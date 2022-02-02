U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,555.50
    +20.50 (+0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,258.00
    -16.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,140.00
    +145.25 (+0.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,045.20
    -0.70 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.49
    +0.29 (+0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.20
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    22.64
    +0.04 (+0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1282
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8000
    +0.0180 (+1.01%)
     

  • Vix

    21.96
    -2.87 (-11.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3522
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7400
    +0.0580 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,600.51
    +214.96 (+0.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    897.32
    +4.32 (+0.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,535.78
    +71.41 (+0.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,544.17
    +465.69 (+1.72%)
     

Clairvest Completes Sale of Also Energy

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Clairvest Group Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • STEM
  • CVTGF

TORONTO, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Further to a statement released on December 16, 2021, Clairvest Group Inc. (TSX: CVG) (“CVG”), together with Clairvest Equity Partners V (“CEP V”, collectively “Clairvest”), announced today the closing of the sale of Also Energy Holdings, Inc. (“AlsoEnergy”) to Stem, Inc. (NYSE: STEM) (“Stem”). AlsoEnergy is a leading provider of solar energy software, hardware, and support services to residential, commercial & industrial, and utility solar markets that Clairvest first invested in four years ago.

Under terms of the sale, Clairvest received sale proceeds of approximately US$350 million (CVG’s portion being US$108 million) at closing – 80% in cash and 20% in Stem common shares based off of December prices. As previously announced, the sale is expected to have a positive impact on Clairvest’s book value per share of approximately $5 over the carrying value as at September 30, 2021.

“This is an extraordinary result for our team, and we could not have achieved this outcome without Clairvest’s support,” commented Robert Schaefer, Co-Founder & CEO of AlsoEnergy. “We thank Clairvest for believing in our vision and business from the start. I could not have asked for a more constructive partner over these past few years,” added Mr. Schaefer.

“Backing two highly knowledgeable and committed entrepreneurs, coupled with the flawless execution of their vision by management, were huge contributors to this fantastic outcome,” said Ken Rotman, CEO of Clairvest.

William Blair served as exclusive financial advisor and Goodmans LLP acted as legal advisor to AlsoEnergy in this transaction.

About Clairvest
Clairvest’s mission is to partner with entrepreneurs to help them build strategically significant businesses. Founded in 1987 by a group of successful Canadian entrepreneurs, Clairvest is a top performing private equity management firm with over CAD $2.6 billion of capital under management. Clairvest invests its own capital and that of third parties through the Clairvest Equity Partners limited partnerships in owner-led businesses. Under the current management team, Clairvest has initiated investments in 57 different platform companies and generated top quartile performance over an extended period.

Contact Information
Stephanie Lo
Manager, Investor Relations and Marketing
Clairvest Group Inc.
Tel: (416) 925-9270
stephaniel@clairvest.com


Recommended Stories

  • Video game publisher Electronic Arts lowers annual adjusted sales forecast

    Redwood City, California-based EA's shares were down 5.7% in extended trading. Video game companies were one of the largest beneficiaries of the pandemic, with people staying hooked to their consoles to deal with boredom amid restrictions on movement. EA, like rivals Activision Blizzard Inc and Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, has a history of guiding conservatively at the beginning of the calendar year.

  • SPACs: Some EV companies are ‘close to valueless,’ strategist says

    Muddy Waters Capital CIO Carson Block joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss why SPACs have risen in popularity and the outlook for electric vehicle SPACs.

  • Why QuantumScape Is Charging Higher Today

    UBS analyst Chris Snyder had said on Friday QuantumScape has a leadership position in a technology looking to disrupt a $300 billion industry, along with establishing relationships with key auto industry original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). All Snyder wants to see is QuantumScape hitting its marks on commercialization. It's possible QuantumScape could run away with the electric car market if testing continues to confirm already existing data that shows its revolutionary lithium-ion batteries enable the Holy Grail of ultra-fast charging while eliminating the risk of fires.

  • PayPal falls after hours following Q4 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith reports on how PayPal stock is plunging after the company reported weaker-than-expected guidance.

  • Google is outdoing Apple and Tesla with a 20-for-1 stock split

    Based on current prices, the split will lower the cost of a Google shares to under $150 per share, down from $2,700.

