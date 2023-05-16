Claims of PediaSure Boosting Children's Height Challenged in Lawsuit Against Abbott Laboratories

A New York City woman has reportedly sued Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT), accusing them of misleading consumers into believing its PediaSure nutrition drinks were "clinically proven" to increase children's height.

In the lawsuit, Joanne Noriega said that after a year of two PediaSure drinks per day, her grandson was still short for his age and had become "so overweight" that she stopped buying the drinks.

Also Read: Republicans Seek Documents, Schedule Hearing Related To FDA's Response To Baby-Formula Shortage.

Noriega dismissed PediaSure as "just a flavored sugar and milk-based drink that contains vitamins, which cannot cure for shortness."

She also added that Abbott "knows from its own studies that its Clinically Proven Claim is false and misleading."

"This case is without merit," Reuters reported citing Abbott's statement. "PediaSure is a scientifically designed complete and balanced nutrition solution for children to help support growth and development."

Price Action: ABT shares are down 0.15% at $109.68 on the last check Tuesday.

