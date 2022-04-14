Claims Period Opens in HVAC Equipment Lease Class Action against Ontario Energy Group and Home Trust Company

LONDON, ON, April 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Eligible consumers may now submit a claim for benefits in the class action lawsuit brought against Ontario Energy Group and Home Trust Company.

Pursuant to the Court-approved settlement, the defendants have paid CAD $14,950,000 for the benefit of the class and have agreed to the cancellation and forgiveness of certain lease agreements in exceptional circumstances. Ontario Energy Group has also agreed to implement various contractual changes to its lease agreements on a go-forward basis, including cheaper exit options, a reduction to the annual payment increase, and improvements to lien and unpaid arrears practices, among other benefits. The settlement is not an admission by the defendants of liability, fault, or wrongdoing, but is a compromise of disputed claims. The settlement does not otherwise cancel class members' ongoing payment obligations to OEG.

Claims can be submitted at www.OEGclassaction.ca. There, you can also view copies of the Settlement Agreement, the plan for distributing settlement benefits, and the formal claims notice.

Claims must be submitted no later than August 8, 2022.

Foreman & Company represents class members in this case. Based in London, Ontario, Foreman & Company has more than 20 years' experience in class action litigation and expertise in a full range of class action matters.

