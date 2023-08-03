U.S. markets open in 8 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,536.50
    -0.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,432.00
    +29.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,451.00
    -22.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,976.80
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.52
    +0.03 (+0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,969.60
    -5.40 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    23.71
    -0.16 (-0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0924
    -0.0018 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0780
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.09
    +2.16 (+15.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2699
    -0.0016 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.7760
    +0.4710 (+0.33%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,120.09
    -517.15 (-1.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    631.02
    -10.33 (-1.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,561.63
    -104.64 (-1.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,258.23
    -449.46 (-1.37%)
     

Civitas (CIVI) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

Civitas Resources (CIVI) reported $660.53 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 42.6%. EPS of $1.72 for the same period compares to $4.63 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $637.2 million, representing a surprise of +3.66%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.78%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.69.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Civitas performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Avg. Daily Sales Volumes - Crude Oil Equivalent: 173491 BOE/D compared to the 167187.8 BOE/D average estimate based on five analysts.

  • Avg. Daily Sales Volumes - Natural Gas: 289.55 Mcf/D versus the four-analyst average estimate of 306.11 Mcf/D.

  • Avg. Daily Sales Volumes - Crude Oil: 84.37 BBL/D versus the four-analyst average estimate of 76.49 BBL/D.

  • Avg. Daily Sales Volumes - Natural Gas Liquids: 40.86 BBL/D versus the four-analyst average estimate of 40.57 BBL/D.

  • Revenues- Natural Gas: $45.36 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $50.90 million.

View all Key Company Metrics for Civitas here>>>

Shares of Civitas have returned +8.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Civitas Resources, Inc. (CIVI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research