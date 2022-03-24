CJC'S Mosaic Wins Most 'Most Innovative Trading Infrastructure Monitoring Approach' Award

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2022 / CJC's IT monitoring and analytics solution, mosaic, has won "Most Innovative Trading Infrastructure Monitoring Approach" at the 2022 A-Team Innovation Awards. The award recognises mosaic's invaluable ability to monitor critical IT infrastructure hosted across multiple environments, reducing observability blind spots.

Mosaic is a powerful, cloud-based IT analytics SaaS solution that can consolidate large and complex datasets. The solution enables users to monitor and analyse mission-critical market data infrastructures in multi-cloud, on-premises, or hybrid environments. Mosaic features include IT analytics, predictive capacity management, problem management and holistic reporting.

See more at https://cjcit.com/services/mosaic/it-analytics/

The Innovation Awards by the A-Team celebrates innovation across the vendor and practitioner communities that utilise new and emerging technologies to deliver high-value solutions for financial institutions in capital markets.

Steve Moreton, Global Head of Product Management at CJC said "On behalf of CJC, I would like to thank the A-Team and everyone that supported mosaicOA for this award. We are committed to enhancing the solution further to provide better and faster self-service analytics for the capital markets as client market data systems continue to witness unprecedented market volatility." He adds, "mosaicOA is capable of predictive capacity management and efficient problem management via clear reporting. It remains key for putting CJC's partners ahead of the curve."

Angela Wilbraham, CEO of the A-Team Group, commented "There are incredible innovations in the world of capital markets data and technology. Our A-Team Innovation Awards 2022 celebrate and reward those companies at the forefront of innovation within our industry. We congratulate CJC in winning the Most Innovative Trading Infrastructure Monitoring Approach award in recognition of their excellence in driving forward progress in capital markets capabilities."

Paul Gow, Chief Executive Officer at CJC added "Another fantastic achievement from the Mosaic team for winning a worthy award, well done! Many thanks to all our supporters and champions and for the A-Team for this prestigious honour. The teams at CJC never cease to amaze me with their abilities, dedication, hard work, and consistent efforts to make us one of the leading companies in our industry."

