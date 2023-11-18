Civil servants given go-ahead to work from the beach

Government department bosses have been calling for staff to be able to work overseas for personal reasons - Dominic Lipinski/PA

Civil servants have been given the go ahead to work from the beach in “exceptional circumstances” following a long-running battle with ministers.

Staff at the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (Desnz) are among workers who have been told that they can now apply to work abroad for a maximum of two weeks a year if they are visiting friends and family overseas.

The decision, which sources said allows staff to work abroad for up to five days at a time, comes months after ministers pushed back on a move to let civil servants work from the beach.

The senior civil servants’ FDA union has repeatedly argued that many of its members have connections outside the UK and should be eligible for “international remote working” for the benefit of their “family life”.

The bosses of government departments have long been calling for staff to be allowed to work overseas “for personal reasons” rather than having to take annual leave.

Relaxing the rules on overseas working marks a victory for public sector staff, although it is not clear how lenient ministers will be in practice as insiders said applications would be subject to “stringent legal and security requirements”.

The change emerged just days after the Cabinet Office told senior managers to work from the office more than 60pc of the time to promote “strong visible leadership” to junior staff and boost productivity.

It means public sector staff will likely no longer be able to work in the office only on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, a pattern which has grown in popularity and is widely known under the acronym “TWaT”. Around a million fewer passengers are now travelling on Transport for London (TfL) services on both Mondays and Fridays than before the pandemic.

Former Conservative Party leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith said last week that it was “high time we stopped this post-Covid nonsense and got back to the office as much as we can”.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.