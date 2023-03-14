U.S. markets open in 52 minutes

CLA’s First High School Internship Launches in 15 Locations

CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP)
·3 min read

Strategic relationship between CLA and FBLA helps students explore accounting, consulting, and professional services career paths while developing workforce readiness skills.

Minneapolis, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP), the eighth largest accounting firm in the United States, announced a new summer internship program for high school students. This paid program provides students with the opportunity to gain real-world experience in accounting, tax, wealth management, digital, and consulting services.

A strategic relationship between CLA and Future Business Leaders of America, Inc. (FBLA), the nation’s largest business career and technical student organization, brings additional resources to FBLA members and CLA interns as they explore career paths and develop workforce readiness skills.

CLA’s high school internship program was created with high school students, for high school students. It will provide students with hands-on work experience and opportunities to collaborate with high school students from across the country. Interns can gain experience on multiple projects including client service simulations and social media development. The internship program will also offer students the opportunity to engage in presentations and competitions.

The internship program is open to students between 16 and 18 years old and will be available in 15 select CLA offices nationwide. The program begins June 19, 2023, and applications are now being accepted at CLAconnect.com/en/hsintern.

"Our high school internship program is designed to give students the opportunity to explore the wonderful world of accounting and finance as they develop new skills and discover their strengths," said Jen Leary, CEO of CLA. "We are thrilled to offer this exciting opportunity to high school students, and to collaborate with FBLA to help build the accounting profession pipeline and inspire the next generation of business leaders."

FBLA President and CEO Alexander T. Graham added, "This strategic relationship with CLA is exactly what FBLA seeks to bring to our students — real world, work-based learning. A CLA internship helps highlight career options before college, develop the workforce skills needed to be successful employees, and start building professional networks that will help them succeed in the future."

To apply for CLA’s high school internship program, interested students should visit the FBLA or CLA websites for more information: CLAconnect.com/en/hsintern or fbla-pbl.org/portfolio-items/cla-clifton-larson-allen-llp/.

About CLA

CLA exists to create opportunities for our clients, our people, and our communities through industry-focused wealth advisory, digital, audit, tax, consulting, and outsourcing services. With more than 8,500 people, nearly 130 U.S. locations, and a global vision, we promise to know you and help you. For more information, visit CLAconnect.com. CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP) is an independent network member of CLA Global. See CLAglobal.com/disclaimer. Investment advisory services are offered through CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor.

About Future Business Leaders of America

Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), Inc., is the largest business career and technical student organization in the world. Each year, FBLA helps over 200,000 members prepare for careers in business and business-related fields. FBLA's mission is to inspire and prepare students to become community-minded business leaders in a global society through relevant career preparation and leadership experiences. To learn more, visit fbla.org.

###

CONTACT: Jackie Kruger CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP) 612-376-4623 jackie.kruger@CLAconnect.com


