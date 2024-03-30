How do you claim your Verizon settlement? What you need to know

Customers of cell service giant Verizon Wireless could be eligible to be part of a $100 million class-action lawsuit. The settlement pertains to charges issued to customers between Jan. 1, 2016, and Nov. 8, 2023.

Those eligible to file for the settlement must fill out a two-page claim form, which can be printed and submitted by mail, or they must fill out the form online through the claims website at https://verizonadministrativechargesettlement.com/submit-claim.

Are you eligible? Everything to know about filing a Verizon lawsuit claim

The deadline to submit a claim or mail it is Monday, April 15, 2024.

