How to claim a student discount for Extra Crunch

Students can get access to Extra Crunch at a discounted rate of $50/year (plus tax). Here's how to claim the discount:

Use a .edu or university email address and send a message to our customer support team at extracrunch@techcrunch.com. Please let them know that you are seeking the student discount.

The team will respond within 24 hours with a unique link to claim your discount.

If you are part of a student group like an entrepreneurial club and interested in getting access for a large number of users, reach out to travis@techcrunch.com to learn more about custom discounts on large groups.

What is Extra Crunch?

Extra Crunch is a members-only community from TechCrunch that helps startup teams and founders get ahead. Membership includes analysis and advice from experienced entrepreneurs on startup topics like fundraising and growth. Members can discover how successful startups operate through deep-dive interviews with founders and investors, and spot trends and opportunities with market analysis, investor surveys, and topical newsletters.

If you have interest in attending TechCrunch events, you can save 20% on tickets as an Extra Crunch member. Once you join Extra Crunch, reach out to our customer service team with the event name to receive a discount code for any TechCrunch event.

For questions about this offer, reach out to customer support at extracrunch@techcrunch.com.