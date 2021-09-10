U.S. markets close in 5 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,497.78
    +4.50 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,847.75
    -31.63 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,313.45
    +65.19 (+0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,261.08
    +11.95 (+0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.70
    +1.56 (+2.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.00
    -4.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    24.17
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1841
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3260
    +0.0270 (+2.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3871
    +0.0032 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8600
    +0.1300 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,822.18
    -1,179.54 (-2.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,168.91
    -36.84 (-3.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,041.91
    +17.70 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,381.84
    +373.65 (+1.25%)
     

Civilization Announces Partnership with Unification Foundation

·3 min read

Decentralized Investment Funds Come Together to Allow Greater Access for All

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / Recently, Civilization has proudly announced the partnership with Unification Foundation, the famous blockchain solutions provider for enterprise. Civilization has been making waves in the world of Decentralized Investment Funds (DeFi) since its inception on July 31, 2021. Since that time, those active in crypto have taken notice and have been spreading the word to all potential investors. In just over a month, the company has generated 40 million dollars in Market Capitalization, secured over one thousand investors, and achieved three million dollars in Total Value Locked. Additionally, Civilization's initial trading strategy has already demonstrated an average daily return of 1%, and their goal is to see a 500% in Annual Percentage Returns (APR) over the next twelve months.

Decentralized Investment Funds (DIF) aim to allow everyone in the world, regardless of current financial status, to participate in the exciting and lucrative world of investing. Previously, investment opportunities were reserved strictly for celebrities or those who already maintained a significant amount of wealth. Essentially, "the rich got richer". DeFi has effectively made investing less exclusive by creating a self-regulated community of marketers, designers, investors, and ordinary people who can enter the investment world with no prior knowledge and enjoy the benefits that were only available to a small percentage of the population in the past.

By leveraging artificial intelligence technology, the partnership between Civilization and Unification Foundation eliminates the need to rely on "middle men" such as investment bankers and instead returns the power back to the hands of the investors themselves (relatd link: https://twitter.com/UnificationUND/status/1434868841675476994). The result is an intuitive, reliable, incredibly efficient system where pre-existing power and name recognition offers no advantage to the investor. This ensures equality across the board when it comes to investing with DeFi.

Sator Settler, a co-founder of Civilization had the following to say about the opportunity provided through DeFi: "We are making decentralized finance available to investors, traders, marketers, artists, developers, and financial experts from all over the world. Exploiting the power of artificial intelligence to open up new trading strategies and crypto investment opportunities; without the need to confide in any specific person or institution."

The co-founder and product lead for the Unification Foundation, Mazi Sadri went on to say: "We are excited to partner with civilization and Shibaswap to transform DeFi staking and smart investments. The anticipated Unification/xFund's Oracle of Oracles (OoO) will help prevent price hacks and provide the best prices for the DIF Fund to maximize returns and net asset value for fund participants. We believe in the team's architecture and performance-driven principles, which are enshrined in auditable code. The community is effectively its own bank, funding projects chosen by community-appointed leaders and by DAO-voting for major strategic decisions."

Anyone interested in obtaining more information about anything included in this release or for press inquiries are encouraged to contact Sator Settler at civ@civfund.com or visit civfund.com for more information. Sator Settler is a co-founder of Civilization, a Decentralized Investment Fund, which created the Civilization token on July 31st of 2021.

Media Contacts

Company: Civilization
Contact: Sator Settler, Founder
E-mail: civ@civfund.com
Telegram: https://t.me/civsettlers
Website: https://civfund.com/

SOURCE: Civilization



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663499/Civilization-Announces-Partnership-with-Unification-Foundation

Recommended Stories

  • These 2 Meme Stocks Have Legitimate Long-Term Upside

    Meme stocks have taken over the market in 2021. Described loosely as stocks with high short interest and/or gamma squeeze potential that become popular on social platforms like Twitter and Reddit, meme stocks are a whole new classification of stocks for investors to follow. While most meme stocks are downward-trending businesses trading at absurd valuations (like Gamestop and AMC Entertainment), a select few are actually strong companies that could be much larger five to 10 years from now.

