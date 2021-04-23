Civista Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
SANDUSKY, Ohio, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CIVB) ("Civista") announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ending March 31, 2021.
First quarter highlights
Net income of $10.8 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $7.8 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2020.
COVID–19 loan deferrals in effect were 3.4% of total loans at period end, compared to 3.6% at December 31, 2020 and 21.3% at June 30, 2020. The bank has not experienced any specific loan losses attributed to COVID–19 closures in 2020 or 2021.
Quarterly dividend increased to $0.12 which is equivalent to a yield of 2.09% based on the March 31, 2021 market close of $22.94 and a dividend payout ratio of 17.65%.
Recorded quarterly gain on sale of mortgage loans of $2.7 million compared to $827 thousand for the same period last year.
"I am very pleased with the results of the first quarter of 2021. Our mortgage business set a record for the most revenue in a quarter in our Company's history. We continue to work toward a digital transformation with our online and mobile banking and expect to have new offerings in these areas before the end of the second quarter. In the midst of increasing our digital offerings we are constantly looking at our branch footprint. We will be closing two of our smaller offices in July. We have continued to manage capital through our stock repurchase program as well as dividends. We announced this week a new stock repurchase authorization and increased in our dividend in January 2021." said Dennis G. Shaffer, President and CEO of Civista.
Results of Operations:
For the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 and 2020
Net interest income increased $1.7 million, or 7.7%, for the first quarter of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020, due to a $723 thousand increase in interest income of as well as a decrease in interest expense of $1.0 million. Interest income included $3.1 million of accretion of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan fees during the quarter.
Interest income increased $723 thousand, or 2.9%, for the first quarter of 2021. Average yields decreased 107 basis points which resulted in a $3.6 million decrease in interest income. Average earning assets increased $774.5 million, which resulted in a $4.3 million increase in interest income. PPP loans accounted for $248.7 million of the increase in average earning assets at a yield of 6.07%, including fee accretion. Removing the impact of PPP loans, the yield on earning assets would have been 22 basis points lower. Included in interest income is $3.1 million of accretion of PPP fees as well as accretion income associated with purchased loan portfolios of $622 thousand.
Interest expense decreased $1.0 million, or 34.3%, for the first quarter of 2021, compared to the same period last year. The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities decreased 39 basis points, while average interest-bearing liabilities increased $332.9 million.
Net interest margin decreased 80 basis points to 3.30% for the first quarter of 2021, compared to 4.10% for the same period a year ago.
In addition to the PPP loans, earning assets were inflated by a $5.6 billion influx of stimulus funds in early January. While the funds were only in the Company's Fed account for a short time, they increased average earning assets by $258 million for the quarter and reduced net interest margin by 30 basis points.
These funds were in addition to the cash normally generated by the Company's tax refund processing program that contributed $126 million in average interest-bearing cash balances during the quarter.
PPP loans averaged $258.7 million during the quarter at an average yield of 6.07% including the related fee accretion which increased the margin by 26 basis points.
Average Balance Analysis
(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2021
2020
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Assets:
balance
Interest
rate *
balance
Interest
rate *
Interest-earning assets:
Loans **
$ 2,069,419
$ 22,783
4.47%
$ 1,725,685
$ 21,673
5.05%
Taxable securities
174,740
1,275
3.08%
187,604
1,416
3.13%
Non-taxable securities
207,573
1,518
4.12%
197,583
1,512
4.22%
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
554,921
149
0.11%
121,296
401
1.33%
Total interest-earning assets
$ 3,006,653
25,725
3.55%
$ 2,232,168
25,002
4.62%
Noninterest-earning assets:
Cash and due from financial institutions
27,760
168,350
Premises and equipment, net
22,509
22,737
Accrued interest receivable
8,569
6,751
Intangible assets
84,862
85,083
Bank owned life insurance
46,062
28,550
Other assets
37,162
45,086
Less allowance for loan losses
(25,590)
(14,927)
Total Assets
$ 3,207,987
$ 2,573,798
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Demand and savings
$ 1,248,717
$ 343
0.11%
$ 894,892
$ 606
0.27%
Time
284,042
917
1.31%
280,701
1,379
1.98%
FHLB
125,000
443
1.44%
157,749
581
1.48%
Other borrowings
-
-
0.00%
610
2
1.32%
Subordinated debentures
29,427
186
2.56%
29,427
313
4.28%
Repurchase agreements
31,178
8
0.10%
22,123
6
0.11%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$ 1,718,364
1,897
0.45%
$ 1,385,502
2,887
0.84%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
1,100,023
799,540
Other liabilities
39,975
56,154
Shareholders' equity
349,625
332,602
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 3,207,987
$ 2,573,798
Net interest income and interest rate spread
$ 23,828
3.10%
$ 22,115
3.78%
Net interest margin
3.30%
4.10%
* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments, included in the yields above, was $407 thousand and $406 thousand for the periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans
Provision for loan losses was $830 thousand for the first quarter of 2021 compared to $2.1 million for the first quarter of 2020. As the pandemic has progressed, restrictions have been eased and additional stimulus was injected into the economy. With the government relief and the vaccination programs, and resumption of many business activities, the negative impacts of the pandemic have not yet been realized.
For the first quarter of 2021, noninterest income totaled $9.2 million, an increase of $2.3 million, or 33.7%, compared to the prior year's first quarter.
Noninterest income
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
Three months ended March 31,
2021
2020
$ change
% change
Service charges
$ 1,256
$ 1,468
$ (212)
-14.4%
Net loss on sale of securities
(1)
-
(1)
0.0%
Net gain/(loss) on equity securities
88
(141)
229
162.4%
Net gain on sale of loans
2,745
827
1,918
231.9%
ATM/Interchange fees
1,248
894
354
39.6%
Wealth management fees
1,146
1,006
140
13.9%
Bank owned life insurance
243
250
(7)
-2.8%
Tax refund processing fees
1,900
1,900
-
0.0%
Swap fees
76
338
(262)
-77.5%
Other
489
334
155
46.4%
Total noninterest income
$ 9,190
$ 6,876
$ 2,314
33.7%
Service charge income decreased primarily due to a $275.5 thousand decrease in overdraft fees. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, customer behavior has changed, resulting in fewer overdrafts.
Net gain on sale of loans increased due to an increase in the volume of loans sold of $42.2 million as well as an increase in the premium on sold loans of 120 basis points, compared to a year ago.
ATM/Interchange fees increased as a result of increased transaction volume and incentives from our network providers.
Wealth management fees increased as a result of increased assets under management, primarily driven by market gains.
For the first quarter of 2021, noninterest expense totaled $19.4 million, an increase of $1.5 million, or 8.6%, compared to the prior year's first quarter.
Noninterest expense
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
Three months ended March 31,
2021
2020
$ change
% change
Compensation expense
$ 11,782
$ 10,871
$ 911
8.4%
Net occupancy and equipment
1,638
1,482
156
10.5%
Contracted data processing
443
450
(7)
-1.6%
Taxes and assessments
884
579
305
52.7%
Professional services
738
737
1
0.1%
Amortization of intangible assets
223
231
(8)
-3.5%
ATM/Interchange expense
593
447
146
32.7%
Marketing
299
356
(57)
-16.0%
Software maintenance expense
508
437
71
16.2%
Other
2,282
2,266
16
0.7%
Total noninterest expense
$ 19,390
$ 17,856
$ 1,534
8.6%
Compensation expense increased primarily due to annual pay increases, which occur every year in April and commissions. Annual pay increases in April 2020 averaged 3.3%. Commissions increased $421.2 thousand, or 32.8% as a result of increased loan activity.
The increase in net occupancy is the result of increased COVID-19 pandemic related expenses to janitorial services and supplies of $129 thousand and an increase in grounds maintenance of $150 thousand for snow removal. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in equipment expense of $104.8 thousand.
The quarter-over-quarter increase in taxes and assessments was primarily attributable to an increase in the FDIC assessment of $159.0 thousand due to credit for small banks applied to the March 2020 assessments.
The efficiency ratio was 54.9% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 compared to 60.7% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The change in the efficiency ratio is primarily due to increases in both noninterest income and net interest income.
Civista's effective income tax rate for the first quarter 2021 was 15.9% compared to 13.1% in 2020.
Balance Sheet
Total assets increased $294.5 million, or 10.7%, from December 31, 2020 to March 31, 2021, primarily due to an increase in cash of $297.7 million, or 213.4%. Loans held for sale increased $3.8 million, or 53.8%. The loan portfolio increased $2.7 million, which includes an increase in PPP loans of $29.3 million.
End of period loan balances
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
$ Change
% Change
Commercial and Agriculture 1
$ 419,666
$ 409,876
$ 9,790
2.4%
Commercial Real Estate:
Owner Occupied
274,747
278,413
(3,666)
-1.3%
Non-owner Occupied
723,656
705,072
18,584
2.6%
Residential Real Estate
431,506
442,588
(11,082)
-2.5%
Real Estate Construction
171,121
175,609
(4,488)
-2.6%
Farm Real Estate
28,043
33,102
(5,059)
-15.3%
Consumer and Other
11,500
12,842
(1,342)
-10.5%
Total Loans
$ 2,060,239
$ 2,057,502
$ 2,737
0.1%
1March 31, 2021 includes PPP loans totaling $246,636 and December 31, 2020 includes PPP loans totaling $217,295.
Loan balances were flat in the first quarter, including the PPP balances. Removing the effect of the PPP loans, the loan portfolio declined $26.6 million or 1.4%. Commercial Real Estate continued to grow due to consistent demand in the Non-owner Occupied category. Due to an influx of governmental stimulus money through PPP and individual incentives, revolving lines of credit reduced $21.2 million ($17.9 million commercial and $3.3 million consumer). Real Estate Construction fell slightly as a few projects that were completed moved to other categories and construction draws slow down due to the weather. Construction demand remains strong and construction availability remains near all-time highs. The decrease in Residential Real Estate continues as a result of portfolio loans refinanced into saleable mortgage products.
Paycheck Protection Program
In total, we processed over 3,500 loans totaling $387.6 million, of which $141.0 million have been forgiven or have paid off. Prepaid SBA fees totaling approximately $15.6 million have been booked and are being recognized in interest income over the life of the PPP loans, or as the underlying loan is forgiven by the SBA. During the quarter, $3.1 million of PPP fees were accreted to income. At March 31, 2021, $7.8 million of prepaid SBA fees remain.
"We believe that the PPP program has been instrumental in assisting small businesses and their employees. The SBA tightened the rules for PPP Round 2 to focus aid to smaller businesses and reduce potential fraud. This resulted in a lower number or applications. During the quarter, we approved 1,238 new loans, funding a total of $119.8 million. We expect to continue to support our customers until the funding runs out" said Dennis G. Shaffer, President and CEO of Civista.
COVID-19 Loan Modifications
In the 2nd quarter of 2020, in the initial days of the pandemic, Civista booked 90-day payment modifications on 813 loans totaling $431.3 million. Additional 90-day modifications were extended on 100 of these loans, totaling $124.4 million. Both deferral programs primarily consisting of the deferral of principal and/or interest payments. All subsequent modifications were on loans which were performing at December 31, 2019 and comply with the provisions of the CARES Act to not be considered a troubled debt restructuring. As of March 31, 2021, the remaining loans modified under the CARES Act total $70.7 million.
Details with respect to the loan modifications that remain on deferred status are as follows:
Loans currently modified under COVID-19 programs
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
Type of Loan
Number of
Balance
Percent of
Commercial and Agriculture
21
$ 4,514
0.25%
Commercial Real Estate:
Owner Occupied
8
10,876
0.60%
Non-owner Occupied
18
48,882
2.70%
Real Estate Construction
2
5,905
0.33%
Residential Real Estate
2
483
0.03%
51
$ 70,660
3.43%
Deposits
Total deposits increased $286.5 million, or 13.1%, from December 31, 2020 to March 31, 2021.
End of period deposit balances
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
$ Change
% Change
Noninterest-bearing demand
$ 917,598
$ 720,809
$ 196,789
27.3%
Interest-bearing demand
487,956
410,139
77,817
19.0%
Savings and money market
794,521
771,612
22,909
3.0%
Time deposits
275,832
286,838
(11,006)
-3.8%
Total Deposits
$ 2,475,907
$ 2,189,398
$ 286,509
13.1%
The increase in noninterest-bearing demand of $196.8 million was primarily due to a $136.9 million increase in balances related to the tax refund processing program, which is temporary. Additionally, business demand deposit accounts increased $37.9 million, primarily due to the deposit of PPP loan proceeds. Interest-bearing demand deposits increased due to a $62.5 million increase in public fund accounts and a $27.9 million increase in non-public fund accounts. The increase in savings and money market was primarily due to a $34.7 million increase in personal money markets, a $27.9 million increase in statement savings and a $4.3 million increase in business money markets. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $48.8 million increase in brokered money market accounts.
FHLB advances totaled $125.0 million at March 31, 2021, unchanged from December 31, 2020.
Stock Repurchase Program
During the first quarter of 2021, Civista repurchased 181,627 shares for $3.9 million at a weighted average price of $21.39 per share. These repurchases were part of the $13.5 million repurchase authorization which was approved in April 2020.
Mr. Shaffer continued, "We view share repurchase as an integral part of our capital management. In April of 2020 our board authorized a $13.5 million repurchase. With the uncertainty of the pandemic, we paused on our share repurchases until the third quarter of 2020 and as a result, did not repurchase all $13.5 million. Earlier this week, our board of directors authorized another $13.5 million repurchase."
Shareholder Equity
Total shareholders' equity was unchanged from December 31, 2020 to March 31, 2021. Retained earnings increased $8.9 million and was offset by a decrease in other comprehensive income of $5.1 million and by a $4.0 million repurchase of treasury shares.
Asset Quality
Civista recorded net recoveries of $275 thousand for the three months of 2021 compared to net recoveries of $55 thousand for the same period of 2020. The allowance for loan losses to loans was 1.27% at March 31, 2021 and 1.22% at December 31, 2020. Without the PPP loans, the allowance ratio would have been 17 basis points higher.
Allowance for Loan Losses
(dollars in thousands)
March 31,
March 31,
2021
2020
Beginning of period
$ 25,028
$ 14,767
Charge-offs
(46)
(24)
Recoveries
321
79
Provision
830
2,126
End of period
$ 26,133
$ 16,948
Non-performing assets at March 31, 2021 were $6.2 million, a 15.7% decrease from December 31, 2020. The non-performing assets to assets ratio decreased to 0.20% from 0.27% at December 31, 2020. The allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans increased to 423.09% from 343.05% at December 31, 2020.
Non-performing Assets
(dollars in thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
Non-accrual loans
$ 4,360
$ 5,399
Restructured loans
1,817
1,897
Total non-performing loans
6,177
7,296
Other Real Estate Owned
-
31
Total non-performing assets
$ 6,177
$ 7,327
Conference Call and Webcast
Civista Bancshares, Inc. will also host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the first quarter of 2021 at 1:00 p.m. ET on Friday, April 23, 2021. Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.civb.com. Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 855-238-2712 and ask to be joined into the Civista Bancshares, Inc. first quarter 2021 earnings call. Please log in or dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection.
An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.civb.com).
Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Civista. For these statements, Civista claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Civista, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "will" and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include risk factors relating to the banking industry and the other factors detailed from time to time in Civista' reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in "Item 1A Risk Factors" of Part I of Civista's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and any additional risks identified in the Company's subsequent Form 10-Q's. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Civista does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.
Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a $3.1 billion financial holding company headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. The Company's banking subsidiary, Civista Bank, operates 37 locations in Northern, Central and Southwestern Ohio, Southeastern Indiana and Northern Kentucky. Civista Bancshares, Inc. may be accessed at HUwww.civb.comUH. The Company's common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "CIVB".
Civista Bancshares, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Consolidated Condensed Statement of Income
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2021
2020
Interest income
$ 25,725
$ 25,002
Interest expense
1,897
2,887
Net interest income
23,828
22,115
Provision for loan losses
830
2,126
Net interest income after provision
22,998
19,989
Noninterest income
9,190
6,876
Noninterest expense
19,390
17,856
Income before taxes
12,798
9,009
Income tax expense
2,040
1,176
Net income
$ 10,758
$ 7,833
Dividends paid per common share
$ 0.12
$ 0.11
Earnings per common share,
basic and diluted
$ 0.68
$ 0.47
Average shares outstanding,
basic and diluted
15,867,588
16,517,745
Selected financial ratios:
Return on average assets (annualized)
1.36%
1.22%
Return on average equity (annualized)
12.48%
9.47%
Dividend payout ratio
17.65%
23.40%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
3.30%
4.10%
Selected Balance Sheet Items
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
March 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Cash and due from financial institutions
$ 437,238
$ 139,522
Investment securities
357,798
364,350
Loans held for sale
10,769
7,001
Loans
2,060,239
2,057,502
Less: allowance for loan losses
(26,133)
(25,028)
Net loans
2,034,106
2,032,474
Other securities
20,537
20,537
Premises and equipment, net
22,265
22,580
Goodwill and other intangibles
84,682
84,926
Bank owned life insurance
46,219
45,976
Other assets
43,754
45,552
Total assets
$ 3,057,368
$ 2,762,918
Total deposits
$ 2,475,907
$ 2,189,398
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
125,000
125,000
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
29,513
28,914
Subordinated debentures
29,427
29,427
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
47,463
40,071
Total shareholders' equity
350,058
350,108
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 3,057,368
$ 2,762,918
Shares outstanding at period end
15,750,479
15,898,032
Book value per share
$ 22.23
$ 22.02
Equity to asset ratio
11.45%
12.67%
Selected asset quality ratios:
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
1.27%
1.22%
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.20%
0.27%
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
423.09%
343.05%
Non-performing asset analysis
Nonaccrual loans
$ 4,360
$ 5,399
Troubled debt restructurings
1,817
1,897
Other real estate owned
-
31
Total
$ 6,177
$ 7,327
Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
End of Period Balances
2021
2020
2020
2020
2020
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 437,238
$ 139,522
$ 194,773
$ 196,520
$ 256,023
Investment securities
357,798
364,350
366,691
369,181
366,689
Loans held for sale
10,769
7,001
13,256
18,523
7,632
Loans
2,060,239
2,057,502
2,040,940
2,022,965
1,743,125
Allowance for loan losses
(26,133)
(25,028)
(22,637)
(20,420)
(16,948)
Net Loans
2,034,106
2,032,474
2,018,303
2,002,545
1,726,177
Other securities
20,537
20,537
20,537
20,537
20,280
Premises and equipment, net
22,265
22,580
22,958
23,137
22,443
Goodwill and other intangibles
84,682
84,926
84,896
84,852
84,919
Bank owned life insurance
46,219
45,976
45,732
45,489
45,249
Other assets
43,754
45,552
50,847
51,369
46,444
Total Assets
$ 3,057,368
$ 2,762,918
$ 2,817,993
$ 2,812,153
$ 2,575,856
Liabilities
Total deposits
$ 2,475,907
$ 2,189,398
$ 2,068,769
$ 2,069,261
$ 1,991,939
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
125,000
125,000
125,000
125,000
142,000
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase
29,513
28,914
25,813
23,608
22,699
Other borrowings
-
-
183,695
183,695
-
Subordinated debentures
29,427
29,427
29,427
29,427
29,427
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
47,463
40,071
43,234
44,549
61,624
Total liabilities
2,707,310
2,412,810
2,475,938
2,475,540
2,247,689
Shareholders' Equity
Common shares
277,164
277,039
276,940
276,841
276,546
Retained earnings
101,899
93,048
84,628
78,712
73,972
