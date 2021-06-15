U.S. markets close in 4 hours 59 minutes

CJEU ruling could open big tech to more privacy litigation in Europe

Natasha Lomas
·6 min read

A long running privacy fight between Belgium's data protection authority and Facebook -- over the latter's use of online trackers like pixels and social plug-ins to snoop on web users -- has culminated in a ruling by Europe's top court today that could have wider significance on how cross-border cases against tech giants are enforced in the region.

The Court of Justice of the European Union has affirmed that, in certain circumstances, national DPAs can pursue action even when they are not the lead data supervisor under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)'s one-stop-shop mechanism (OSS) -- opening up the possibility of litigation by watchdogs in Member States which aren't the lead regulator for a particular company but where the local agency believes there is an urgent need to act.

The OSS was included in the GDPR with the idea of simplifying enforcement for businesses operating in more than one EU market -- which would only need to deal directly with one 'lead' data protection authority. However the mechanism has been criticized for contributing to a bottleneck effect whereby multiple GDPR complaints are stacking up on the desks of a couple of DPAs (most notably Ireland and Luxembourg) -- EU Member States which attract large numbers of multinationals (typically for tax reasons, such as Ireland's 12.5% corporate tax rate).

Enforcement of the EU's flagship data protection regime against tech giant has thus been hampered by a perception of 'forum shopping' -- whereby a handful of EU DPAs have a disproportionately large number of major, cross-border cases to deal with vs the (inevitably limited) resources provided for them by their national governments. The resulting bottleneck looks convenient for those companies that face delayed GDPR enforcement.

Lack of big tech GDPR decisions looms large in EU watchdog’s annual report

Some EU DPAs are also considered more active in enforcement of the bloc's privacy rules than others -- and it's fair to say that Ireland is not among them. (Albeit, it defends the pace of its investigations and enforcement record by saying that it must do due diligence to ensure decisions stand up to any legal challenges.)

Indeed, Ireland has been criticized for (among other things) the length of time it's taken to investigate GDPR complaints; for procedural issues (how it's gone about investigating or indeed not investigating complaints); and for its enforcement record against tech giants -- which to date is limited to just one $550k penalty issued against Twitter issued at the end of last year.

The Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) had originally wanted to give Twitter an even lower fine but other EU DPAs disputed its draft decision -- forcing it to increase the penalty slightly.

As it stands, scores of cases remain open on the DPC's desk, including major complaints against Facebook and Google -- which are now over three years old.

This has led to calls for the Commission to step in and take action over Ireland's perceived inaction. Although, for now, the EU's executive has limited its intervention to a few words urging Ireland to, essentially, hurry up and get on with the job.

GDPR’s two-year review flags lack of ‘vigorous’ enforcement

Today's CJEU ruling may alleviate a little of the blockage around GDPR enforcement -- in some narrow situations -- by enabling national DPAs to take up the baton to litigate over users' rights when a lead agency isn't acting on complaints.

However the ruling does not look set to completely unblock the OSS mechanism, per Luca Tosoni, a research fellow at the Norwegian Research Center for Computers and Law at the University of Oslo who has been following the case closely -- and whose work was cited by the CJEU's advocate general in an earlier opinion on the case.

"The Court has essentially confirmed the views that the Advocate General had expressed in his opinion: Under the GDPR’ one-stop-shop system, those data protection authorities that are not the ‘lead authority’ may start enforcement actions against big tech companies only in very limited circumstances, including in case of urgency," he told TechCrunch.

"However, unfortunately, the Court’s ruling does not elaborate on the criteria to be followed to assess the urgency of an enforcement action. In particular, the Court has not expressly seconded the advocate general’s view that a failure to act promptly from the part of the lead authority may justify the adoption of interim urgent measures by other data protection authorities. Thus, this important point remains partially unclear, and further litigation might be necessary to clarify this issue.

"Therefore, today’s ruling is unlikely to completely settle the 'Irish issue'."

Article 56 of the GDPR allows for non-lead DPAs to pursue action at a national level in the case of complaints that relate to an issue that substantially affects only users under their jurisdiction, and where they believe there is a need to act urgently (as a lead authority has not). So it does seem fairly narrow.

One recent example of a non-lead DPA intervention is the Italian DPA's emergency action against TikTok -- related to child safety on the platform after the death of a local girl who had been reported to have participated in a challenge on the platform.

