How do you claim your Verizon settlement? What you need to know

Raphael Romero Ruiz, Arizona Republic
·1 min read

Customers of cell service giant Verizon Wireless could be eligible to be part of a $100 million class-action lawsuit. The settlement pertains to charges issued to customers between Jan. 1, 2016, and Nov. 8, 2023.

Those eligible to file for the settlement must fill out a two-page claim form, which can be printed and submitted by mail, or they must fill out the form online through the claims website at https://verizonadministrativechargesettlement.com/submit-claim.

Are you eligible? Everything to know about filing a Verizon lawsuit claim

The deadline to submit a claim or mail it is Monday, April 15, 2024.

Have a question you need answered? Reach the reporter at rromeroruiz@gannett.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @raphaeldelag.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: How do you claim your Verizon settlement? What you need to know

