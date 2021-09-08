U.S. markets close in 2 hours 37 minutes

CLA Named the Top Audit Firm for Credit Unions for the Eighth Year in a Row

CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP)
·2 min read

CLA was named the top audit firm for credit unions in the 2021 Supplier Market Share Guide: Credit Union Auditors, published by Callahan & Associates.

“We’re honored to be included again in this year’s guide,” said Charlie Cameron, CLA’s managing principal of the financial institutions practice. “Our top ranking is a result of our hands-on and comprehensive approach to audit services, as well as our commitment and enthusiasm to deliver exceptional service to our credit union clients.”

St. Louis, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP), one of the leading professional services firms in the U.S., was named the top audit firm for credit unions for the eighth consecutive year by Callahan & Associates. The rankings are published in the 2021 Supplier Market Share Guide: Credit Union Auditors.

CLA continues to outpace all auditors on the list in terms of the raw number of credit union clients with more than $40 million in assets. The current average asset size of the firm’s credit union clients stands at $1.36 billion, up from $1.2 billion last year.

Aman Johal, industry analyst at Callahan & Associates, states that the ultimate goal of the 2021 Market Share Guide “is to help credit unions identify the perfect ally to anticipate and avoid legal, financial, and even technology-related pitfalls.” In addition to the annual rankings, the guide discusses trends that impacted credit unions over the past year.

Using financial data as of March 31, 2021, CLA’s top ranking was based on the following statistics:

  • Total credit union clients > $40 million: 242

  • Total credit union clients $40 million to $100 million: 36

  • Total credit union clients > $100 million: 206

  • Total assets of credit union clients > $40 million: $331,018,051,017

The data for the rankings was compiled from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021.

“We’re honored to be included again in this year’s guide,” said Charlie Cameron, CLA’s managing principal of the financial institutions practice. “Our top ranking is a result of our hands-on and comprehensive approach to audit services, as well as our commitment and enthusiasm to deliver exceptional service to our credit union clients.”

Through CLA’s proactive approach, we get to know you and your business. Our team is dedicated to serving the credit union industry and can offer strategic initiatives that can help you stay competitive while navigating changing standards, exploring new opportunities, and strengthening relationships with members.

About CLA

CLA exists to create opportunities for our clients, our people, and our communities through industry-focused wealth advisory, outsourcing, audit, tax, and consulting services. With 7,400 people, more than 120 U.S. locations, and a global affiliation, we promise to know you and help you. For more information, visit CLAconnect.com. Investment advisory services are offered through CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor.

###

Attachment

CONTACT: Jackie Kruger CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP) 612-376-4623 jackie.kruger@CLAconnect.com


