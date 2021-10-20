U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,536.19
    +16.56 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,609.34
    +152.03 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,121.68
    -7.41 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,289.77
    +13.85 (+0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.25
    +1.29 (+1.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.80
    +12.30 (+0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    24.36
    +0.48 (+2.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1654
    +0.0016 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6360
    +0.0010 (+0.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3826
    +0.0032 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3150
    -0.0450 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    65,915.27
    +1,958.32 (+3.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,538.50
    +57.70 (+3.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,223.10
    +5.57 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,255.55
    +40.03 (+0.14%)
     

The CIX Canadian Innovation Exchange Virtually Closes the Market

·1 min read

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Lauren Linton, Executive Director, Canadian Innovation Exchange (CIX), her team and the CIX Top 20 Early and Top 10 Growth 2021 award winning companies, joined Dani Lipkin, Director, Global Business Development, TMX Group, to celebrate the inductees and close the market.

CIX Canadian Innovation Exchange is Canada's largest national startup curation program and venture conference. In its 14th year, CIX showcases Canada's most promising early and growth-stage startups to global investors and corporates and provides the tools to connect and do deals. For more information please visit https://www.cixsummit.com/2021/#.

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/20/c0338.html

