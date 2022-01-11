U.S. markets close in 4 hours 34 minutes

CLA Earns Sage Intacct Growth Partner of the Year Distinction

CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP)
·2 min read

CLA was named 2021 Growth Partner of the Year by Sage Intacct — a distinctive award given to its top-performing channel partners.

Minneapolis, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP), a leading professional services firm, has been named Sage Intacct Growth Partner of the Year for 2021 by Sage. The Sage Intacct Partner Awards, given annually by Sage to its top-performing Sage Intacct channel partners, recognizes value-added resellers (VARs) and Sage Intacct Accountants Program (SIAP) firms for their success in helping leverage the Sage Intacct cloud financial management system.

“We are honored to be named Sage Intacct Growth Partner of the Year by Sage,” said Abe Mathew, managing principal at CLA. “Our collaboration with Sage enables us to provide best-in-class accounting insights to our clients who are seeking new and innovative ways to automate and gain efficiency. We strongly believe in the value that Sage Intacct provides our clients, and we look forward to continuing to expand our practice.”

CLA was selected for its robust year-over-year growth, successful implementation strategy, and successful client engagement and retention model.

“Sage has built robust channel programs designed to knock down barriers and foster a network of business partners that deliver comprehensive, high-quality services, support, and software to help companies get enhanced value from Sage products,” said Nancy Teixeira, VP of North America Partner Strategy and Sales at Sage. “This year’s winners of the Sage Intacct Partner Awards have excelled during these unprecedented times and put a true focus on meeting the needs of customers and helping them get the most from Sage Intacct. Our collaboration with CLA is an excellent example of what great relationships can be and we thank them for their continued presence in Sage’s trusted network.”

About CLA

CLA exists to create opportunities for our clients, our people, and our communities through industry-focused wealth advisory, outsourcing, audit, tax, and consulting services. With 7,400 people, more than 120 U.S. locations, and a global affiliation, we promise to know you and help you. For more information, visit CLAconnect.com. Investment advisory services are offered through CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor.

###

CONTACT: Jackie Kruger CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP) 612-376-4623 jackie.kruger@CLAconnect.com