"An authority’s wish to adopt a ‘go-it-alone’ approach... with regard to the (judicial) enforcement of the GDPR, without cooperating with the other authorities, cannot be reconciled with either the letter or the spirit of that regulation," runs one paragraph of today's judgement, underlining the court's view that the GDPR requires careful and balanced joint-working between DPAs.

The ruling does go into some detailed discussion of the "dangers" of under-enforcement of the GDPR -- as the concern was raised with the CJEU -- but the court takes the view that it's too soon to say whether such a concern affects the regulation or not.

"If, however, [under-enforcement were to] be evidenced by facts and robust arguments – then I do not believe that the Court would turn a blind eye to any gap which might thereby emerge in the protection of fundamental rights guaranteed by the Charter and their effective enforcement by the competent regulators," the CJEU goes on. "Whether that would then still be an issue for a Charter-conform interpretation of provisions of secondary law, or an issue of validity of the relevant provisions, or even sections of a secondary law instrument, is a question for another case."

The ruling, while narrow, may at least unblock the Belgian DPA's long-running litigation against Facebook's tracking of non-users via cookies and social plug-ins which was the route for the referral of questions over the scope of the OSS to the CJEU.

Although the court also notes that it will be for a Belgian court to determine whether the DPA's intervention meets the GDPR's bar for starting such proceedings or not.

Contacted for comment on the CJEU judgement, Facebook welcomed the ruling.

“We are pleased that the CJEU has upheld the value and principles of the one-stop-shop mechanism, and highlighted its importance in ensuring the efficient and consistent application of GDPR across the EU,” said Jack Gilbert, associate general counsel at Facebook in a statement.

In Europe, Facebook’s data law buffer looks to be on borrowed time

Facebook’s tracking of non-users ruled illegal again

Facebook Faces Privacy Lawsuit From Belgian Watchdog

  • Andreessen Horowitz goes into publishing with Future

    Today, venture firm Andreessen Horowitz is officially launching its media property, called Future. The publication will initially focus on topics related to areas that the firm invests in but will expand over time using a mix of full-time staff, paid contributors and industry operators like founders, academics and entrepreneurs. The Future.com that is launching today is an MVP version (on a subdomain initially) of what the firm hopes the publication will be eventually, says Margit Wennmachers, Operating Partner, Marketing and Future at Andreessen Horowitz.

  • Mobile game spending hits record $1.7B per week in Q1 2021, up 40% from pre-pandemic levels

    The Covid-19 pandemic drove increased demand for mobile gaming, as consumers under lockdowns looked to online sources of entertainment, including games. According to a new report from mobile data and analytics provider App Annie in collaboration with IDC, users worldwide downloaded 30% more games in the first quarter of 2021 than in the fourth quarter of 2019, and spent a record-breaking $1.7 billion per week in mobile games in Q1 2021. The U.S. and Germany led other markets in terms of growth in mobile game spending year-over-year as of Q1 2021 in the North American and Western European markets, respectively.

  • Rolls-Royce boss under fire for saying workforce is 'a bit too old'

    The chief executive of Rolls-Royce has come under fire for remarking that its workforce is “frankly a bit too old”. Speaking at a technology conference in London, Warren East said one of the challenges he faced when he joined the jet engine maker was its older workforce. His comments were in response to a question about inspiring young engineers at the company and ensuring it had an “exciting” atmosphere. However, the remarks sparked a furious backlash with critics calling his comments "disgrace

  • Italian Regulator Says Unsupervised Spread of Crypto Is Cause for Concern: Report

    Cryptocurrencies could facilitate illegal activity and undermine central banks' ability to conduct monetary policy, Consob Chairman Paolo Savona said.

  • Britain urges EU to expedite financial services talks

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's finance ministry called on the European Union to open talks on financial services, after the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday urged the bloc to avoid protectionism. Britain left the EU in December, largely cutting off the City of London's financial services centre from many of the markets it had formerly played a central role in. Banks and other financial firms that used London as a gateway to Europe have set up units in the EU to avoid disruption for EU clients.

  • New IRS tool lets families check if they're eligible for Child Tax Credit checks

    The IRS unveiled the tool Monday for people who made too little to file a tax return.