  • Alphabet Seeks More Investors in 20-for-1 Stock Split

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc. announced a 20-for-1 stock split in the form of a one-time special stock dividend, aiming to draw a wider audience for its shares.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairBe Warned — the Turbulence This Time Is DifferentU.S. Stocks Post Best Three-Day Rally Since 2020: Markets Wrap“The reason f

  • AMD beats Q4 earnings estimates, stock rises after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Q4 earnings for chip manufacturer AMD.

  • Google Stock Rises As Earnings Beat, Alphabet Announces 20-For-1 Stock Split

    Google-parent Alphabet reported Q4 earnings and revenue that topped estimates and announced a 20-for-1 stock split, sending Google stock up.

  • Alphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to Masses

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc. is bringing big stock splits back to the market, so prospective buyers won’t need upwards of $3,000 to own a share. Taking down the price achieves something else for the Google parent: making it possible to put America’s third-biggest company into its most venerated stock average.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion

  • Google parent Alphabet beats Q4 expectations, revenue up 32%

    Google parent company Alphabet reported its Q4 earnings, beating expectations, as revenue jumped 32%.

  • Why Block Stock Just Popped

    Block (NYSE: SQ) stock -- the fintech giant that used to be known as Square and that still trades under Square's ticker symbol -- has notched a tidy 4.7% gain as of noon ET Tuesday. In the first bit of news, Block announced after close of trading yesterday that it has completed its acquisition of buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Afterpay and also launched Square's "first integration with Afterpay" functionality, such that "sellers using Square Online for e-commerce in the United States and Australia" can now offer buyers the ability to buy now and pay in installments. In making its announcement, Block quoted one of its customers praising its success using Afterpay, exulting that "our purchases are nearly 20% larger when shoppers use Afterpay" -- a trend that, if it holds true across other users, should provide a revenue boost not only to Block's customers but to Block itself as it takes its cut of revenue.

  • Alphabet Stock Is Soaring on an Earnings Beat. The Company Is Finally Splitting Its Stock, Too.

    The Google parent reported fourth-quarter sales of $75.3 billion, up 32% year over year. The company also announced a 20-for-one stock split.

  • Why AT&T Stock Dropped Today

    What happened  Shares of AT&T (NYSE: T) fell on Tuesday after the telecom titan said it would cut its cash payout to shareholders following the planned spinoff of its WarnerMedia business.  As of 2:40 p.

  • Here's The 'New AT&T' If You Want A Rock-Solid Dividend

    AT&T's days as a top dividend S&P 500 stock are numbered. But luckily, lovers of rising and high dividends have a new king.

  • Why Lucid, Nikola, and Arrival Stocks Jumped Today

    These three companies are each focusing on different segments of the EV market, but all three stocks have been hit by the 2022 correction.

  • PayPal’s Stock Is Sinking Because Its Earnings Missed and Its Guidance ‘Lacks Anything Redeeming’

    PayPal Holdings stock was sinking after the payments company reported earnings and guidance that fell short of Wall Street estimates. Shares of PayPal (ticker: PYPL) have tumbled 16% to $147.40 in after-hours trading Tuesday after gaining 2.2% during regular trading hours. PayPal reported a fourth-quarter profit of $1.11 a share, missing forecasts for $1.12 a share, on sales of $6.92 billion, topping estimates for $6.89 billion.

  • AT&T Sets WarnerMedia Spinoff Plan and Lowers Its Dividend

    The spinoff is part of AT&T’s planned deal to combine WarnerMedia with Discovery, a merger that is expected to close in the second quarter.

  • J.P. Morgan: These 2 Stocks Are Poised to Surge by at Least 40%

    What to make of the markets today? Volatility is way up. January brought us a market correction to start out 2022 – but then the last three trading sessions saw impressive daily gains. Investor sentiment is getting a boost from a generally positive earnings season, but Dubravko Lakos-Bujas, JPMorgan's global head of equity research, has identified some additional support for the markets. “[The] Fed is likely to strike a more dovish tone relative to extreme investor expectations, which could trig

  • AT&T Stock Falls On Slashed Dividend, Spin Off Of WarnerMedia Stake

    AT&T stock fell on plans to spin off its stake in WarnerMedia to shareholders as part of the Discovery deal and reduce its annual dividend by nearly half.

  • AMD’s Bullish Outlook Suggests It’s Gaining Further on Intel

    (Bloomberg) -- Advanced Micro Devices Inc. rallied as much as 12% in late trading after giving a surprisingly strong sales forecast, suggesting it’s making further gains on archrival Intel Corp. in computer processors.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairU.S. Stocks Post Best Three-Day Rally Since 2020: Markets WrapBe