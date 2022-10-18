U.S. markets open in 4 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,739.50
    +50.25 (+1.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,575.00
    +345.00 (+1.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,290.25
    +180.00 (+1.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,766.00
    +24.00 (+1.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.69
    +0.23 (+0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,657.90
    -6.10 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    18.67
    -0.05 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9835
    -0.0010 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0150
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.04
    -0.98 (-3.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1305
    -0.0057 (-0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.2370
    +0.2810 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,567.70
    +305.12 (+1.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.34
    +8.87 (+2.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,994.55
    +74.31 (+1.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,156.14
    +380.35 (+1.42%)
     

Claim a Share of $4 Billion to Boost Your Business Technology

Couch & Associates
·1 min read

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada encourages Canadian businesses to adopt new technologies to remain competitive in today’s digital environment

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Government of Canada has launched the Canada Digital Adoption Program (CDAP) to help small and medium-sized businesses increase their capabilities through technology. The program consists of two streams, with the larger, Boost Your Business Technology, grant offering up to $15,000 per organization.

The first phase of the grant focuses on strategy development. The funds must go towards retaining an approved digital advisor, who will build out a digital adoption plan, tailored the organization’s specific needs. Following this, Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC) provide an interest free loan of up to $100,000 which can be used for the acquisition and implementation of new technology.

Our government is committed to ensuring that all Canadian businesses benefit from the digital economy – from main street retail shops to entrepreneurs to manufacturers. The Canada Digital Adoption Program will support as many as 160,000 small- and medium- sized businesses to adopt new technologies while creating thousands of jobs for young Canadians. I encourage small business and owners and entrepreneurs to apply for the CDAP and leverage technology to grow their business and access new customers around the world.” - The Hon. Mary Ng, Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development.

One of the approved advisors that businesses can work with is Couch & Associates, digital experts who have completed over two thousand successful projects, working with all manner of platforms, from legacy systems to the latest technology.

We’re working with an interesting range of organizations through this program who are all at different stages of their journey towards digital maturity. The grant provides budget to begin or accelerate digital initiatives and removes an element of risk by funding comprehensive strategy development before diving into implementations. – James Ellis, Business Analyst, Couch & Associates.

The Couch & Associates website provides further information about the program, grant eligibility and project outcomes.

CONTACT: Contact: Anita Cordeiro - acordeiro@couch-associates.com


  • For WhatsApp, Zuckerberg Has Plans -- but Not the Obvious One

    The parent of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp is being mocked and is watching the bond of trust with investors crumble day by day. The metaverse, which CEO Mark Zuckerberg has touted as the next big thing, has so far only suffered colossal losses. In these columns, we put forward the idea that Meta should monetize WhatsApp by giving advertisers the opportunity to promote their products and services on the messaging platform, which is present in more than 180 countries and has more than 2 billion users.

  • DoorDash Launches New Ad Solution, Levelling the Playing Field for Merchants of All Sizes

    Today, DoorDash announced the launch of new advertising solutions for merchants including the launch of self-serve Sponsored Listings, which will allow restaurants and brands of all sizes, from local merchants to global brands, to reach new customers and grow their business on the DoorDash Marketplace.

  • The Uber Of Hyperlocal Marketing Is Here — And Its Crowdfunding Campaign Ends Soon

    By Faith Ashmore, Benzinga

  • Analyst Report: Paychex, Inc.

    Paychex is a leading provider of payroll, human capital management, and insurance solutions servicing small and midsize clients primarily in the United States. The company, established in 1979, services over 730,000 clients and pays over 1 in 12 U.S. private-sector workers. Alongside its traditional payroll services, Paychex offers HCM solutions such as benefits administration and time and attendance software, as well as human resources outsourcing and insurance agency services.

  • YouTube expands audio and podcast advertising for brands

    Alphabet Inc's YouTube will expand ways for advertisers to reach music and podcast listeners and viewers on connected televisions, the company said on Monday. The announcements come as the advertising industry has struggled amid record-high inflation and supply-chain disruptions, which have caused some brands to pull back on marketing budgets. That has led advertisers to become "laser-focused" on the types of marketing that will reach new customers and drive product sales, said Debbie Weinstein, vice president of global advertiser solutions for Google and YouTube, in an interview.

  • Goodbuy’s New Affiliate Program Furthers Small Business’ Visibility With Browser Extension

    The company’s goal is to amplify independent businesses by providing consumers with an easy way to discover while and supporting diverse identities and values.

  • Lone Wolf Technologies partners with Dye & Durham to simplify legal process for real estate transactions

    Real estate professionals across Canada are about to discover a new way to process and close their deals. Today, Lone Wolf Technologies ("Lone Wolf") is excited to announce a brand-new integration with Dye & Durham Limited ("Dye & Durham"), made specifically for CREA WEBForms® powered by Transactions (TransactionDesk Edition) to bring access and communications with legal services directly into the Canadian national transaction management member benefit.