  • Grab CEO Confident SPAC Deal to Close by Year-End After Delay

    (Bloomberg) -- Grab Holdings Inc. Chief Executive Officer Anthony Tan said he’s confident the merger of the ride-hailing and food-delivery giant and a U.S. blank-check company will be completed by year-end, following a delay caused by a review of its financials.The Singapore-based startup last week postponed the expected completion of the deal with Altimeter Growth Corp. -- set to be one of the largest-ever mergers with a special purpose acquisition company -- to the fourth quarter as it works o

  • Stanley Ho's youngest son Mario launches firm to help family offices tap investment opportunities in Greater Bay Area

    Mario Ho Yau-kwan, the youngest son of the late Macau casino tycoon Stanley Ho Hung-sun, has set up a family office platform to help wealthy families tap opportunities in the fast-growing Greater Bay Area. Ho, 26, a maths whizz and the youngest finance graduate ever from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, has launched MSI Finance Management Company (MSI). Ho, who is the co-founder and vice-chairman of MSI, has been joined by four other investors, including chairman Leo Kei and well-known

  • Mall Owner Washington Prime Seeks $950 Million Debt Cut in Bankruptcy

    The mall owner had to cut rents during the Covid-19 pandemic, keeping tenants out of bankruptcy but hurting its business.

  • Soaring home prices made you house-rich? Here's how to make the most of it

    You're living inside a giant piggy bank now — and have options for shaking out some cash.

  • Drowning in Cash, Money Markets Seek Another Life Raft From Fed

    (Bloomberg) -- More and more, investors are wondering whether the Federal Reserve will tweak its monetary policy toolkit to help out money markets that are starting to drown in a sea of cash.The Fed’s existing facilities have helped alleviate the impact of the growing dollar glut in short-term funding markets that’s outstripping the supply of investable securities and weighing down front-end rates. But officials can only continue to do so if money-market funds, which help funnel more than $4 tri

  • Electric aircraft company Vertical Aerospace plans to go public

    EV Aircraft company Vertical Aerospace announced last week that they would go public via a SPAC merger.

  • Jamie Dimon says JPMorgan is sitting on about $500 billion in cash, waiting to invest in higher rates

    Banking giant JPMorgan is sitting on a near half-trillion-dollar stockpile of cash, waiting to invest in higher rates in the coming months, instead of buying Treasurys or other securities, Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said Monday at a virtual banking conference.

  • Canceling Student Debt Doesn’t Help Rich People. Is That Why They Hate It So Much?

    Mandatory Credit: Photo by STEPHANIE LECOCQ/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (12072947bw) US President Joe Biden meets with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (not pictured) during a NATO summit at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, 14 June 2021. The 30-nation alliance hopes to reaffirm its unity and discuss increasingly tense relations with China and Russia, as the organization pulls its troops out after 18 years in Afghanistan. NATO Summit in Brussel

  • Get Ready for a Flood of Sugar as Brazilians Buy Electric Cars

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazil is set to flood the world market with sugar as the transition to electric vehicles slashes demand for crop-based biofuels, according to a study led by an influential industry executive.Demand for ethanol, made mostly from sugar cane in Brazil, will likely start to decline in 2030 as EVs become more widespread, said Soren Jensen, the former chief operating officer of top sugar trader Alvean, who authored the study together with Mariana Perina Jirousek. That will leave miller

  • AMC shares surge over 15% on #AMCDay as meme traders aim to push movie chain’s shares back above $60

    Shares of movie chain were aloft to start another week, with the company's stock headed sharply higher amid a social-media campaign to push it toward $60 a share.

  • 3 Reasons Your Social Security Check Was Short This Month

    If you recently started receiving Social Security benefits, here are three reasons you may be getting less than you expected.

  • USD/INR Posts Longest Daily Losing Streak in Over Two Months

    The Indian rupee depreciated against the U.S. dollar for the fifth straight day on Monday as rising oil prices weighed on the currency despite strength in domestic equity markets.

  • Here are the biggest short squeezes in the stock market, including Virgin Galactic and AMC Networks

    Below is a new list using the same criteria we used to pull this list of heavily shorted stocks during the Reddit/Robinhood mania in late January. The biggest short squeeze in the Russell 3000 appears to be Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) which more than doubled in four weeks and was 27.82% sold short on June 11.

  • Fund managers agree with the Fed as most say inflation will be transitory

    A survey of fund managers found nearly three-quarters think the current spike in consumer prices will calm down.