  • More Strategists Say a Storm Is Brewing in the U.S. Stock Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Strategists from almost all the top Wall Street banks have come out this week with a nervous message about the U.S. stock market.The latest views hail from Deutsche Bank AG and Goldman Sachs Group Inc., and echo earlier pronouncements from Morgan Stanley, Citigroup Inc. and Bank of America Corp. While investment banks tend to be measured in their outlooks, there are common threads that underpin their predictions that the market is vulnerable. Valuations are at historical extremes,

  • Affirm soars after earnings beat

    Buy now, pay later service Affirm soars following its recent earnings release.&nbsp;

  • Taking a Look at the Intrinsic Value of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

    When it comes to unprofitable companies, guidance and ARR matter to investors more than short-term earnings surprises. A few days ago this proved true once again, as UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) sank to a new low following the positive surprise on the earnings. In this article, we will examine its current intrinsic value based on the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model.

  • The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $75 Right Now

    To begin with, rapidly growing social media company Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) looks ripe for the picking. A quick look at Pinterest's share price performance over the past two months might deter some folks. Pinterest has shed more than a quarter of its value after reporting a sequential decline of 24 million monthly active users (MAU) between the first and second quarter to 454 million.

  • 15 Best Energy Stocks to Invest In Today

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best energy stocks to invest in today. You can skip our detailed analysis of the energy stocks and the industry’s future outlook and go directly to the 5 Best Energy Stocks to Invest In Today. Due to oil prices reaching their multiyear high and the growing trends of clean […]

  • 2 Cheap Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Right Now

    They're few and far between, but investors can still step into a handful of undervalued dividend-paying names.

  • This Economist Says Most Retirement Planning Is Wrong. Here’s How to Think About It.

    Economist Laurence Kotlikoff says that savers should focus on smoothing and protecting spending throughout their life, then saving toward retirement. Also: wait until age 70 to collect Social Security.

  • These 3 EV Stocks Are Down More Than 40% This Year. Time to Buy?

    Let's look at three EV stocks -- Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS), Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE), and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) -- that have each fallen more than 40% in 2021 and see whether they are attractive buys right now. For example, management projected it would produce 300 to 400 vehicles by the end of 2020.

  • Why DocuSign Stock Slumped This Week

    DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) stock has been on something of a rollercoaster ride over the past week. The company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results late last week that sent shares surging, but the rally was short-lived. The electronic-signature specialist slumped as much as 9.9% this week, though shares were down roughly 9.3% when the market closed on Thursday.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Crushing Dogecoin as a Payment Solution

    Few people are using Dogecoin as a currency, and that's concerning for hopeful investors. These two payment stocks are definitely worth considering instead.

  • This Wall Street firm is sticking to its S&P 500 price target. Here’s why it says a correction is overdue.

    There's nothing like higher prices to change the minds of investors — and Wall Street analysts. But one firm is sticking to its guns.

  • Ovintiv Announces Increasing Shareholder Returns with New Capital Allocation Framework

    Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) today announced a new capital allocation framework, which supports the Company's goal of unlocking shareholder value by delivering on its strategic priorities of financial strength, increasing cash returns to shareholders, generating superior returns on capital investment, and driving ESG progress.

  • Wells Fargo shares shrug off OCC fine

    Wells Fargo Corp. shares rose 2% in pre-market trades on Friday despite a $250 million civil penalty from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency for not meeting requirements of its 2018 action against the bank. The fine, which was announced late Thursday, had been anticipated after recent press reports and signals from the bank over the summer about regulatory friction. J.P. Morgan Chase analyst Vivek Juneja described the fine as "moderate" but said the bank could face additional sanction

  • Stock market news live updates: Wall Street tries to end 4-day rout as inflation data shows big jump

    The broader market is coming off a 4-day losing streak, as investors get more jittery about COVID-19's economic impact.

  • GameStop (NYSE:GME) Has Debt But No Earnings; Should You Worry?

    Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to...

  • Don't Race Out To Buy Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

    Readers hoping to buy Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK ) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the...

  • Why Nikola Stock Reversed Course Today

    Hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles are gaining attention. That's both good and bad for Nikola.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Affirm Holdings, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) was one of the hottest fintech initial public offerings (IPOs) of 2021. Affirm's stock price surged to an all-time high of $146.90 in February before concerns about its valuation, the broader sell-off in tech stocks, and an earnings miss caused its stock to tumble to the mid-$40s in May. But over the past four months, Affirm's stock rallied back to the high $80s. Affirm is trying to disrupt credit card companies, which charge retailers "swipe fees" of about 1% to 3% per purchase.

  • Why Biogen Stock Is Sinking This Week

    Shares of Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) were sinking 10% this week as of the market close on Thursday. The slide came after the company's CEO stated on Thursday that the launch of Alzheimer's disease drug Aduhelm has been slower than expected. Biogen CEO Michel Vounatsos spoke at the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday.