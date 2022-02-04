U.S. markets open in 28 minutes

Civista Bancshares, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-to-date 2021 Financial Results

SANDUSKY, Ohio, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) ("Civista") announced its unaudited financial results for the three and twelve months ending December 31, 2021.

Civista Bancshares, Inc.
Civista Bancshares, Inc.

Fourth quarter and year-to-date 2021 highlights:

  • Net income of $11.0 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $10.2 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020.

  • Net income of $40.5 million, or $2.63 per diluted share, compared to $32.2 million, or $2.00 per diluted share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

  • COVID–19 loan deferrals decreased to 0.26% of total loans at period end, compared to 3.6% at December 31, 2020 and 21.3% at June 30, 2020.

  • Based on the December 31, 2021 market close of $24.40, the $0.14 fourth quarter dividend is equivalent to an annualized yield of 2.30% and a dividend payout ratio of 21.30%.

  • In the fourth quarter, we began the redeployment of $100.0 million excess liquidity into investment securities, yielding 2.01%.

  • In November we completed a private placement of $75 million in aggregate principal amount of its 3.25% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2031.

  • In January we announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which Civista will acquire Comunibanc Corp., the parent company of The Henry County Bank.

"We turned in another solid Civista quarter highlighted by solid loan growth and reduced operating expenses. Although Civista remains well capitalized, we did successfully raise $75 million in subordinated debt. This money will allow us to continue to accelerate our growth plans, both organically and through acquisition" said Dennis G. Shaffer, CEO and President of Civista.

Mr. Shaffer continued, "Shortly after the beginning of the new year, we did announce that Civista had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Comunibanc, Corp., the parent company of The Henry County Bank headquartered in Napoleon Ohio. This gives us a presence in Northwest Ohio, and we look forward to welcoming their employees and customers to the Civista family".

Results of Operations:

For the three-month period ended December 31, 2021, and 2020

Net interest income decreased $208 thousand, or 0.9%, for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020, due to a decrease in interest income partially offset by a decrease in interest expense. Accretion of PPP fees was $1.6 million during the quarter for the fourth quarter 2021 compared to $2.3 million for the same period in 2020.

Net interest margin decreased 49 basis points to 3.42% for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 3.69% for the same period a year ago.

The decrease in interest income was due to a $726 thousand decrease in PPP fees of $407 thousand decrease in accretion income related to loan portfolios acquired through acquisitions and a decrease in the average rate earned on assets of 40 basis points. Average earning assets increased $169.5 million, partially offsetting these decreases.

Interest expense decreased $779 thousand, or 35.6%, for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to the same period last year. The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities decreased 18 basis points, while average interest-bearing liabilities increased $37.3 million.

Average Balance Analysis

(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)










Three Months Ended December 31,


2021


2020


Average


Yield/


Average


Yield/

Assets:

balance

Interest

rate *


balance

Interest

rate *

Interest-earning assets:








Loans **

$ 1,973,989

$ 21,430

4.31%


$ 2,072,477

$ 22,853

4.39%

Taxable securities

285,734

1,545

2.17%


178,194

1,259

2.93%

Non-taxable securities

236,324

1,651

3.76%


207,985

1,534

4.06%

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

277,451

108

0.15%


145,305

75

0.21%

Total interest-earning assets

$ 2,773,498

24,734

3.63%


$ 2,603,961

25,721

4.03%

Noninterest-earning assets:








Cash and due from financial institutions

28,401




29,502



Premises and equipment, net

22,734




22,832



Accrued interest receivable

7,609




9,976



Intangible assets

84,541




84,919



Bank owned life insurance

46,807




45,816



Other assets

33,315




35,044



Less allowance for loan losses

(26,595)




(23,614)



Total Assets

$ 2,970,310




$ 2,808,436











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:








Interest-bearing liabilities:








Demand and savings

$ 1,368,640

$ 240

0.07%


$ 1,169,152

$ 380

0.13%

Time

250,920

569

0.90%


289,815

1,083

1.49%

FHLB

75,000

195

1.03%


125,000

452

1.44%

Federal funds purchased

543

1

0.73%


-

-

0.00%

Other borrowings

-

-

0.00%


95,820

80

0.33%

Subordinated debentures

54,961

402

2.90%


29,427

188

2.54%

Repurchase agreements

24,590

4

0.60%


28,110

7

0.10%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 1,774,654

1,411

0.32%


$ 1,737,324

2,190

0.50%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

811,053




685,898



Other liabilities

35,632




41,879



Shareholders' equity

348,971




343,335



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 2,970,310




$ 2,808,436











Net interest income and interest rate spread

$ 23,323

3.31%



$ 23,531

3.53%









Net interest margin



3.42%




3.69%









* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments, included in the yields above, was $440 thousand and $411 thousand for the periods ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.









** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans

For the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2021, and 2020

Net interest income increased $5.7 million, or 6.4%, compared to the same period in 2020.

Interest income increased $1.9 million, or 1.9%, for the twelve months of 2021. Average earning assets increased $328.9 million, which resulted in a $5.7 million increase in net interest income. Average yields decreased 41 basis points which resulted in a $1.9 million decrease in interest income. During the twelve-month period, the Bank had average PPP Loans totaling $155.2 million. These loans had an average yield of 7.43% including the amortization of PPP fees, which increased the margin by 23 basis points.

Interest expense decreased $3.8 million, or 37.7%, for the twelve months of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020. Average rates decreased 26 basis points, resulting in a $3.2 million decrease in interest expense. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $109.4 million, but a mix shift toward interest-bearing demand deposits led to a decrease in interest expense of $664 thousand.

Net interest margin decreased 23 basis points to 3.47% for the twelve months of 2021, compared to 3.70% for the same period a year ago.

Average Balance Analysis

(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)










Twelve Months Ended December 31,


2021


2020


Average


Yield/


Average


Yield/

Assets:

balance

Interest

rate *


balance

Interest

rate *

Interest-earning assets:








Loans **

$ 2,026,907

$ 89,570

4.42%


$ 1,953,472

$ 87,777

4.49%

Taxable securities

232,813

5,473

2.41%


183,721

5,359

3.03%

Non-taxable securities

217,786

6,250

3.96%


202,982

6,123

4.15%

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

347,573

449

0.13%


155,960

606

0.39%

Total interest-earning assets

$ 2,825,079

101,742

3.69%


$ 2,496,135

99,865

4.10%

Noninterest-earning assets:








Cash and due from financial institutions

35,404




77,848



Premises and equipment, net

22,617




22,831



Accrued interest receivable

8,010




9,043



Intangible assets

84,747




84,953



Bank owned life insurance

46,435




45,454



Other assets

36,456




37,675



Less allowance for loan losses

(26,366)




(19,231)



Total Assets

$ 3,032,382




$ 2,754,708











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:








Interest-bearing liabilities:








Demand and savings

$ 1,315,220

$ 1,219

0.09%


$ 1,050,544

$ 1,813

0.17%

Time

265,294

2,956

1.11%


288,262

5,068

1.76%

FHLB

94,041

1,163

1.24%


133,151

1,932

1.45%

Federal funds purchased

137

1

0.73%


288

1

0.35%

Other borrowings

-

-

0.00%


101,295

354

0.35%

Subordinated debentures

35,863

955

3.28%


29,427

945

3.21%

Repurchase agreements

26,165

23

0.09%


24,390

25

0.10%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 1,736,720

6,317

0.36%


$ 1,627,357

10,138

0.62%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

907,591




739,648



Other liabilities

38,868




51,242



Shareholders' equity

349,203




336,461



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 3,032,382




$ 2,754,708











Net interest income and interest rate spread

$ 95,425

3.33%



$ 89,727

3.48%









Net interest margin



3.47%




3.70%









* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments, included in the yields above, was $1.67 million and $1.64 million for the periods ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.









** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans

No provision for loan losses was recorded during the fourth quarter while we recorded $830 thousand for the first twelve months of 2021. The provision for loan losses was $2.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $10.1 million for the twelve months of 2020. The reserve ratio increased to 1.33% at December 31, 2021 from 1.22% at December 31, 2020. The reserve ratio without $43.2 million of PPP loans would have been 3 basis points higher.

For the fourth quarter of 2021, noninterest income totaled $6.8 million, a decrease of $855 thousand, or 11.2%, compared to the prior year's fourth quarter.

Noninterest income








(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Three months ended December 31,


2021


2020


$ change


% change

Service charges

$ 1,813


$ 1,476


$ 337


22.8%

Net gain/(loss) on sale of securities

(1)


2


(3)


-150.0%

Net gain/(loss) on equity securities

(5)


69


(74)


-107.2%

Net gain on sale of loans

1,467


3,062


(1,595)


-52.1%

ATM/Interchange fees

1,493


1,246


247


19.8%

Wealth management fees

1,287


1,065


222


20.8%

Bank owned life insurance

448


244


204


83.6%

Swap fees

72


199


(127)


-63.8%

Other

237


303


(66)


-21.8%

Total noninterest income

$ 6,811


$ 7,666


$ (855)


-11.2%









N/M - not meaningful








Net gain on sale of loans decreased primarily as a result of a decrease in volume of loans sold. Proceeds from the sale of loans sold totaled $54.8 million and $91.8 million during the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Service charges increased as a result of higher overdraft fees and service charges. During 2020, customer behavior changed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in fewer overdrafts. Overdraft fees are trending toward pre-pandemic levels.

ATM/Interchange fees increased as a result of increased volume of transactions and incentives from our network providers.

Wealth management fees increased due to an increase in average assets under management as well as an increase in the average rate earned on the assets in 2021.

Bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") increased due to death benefits paid during the three-months ended December 31, 2021.

Swap fees decreased due to the volume. For the quarter, we recorded one $7.6 million swap compared to $19.6 million during the same period last year. We reduced the loans we entered into swaps on as a part of our asset liability management program. Given current rates, we have chosen to book the variable rate loan that we might otherwise have swapped to a fixed rate.

Other decreased due to a loss on the sale of OREO property, a decrease in item processing fees and a decrease in deluxe income.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, noninterest income increased $3.3 million, or 11.6%, compared to the same period in the prior year.

Noninterest income








(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Twelve months ended December 31,


2021


2020


$ change


% change

Service charges

$ 5,905


$ 5,288


$ 617


11.7%

Net gain on sale of securities

1,786


94


1,692


1800.0%

Net gain/(loss) on equity securities

186


(57)


243


426.3%

Net gain on sale of loans

8,042


8,563


(521)


-6.1%

ATM/Interchange fees

5,443


4,472


971


21.7%

Wealth management fees

4,857


3,981


876


22.0%

Bank owned life insurance

1,200


977


223


22.8%

Tax refund processing fees

2,375


2,375


-


0.0%

Swap fees

207


1,459


(1,252)


-85.8%

Other

1,451


1,030


421


40.9%

Total noninterest income

$ 31,452


$ 28,182


$ 3,270


11.6%









N/M - not meaningful








Service charges increased due to increased account service charges and overdraft fees of $510 and $107, respectively.

Net gain on sale of securities increased as a result of the sale of Visa Class B shares.

Net gain (loss) on equity securities increased as a result of market value increases.

Net gain on sale of loans decreased due to a $43.7 million decrease in the volume of loans sold.

ATM/Interchange fees increased as a result of increased volume of transactions and incentives from our network providers.

Wealth management fees increased due to an increase in average assets under management as well as an increase in the average rate earned on the assets in 2021.

Swap fees decreased as a result of a decline in the volume of loans. Year to date we swapped $13.3 million compared to $104.4 million during the same period last year. We reduced the loans we entered into swaps on as a part of our asset liability management program. Given current rates, we have chosen to book the variable rate loan that we might otherwise have swapped to a fixed rate.

BOLI income increased due to death benefits paid.

Other increased due to increases in wire transfer fees, the amortization of mortgage servicing rights, merchant credit card fees and gains on the sale of OREO properties.

For the fourth quarter of 2021, noninterest expense totaled $17.2 million, an increase of $205 thousand, or 1.2%, compared to the prior year's fourth quarter.

Noninterest expense








(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Three months ended December 31,


2021


2020


$ change


% change

Compensation expense

$ 10,112


$ 10,417


$ (305)


-2.9%

Net occupancy and equipment

1,495


1,528


(33)


-2.2%

Contracted data processing

363


540


(177)


-32.8%

Taxes and assessments

804


716


88


12.3%

Professional services

460


506


(46)


-9.1%

Amortization of intangible assets

222


227


(5)


-2.2%

ATM/Interchange expense

471


552


(81)


-14.7%

Marketing

103


18


85


472.2%

Software maintenance expense

883


483


400


82.8%

Other

2,260


1,981


279


14.1%

Total noninterest expense

$ 17,173


$ 16,968


$ 205


1.2%

Compensation expense included decreased primarily due to a $1.2 million decline in commission, partially offset by increases in salaries of $182 thousand, unemployment taxes of $103 thousand and employee insurance of $180 thousand. The increase in salaries is due to annual pay increases, which occur every year in April. The increase in employee insurance is due to increased claims experience.

The decrease in Contracted data processing fees is due to lower core processing fees and payments in 2020 for early termination fees.

The increase in Taxes and assessments was due to increases in the assessment bases associated with both the FDIC assessment and the Ohio Financial Institutions tax.

The increase in Marketing expense is primarily due to increases in marketing expenses as a result of lower expenses in 2020. The decreases in 2020 are related to lower advertising and business promotion expenses, primarily due to COVID-19.

The increase in Software maintenance expense is due to both increases in software maintenance contracts the implementation of our new digital banking platform.

The efficiency ratio was 56.2% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 compared to 53.7% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Civista's effective income tax rate for the fourth quarter 2021 was 15.3% compared to 15.1% in 2020.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, noninterest expense totaled $78.5 million, an increase of $7.8 million, or 11.1%, compared to the same period in the prior year.

Noninterest expense








(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Twelve months ended December 31,


2021


2020


