hikes sailed through the State Senate today on a 42-7 vote.

  • NSO ended Pegasus contract with UAE over Dubai leader's hacking

    LONDON (Reuters) -The Israeli-based NSO Group ended its contract with the United Arab Emirates to use its powerful "Pegasus" state spyware tool because Dubai's ruler was using it to hack the phones of his ex-wife and some close to her, her lawyers told England's High Court. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, vice president and prime minister of the UAE, instructed the hacking https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/dubais-sheikh-mohammed-ordered-phones-ex-wife-lawyers-be-hacked-uk-court-says-2021-10-06 of six phones belonging to Princess Haya bint al-Hussein, her lawyers and security team, England's High Court ruled in a judgment which was made public on Wednesday. During the hearings, the court heard that NSO had cancelled its contract with the UAE for breaching its rules on using Pegasus https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/youve-been-hacked-how-dubai-rulers-eavesdropping-was-uncovered-2021-10-06, a sophisticated "wiretap" system used to harvest data from the mobile devices of specific suspected major criminals or terrorists.

  • Ex-Facebook employee asks lawmakers to step in. Will they?

    The former Facebook product manager who has accused the social network giant of threatening children’s safety — and the integrity of democracy — is urging Congress to take action to rein in a largely unregulated company. When Frances Haugen came before a Senate Commerce panel to lay out a far-reaching condemnation of Facebook, she had prescriptions for actions by Congress at the ready. Both Republican and Democratic lawmakers have called for stripping away some of the protections granted by a 25-year-old law — generally known as “Section 230” — that shields internet companies from liability for what users post.