Treasury shares
(38,574)
(34,598)
(33,900)
(32,594)
(32,239)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
9,569
14,619
14,387
13,654
9,888
Total shareholders' equity
350,058
350,108
342,055
336,613
328,167
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 3,057,368
$ 2,762,918
$ 2,817,993
$ 2,812,153
$ 2,575,856
Quarterly Average Balances
Assets:
Earning assets
$ 3,006,653
$ 2,603,961
$ 2,617,884
$ 2,528,006
$ 2,232,168
Securities
382,313
386,179
388,594
386,838
385,187
Loans
2,069,419
2,072,477
2,040,492
1,972,969
1,725,685
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Total deposits
$ 2,632,782
$ 2,144,865
$ 2,084,791
$ 2,108,227
$ 1,975,133
Interest-bearing deposits
1,532,759
1,458,967
1,401,318
1,317,336
1,175,593
Other interest-bearing liabilities
185,605
278,357
362,965
302,267
209,909
Total shareholders' equity
349,625
343,335
339,278
330,524
332,602
Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Income statement
2021
2020
2020
2020
2020
Total interest and dividend income
$ 25,725
$ 25,721
$ 24,558
$ 24,584
$ 25,002
Total interest expense
1,897
2,190
2,552
2,509
2,887
Net interest income
23,828
23,531
22,006
22,075
22,115
Provision for loan losses
830
2,250
2,250
3,486
2,126
Noninterest income
9,190
7,666
6,786
6,854
6,876
Noninterest expense
19,390
16,968
17,727
18,114
17,856
Income before taxes
12,798
11,979
8,815
7,329
9,009
Income tax expense
2,040
1,806
1,133
825
1,176
Net income
$ 10,758
$ 10,173
$ 7,682
$ 6,504
$ 7,833
Common shares dividend paid
$ 1,907
$ 1,753
$ 1,766
$ 1,764
$ 1,835
Per share data
Earnings per common share
Basic and diluted
$ 0.68
$ 0.64
$ 0.48
$ 0.41
$ 0.47
Dividends paid per common share
0.12
0.11
0.11
0.11
0.11
Average common shares outstanding,
Basic and diluted
15,867,588
15,915,369
16,045,544
16,044,125
16,517,745
Asset quality
Allowance for loan losses, beginning of period
$ 25,028
$ 22,637
$ 20,420
$ 16,948
$ 14,767
Charge-offs
(46)
(139)
(185)
(116)
(24)
Recoveries
321
280
152
102
79
Provision
830
2,250
2,250
3,486
2,126
Allowance for loan losses, end of period
$ 26,133
$ 25,028
$ 22,637
$ 20,420
$ 16,948
Ratios
Allowance to total loans
1.27%
1.22%
1.11%
1.01%
0.97%
Allowance to nonperforming assets
423.09%
341.59%
292.88%
262.14%
197.97%
Allowance to nonperforming loans
423.09%
343.05%
292.88%
262.14%
197.97%
Nonperforming assets
Nonperforming loans
$ 6,177
$ 7,296
$ 7,729
$ 7,790
$ 8,561
Other real estate owned
-
31
-
-
-
Total nonperforming assets
$ 6,177
$ 7,327
$ 7,729
$ 7,790
$ 8,561
Capital and liquidity
Tier 1 leverage ratio
9.23%
10.77%
10.73%
10.43%
10.66%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
15.20%
14.74%
14.73%
12.99%
14.33%
Total risk-based capital ratio
16.45%
15.99%
15.94%
13.97%
15.25%
Tangible common equity ratio (1)
9.00%
9.98%
9.47%
9.29%
9.82%
(1) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures at the end of this press release.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2021
2020
2020
2020
2020
Tangible Common Equity
Total Shareholder's Equity - GAAP
$ 350,058
$ 350,108
$ 342,055
$ 336,613
$ 328,167
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
82,458
82,681
82,907
83,135
83,363
Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)
$ 267,600
$ 267,427
$ 259,148
$ 253,478
$ 244,804
Total Shares Outstanding
15,750,479
15,898,032
15,945,479
16,052,979
16,064,010
Tangible book value per share
$ 16.99
$ 16.82
$ 16.25
$ 15.79
$ 15.24
Tangible Assets
Total Assets - GAAP
$ 3,057,368
$ 2,762,918
$ 2,817,993
$ 2,812,153
$ 2,575,856
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
82,458
82,681
82,907
83,135
83,363
Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)
$ 2,974,910
$ 2,680,237
$ 2,735,086
$ 2,729,018
$ 2,492,493
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
9.00%
9.98%
9.47%
9.29%
9.82%
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/civista-bancshares-inc-announces-first-quarter-2021-financial-results-301275398.html
SOURCE Civista Bancshares, Inc.