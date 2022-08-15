CJ EXPRESS THAILAND SELECTED HONEYWELL WAREHOUSE MANAGEMENT SYSTEM TO MANAGE ALL DISTRIBUTION CENTERS IN THAILAND

BANGKOK, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell today announced that CJ Express have selected Honeywell Logistics Solutions' Warehouse Management System (WMS) in all of their distribution centers across Thailand handling all CJ Express and CJ More's inventory for distribution to stores throughout the country. WMS successfully integrate with CJ's existing software and hardware: SAP ECC6, Pick to Light System, Conveyer Line, RF & Forklift computer.

Honeyell WMS enables more efficient, accurate and timely delivery.

As of June 2021, CJ Express operates more than 600 stores serving 34 provinces across Thailand selling a wide variety of products including Consumer products, Food & Beverages, and grocery type products with order lines over 6,000,000 lines a day and more than 10,000 SKUs. Through Honeywell WMS solution, digitalization of C.J Express operations enable them to provide to all their customers efficiently with less time consumed and make deliveries in more timely manner.

During the pandemic, retail in many countries went through severe challenges, and Thailand was not spared. Online retail saw a massive disruption where sales spiked but troubled with their supply chain bottlenecks. Meanwhile, offline retail dropped due to the lockdowns.

To help overcome the challenge, Honeywell focused and innovated products, tools, software, and solutions that connect supply chains, provide visibility for end-to-end inventory, enable increase in worker efficiency, save costs, and deliver exceptional and seamless retail experience to the customers. Honeywell WMS is a highly configurable warehouse management system that helps customers achieve smoother warehouse fulfillment processes while maintaining full inventory visibility throughout warehouse operations, all highly adaptable and cross functional in multiple industries.

"C.J Express is a growing company that needs to sustain maximum efficiencies in their supply chain process to succeed in a competitive market such as Thailand," said Jonathan Kwok, General Manager Honeywell Logistics Solutions. "Honeywell Warehouse Management System is highly scalable and provides the right support, ensuring that C.J Express's growth is coupled with consistent excellence in services to their customers."

Story continues

According to Thailand market statistics, Supermarkets and hypermarkets in Thailand are also popular shopping channels among Thai consumers. In 2021, market share of convenience stores for consumer goods accounted for 17 percent among other retail channels in Thailand. In that period, provision stores were the leading sales channel in Thailand's FMCG sector. This continued growth in supermarkets and hypermarkets require businesses to turn to digital solutions and automate manual tasks to create efficiencies in workflows.

With the help of Honeywell's extensive industry experience and expertise, C.J Express's distribution centers are more productive with timely deliveries and not to mention all this is done in a cost-effective manner. Honeywell's smart solutions through digitalization helps ensure effective warehouse rules, accurate stock distribution and in-depth task assignment logic. This unique solution can be integrated using an operator's existing infrastructure, enable easier future expansion.

SOURCE Honeywell