CJC Named Best Managed Services Provider & Recognised Leader in Financial Technology

CJC is recognised as a leader in Financial Technology and Best Managed Services Provider By EMG Publishing.

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2022 / CJC, a multi-award-winning leading market data technology consultancy and service provider, has been recognised as the ‘Best Managed Services Provider & Recognised Leaders in Financial Technology' by EMG Publishing at the 2022 M&A Today Global Awards. The award recognises CJC's leading technical expertise and its enduring position as the leading specialist market data consultancy.

Read more at: https://cjcit.com/cjc-news/2022-ma-today-awards/?utm_source=CJC&utm_medium=Marketing/

The M&A Today Global Awards recognises the achievements and expertise of firms and individuals operating to the highest standards across the globe. EMG Publishing's annual awards program sets the benchmark for the most ground-breaking and exemplary work by highlighting and publicising the accomplishments of business leaders to inspire their readership base. Shining a light on the successes of its worthy winners, the program provides readers with a comprehensive understanding of leading firms within their chosen specialisations.

Richard Baker, Editor in Chief at EMG Publishing, said: "The past 12 months have presented truly unforeseen challenges for firms and business leaders across the globe. However, organisations have risen to the challenge, found new ways to serve their customers and identified innovative solutions. This has enabled them to operate successfully within new parameters. As a result, we've gone even further to seek out those firms breaking down barriers to trade, utilising ingenuity, technology, and tenacity to full operational and commercial advantage."

Gina Wee, Chief Information Officer at CJC, said: "Our team of dedicated Support Specialists, Technical Specialists and Service Delivery Managers elevate our services to high standards and keep them there. Their discipline, collaborative culture and constant skills development create a continuous improvement in our support processes and delivery framework. We aim to keep our habit of meeting all SLA targets, delivering complex projects, and delighting our clients, 24x7."

About Crown Jewel Consultants (CJC)

CJC is the leading market data technology consultancy and service provider for global financial markets. CJC provides multi-award-winning consultancy, operations support (OaaS), cloud solutions, and professional services for mission-critical market data systems. CJC is ISO 27001 certified, enabling CJC's partners the freedom to focus on their core business.

About EMG Publishing Limited

EMG Publishing Limited is a world-renowned publishing house, producing some of the globe's most coveted award programs. Known for recognising and celebrating excellence, the firm's readership covers 163 countries across six continents. EMG aims to provide a benchmark of the very best industry leaders and organisations.

