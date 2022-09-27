U.S. markets close in 4 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,691.66
    +36.62 (+1.00%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,496.07
    +235.26 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,955.72
    +152.79 (+1.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,687.96
    +32.08 (+1.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.66
    +1.95 (+2.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,642.80
    +9.40 (+0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    18.68
    +0.20 (+1.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9626
    +0.0014 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9230
    +0.0450 (+1.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0785
    +0.0102 (+0.95%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.7060
    +0.0260 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,181.69
    +1,043.01 (+5.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    461.34
    +2.20 (+0.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,041.19
    +20.24 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,571.87
    +140.32 (+0.53%)
     

CJ BIOMATERIALS' Builds on Support for its Polyhydroxyalkanoate Technology at 7th International Marine Debris Conference

·4 min read

At the world's most renowned academic conference focused on marine waste, CJ Biomaterials exhibited, and presented on the value of PHA as a biodegradable material to environmental policy officials, academic experts and industry.

WOBURN, Mass., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ Biomaterials, Inc., a division of South Korea-based CJ CheilJedang, generated significant interest in its polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) technology at the 7th International Marine Debris Conference (IMDC), held September 19-23 at the Busan Exhibition and Convention Center in Busan, South Korea.

Dr. Raj Krishnaswamy, VP of Polymer Research &amp; Development at CJ BIOMATERIALS, presented on polyhydroxyalkanoate technology during the 7th International Marine Debris Conference held in Busan, South Korea
Dr. Raj Krishnaswamy, VP of Polymer Research & Development at CJ BIOMATERIALS, presented on polyhydroxyalkanoate technology during the 7th International Marine Debris Conference held in Busan, South Korea

During IMDC, Dr. Raj Krishnaswamy, VP of Polymer Research & Development at CJ Biomaterials, delivered a presentation to educate attendees on CJ Biomaterials' range of PHA solutions, including crystalline, semi-crystalline and amorphous technology. He explained how PHAs can be incorporated at appropriate levels to enable or replace other polymers and act as a modifier to improve their biodegradability, flexibility and toughness, or to provide an enhanced bio-balanced system.

"Korea, where three sides of the country are in contact with the sea, is not free from the problem of marine waste. Therefore, it is urgent to expand the use of alternative materials, including PHA. CJ will continue to cooperate with various companies and experts who are actively seeking sustainable solutions to address the challenge of plastic waste," says Seung-Jin Lee, Head of Biomaterials business from CJ CheilJedang.

CJ Biomaterials started producing amorphous PHA at its manufacturing facility in Pasuruan, Indonesia, earlier this year and plans to increase production to meet expected demand. Branded as PHACT® Marine Biodegradable Polymers, amorphous PHA is a softer, more rubbery version of PHA that offers fundamentally different performance characteristics than the crystalline or semi-crystalline forms that currently dominate the PHA market. The first product of this new line is PHACT A1000P, is currently being used as a modifier to other polymers and biopolymers to improve functional and processing characteristics, and for enabling these products to achieve faster rates of biodegradation or composting.

IMDC is the premier global event dedicated to understanding and promoting action to address marine pollution, and is attended by marine experts and environmental policy officers from around the world. Organized by the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries and the United Nations Environmental Program, IMDC was first introduced in 1984 by the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). This is the first time the event was held outside the United States.

Marine experts from more than 50 countries spoke with representatives from CJ Biomaterials during the conference, expressing great interest in the company's technology and how it can be used to address the global plastic waste challenge. In addition to being biodegradable in various environmental conditions, PHA also has high industrial value because it can be used in various applications, from disposable products to containers for various consumer goods including cosmetics.

"At CJ Biomaterials, we welcome the opportunity to engage in a dialogue with anyone who is concerned about the issue of marine pollution and hope to work collaboratively with stakeholders in consumer products, polymer production, compounding and other industry segments. The extent of marine plastics pollution and the stakes for humanity are so high that we can only achieve our goals if we work collaboratively," says Krishnaswamy.

For more information, visit: https://www.cjbio.net/en/products/cjPha.do.

About CJ BIOMATERIALS

CJ Biomaterials, a business unit of CJ BIO, is a part of CJ CheilJedang, a core subsidiary in charge of the food and bioengineering business unit of South Korea-based CJ Group. CJ Group has organized its business portfolio into four core sectors: Food & Food Service, Bio & Pharma, Entertainment & Media, and Retail & Logistics.

CJ BIO is the world's leading supplier of fermentation-based bio-products for animal nutrition, human nutrition, and biomaterials at its thirteen manufacturing facilities worldwide. As a socially responsible company, CJ BIO strives toward practicing carbon-neutral manufacturing operations by utilizing renewable raw materials and developing value-added co-products to minimize environmental waste.