  • Starbucks sued for accusing unionized workers of assault, kidnapping

    (Reuters) -Starbucks Corp was sued on Monday by eight employees at a unionized South Carolina store who said the company falsely accused them of criminal conduct after they demanded a raise from their manager. The workers filed a lawsuit in South Carolina state court against Starbucks and the manager at the store in Anderson, a few miles from Clemson University. At least 240 other Starbucks in the United States have unionized over the past year, and the company has been accused of illegal labor practices at dozens of locations.

  • European Stocks Jump as Britain’s Tax U-Turn Sends Yields Lower

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks rallied on Monday as Britain scrapped a raft of tax cuts that had fueled a market turmoil. Most Read from BloombergForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenS&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One CountryRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesGoldman Shakes Up Leadership Ranks in Yet Another OverhaulThe Stoxx Europe 600 index closed up 1.8% in a third

  • China Stocks Pare Losses as Traders Assess Xi’s Policy Signals

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks trimmed declines during afternoon trading as traders digested President Xi Jinping’s speech, which offered support for the tech sector but disappointed investors hoping for signs of a shift away from Covid Zero. Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandAbout 98% of S&P 500 Stocks Rise as US Yields Sink: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for On

  • Wall Street rally throws spotlight on reports from Tesla, Netflix

    Investors are speculating about whether Monday's big stock surge is the start of a recovery or another pause in the market's decline, and the answer may depend in part on upcoming quarterly results from heavyweights including Tesla Inc, Johnson & Johnson and Netflix Inc. The world's most widely tracked stock benchmark jumped 2.65% on Monday, lifted in part by strong quarterly results from Bank of America, even as investors worry that the U.S. Federal Reserve's war against inflation may hobble the economy. Monday's major rally on Wall Street was just the latest in an unusually volatile year.

  • Turbulent markets jolt currency hedge funds from decade-long slumber

    Veteran hedge fund manager John Taylor describes one of his favourite Gary Larson cartoons, where one vulture sitting on an animal carcass says to another as more descend: "good friends flying in from all over...this is the best of times". There is, he says jokingly, a resemblance to the hedge funds currently circling foreign exchange markets, where a sudden rise in volatility offers to boost returns for the few specialist investors who survived the decade-long period of calm that forced many from the sector. Taylor's former firm, FX Concepts, rode the financial crisis market volatility to its best year in 2008, when assets under management ballooned to over $14 billion, making it the largest currency hedge fund in the world at the time.

  • Continental Resources to Be Bought by Founder Hamm. The Stock Jumps.

    Omega Acquisition will begin a tender offer to purchase all of the outstanding shares of the Continental's common stock at $74.28 a share.

  • U.S. moves to dismiss price-fixing case against two former Pilgrim's Pride execs

    The U.S. Justice Department on Sunday moved to dismiss an antitrust indictment against two former Pilgrim's Pride Corp executives who were the remaining defendants in a conspiracy prosecution that has failed to secure any convictions. Federal prosecutors asked U.S. District Judge Daniel Domenico to dismiss the case against Jason McGuire, who was a former executive vice president of sales at Pilgrim's Pride, and Timothy Stiller, a former general manager. They and other defendants were charged in 2021 of fixing prices in the poultry industry.

  • Is Oceaneering International (OII) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

    Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

  • Bank of America beats profit estimates as interest rates climb

    Bank of America Corp on Monday reported a smaller-than-expected 9% drop in quarterly profit, as its interest income was bolstered by rising interest rates that offset a slump in investment banking. The U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive move to tighten monetary policy this year to tame inflation has boosted the amount that banks can earn from charging interest on loans to consumers and businesses. BofA holds a large base of consumer deposits, compared with its main rivals, making it more sensitive to any changes in interest rates.

  • Cano Health Stock Plummets As CVS Health Abandons Buyout

    Cano Health Inc (NYSE: CANO) shares plunged after reports that CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) has decided not to pursue an acquisition of Cano. Dealreporter was the first to report that CVS had decided against pursuing a deal with Cano Health, the report cited people familiar with the matter. The news comes just a few days after Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) and CVS Health showed interest in U.S. primary care provider. Hedge fund Third Point LLC, which owns 6.4% of Cano, has been pushing the company to pu

  • Oil Prices Little Changed After Day of Volatile Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil prices were barely changed after struggling to find direction all day as traders contend with both a dimming demand outlook and tightening crude supplies.Most Read from BloombergForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’S&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One CountryRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze

  • Bank of America Stock Leaps On Q3 Earnings Beat, Solid Loan Growth

    "Our U.S. consumer clients remained resilient with strong, although slower growing, spending levels and still maintained elevated deposit amounts," said CEO Brian Moynihan.

  • Saudi Arabia Plans to Sell Debt, Buy Back $15.5 Billion of Bonds

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia is selling bonds and Islamic securities, while offering to buy back as much as $15.5 billion of debt.Most Read from BloombergForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’S&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One CountryRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesThe world’s biggest oil exporter plans