Media Contact
Resource Advantage
Dan Green
dgreen@resourceadvantage.com

Company Contact
CJ Biomaterials, Inc.
Heidi Lebel
Heidi.lebel@cj.net

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cj-biomaterials-builds-on-support-for-its-polyhydroxyalkanoate-technology-at-7th-international-marine-debris-conference-301634420.html

SOURCE CJ BIO

Recommended Stories

  • Solar Panels Piling Up in Warehouses in Energy-Starved Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Tens of thousands of solar panels are sitting unused in warehouses across Europe just as the continent struggles with an unprecedented energy crisis. Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentHurricane Ian Makes Landfall in Cuba as It Churns Toward Flo

  • 11 Best Climate Change Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best climate change stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our discussion on the recent climate change developments, go directly to the 5 Best Climate Change Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. In recent times, there has been a shift in focus […]

  • Enphase's (ENPH) Microinverter Demand Surges in the Netherlands

    Enphase (ENPH) announces increased demand for the IQ7 family of microinverters in the Netherlands.

  • Hurricane Ian continues to strengthen. Hurricane watch issued for portions of Florida

    See where Hurricane Ian is, where it's headed and how it may affect Naples.

  • Hurricane Ian Strikes Cuba as Destructive Path Pushes to Florida

    (Bloomberg) -- Hurricane Ian has made landfall in western Cuba, triggering floods and power outages, as it pushes toward Florida’s coastline with the threat of becoming one of the costliest US storms.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream Gas PipelinesEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Sla

  • Tropical storm warnings issued for most of Central Florida as Hurricane Ian moves into Gulf

    Hurricane Ian strengthened into a major Category 3 hurricane overnight.

  • Europe Is Ready for a Winter Without Russian Gas, BNEF Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s frenzied buying of liquefied natural gas means it’s likely to have enough of the power-generation fuel this winter to offset supplies from Russia, according to BloombergNEF.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentHurricane Ian Makes Landfall

  • ISS flyover of Hurricane Ian

    The International Space Station hovered above Hurricane Ian in this ominous flyover of the storm on Sept. 26.

  • Climate change: These jobs are set to boom amid the green transition

    A smooth shift to an eco-friendly economy comes with a potential job boom, experts say, but implementation is key in rural areas that are producing and supplying energy.

  • Bitcoin Mining's Sustainable Electricity Mix May Be Declining, Says Cambridge University Research Organization

    Cambridge University's Centre for Alternative Finance's (CCAF) latest research into bitcoin mining suggests the mix of sustainable electricity used is in decline.

  • Fire Breaks Out At Tesla's Gigafactory Berlin Within A Week Of PG&E California Incident

    A fire broke out at Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Gigafactory Berlin's recycling plant in the early hours of the morning. Tesla's fire brigade at Gigafactory Berlin called the local fire department of the municipality of Grünheide, MOZ.de reports. A local newspaper and a large pile of cardboard and wood caught on fire at the recycling facility located at the factory. Eight hundred cubic meters of paper, cardboard, and wood reportedly caught on fire, causing significant flames at the factory. It repo

  • Mega-Polluting Coal Plans Clash With Australia’s Climate Goals

    (Bloomberg) -- A proposed pipeline of coal mine projects in Australia, the world’s second-biggest exporter of the fuel, are threatening to lock in decades of new carbon emissions and challenge the country’s promises of bolder climate action.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekThe Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst

  • Hurricane Ian: See spaghetti models, path and storm activity for Florida

    Florida is in the potential path of Hurricane Ian. Use these maps to track the storm's path and spaghetti models.

  • Mandatory, voluntary evacuations ordered in the Tampa area ahead of Hurricane Ian

    Authorities continued ordering mandatory and voluntary evacuations in the Tampa area on Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Ian, which is forecast to bring heavy rain, gusty winds and life-threatening storm surge this week to Florida’s west coast.

  • Weather blog: Hurricane Ian may hit Georgia later this week; state making preparations

    On Monday, the National Hurricane Center predicted Hurricane Ian could hit GA later this week, and Governor Kemp activated the State Operations Center

  • Hurricane Ian, 11 a.m. advisory for Sept. 26, 2022

    According to the 11 a.m. Monday advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Ian is packing maximum sustained winds of 80 mph and is moving northwest at 13 mph.

  • WeatherTiger Hurricane Ian forecast Monday, Sept. 26

    Dr. Ryan Truchelut from WeatherTiger discusses forecast developments with Hurricane Ian, a dangerous threat to the Florida Gulf Coast, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022.

  • Hydrogen Fuel-Cell Vehicles: Everything You Need to Know

    Hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles are related to electric cars, but these machines have pros and cons that make them different from the typical battery-powered EV.

  • States get final OK to build highway EV charging network

    Attention, potential car buyers: New electric vehicle charging stations are on their way to highway locations near you. All 50 states received final approval Tuesday to begin construction on a first nationwide network of EV charging stations that places one roughly every 50 miles (80 kilometers) along interstate highways, part of the Biden administration's plan to spur widespread adoption of zero-emission cars. The Transportation Department said it had OK'd EV charger plans from a last set of 17 states, triggering the release of $1.5 billion in federal funds to all jurisdictions nationwide — or $5 billion over five years — to install or upgrade chargers along 75,000 miles (120,000 kilometers) of highway from coast to coast, with a goal of 500,000 EV chargers nationwide.

  • Hurricane Ian’s forecast track centers on Manatee. That means powerful wind, storm surge

    Manatee County is forecast to feel Hurricane Ian’s strong winds flooding rain and life-threatening storm surge of up to 10 feet as the Category 3 storm treks toward a landfall in Tampa Bay in the coming days.