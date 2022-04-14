U.S. markets close in 3 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,410.42
    -36.17 (-0.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,547.55
    -17.04 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,420.27
    -223.31 (-1.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.80
    -15.30 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.69
    +0.44 (+0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,972.90
    -11.80 (-0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    25.61
    -0.42 (-1.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0820
    -0.0075 (-0.69%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7990
    +0.1120 (+4.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3054
    -0.0063 (-0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.9400
    +0.2520 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,910.25
    -1,235.61 (-3.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    934.60
    -34.83 (-3.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,172.00
    +328.51 (+1.22%)
     
JOBS:

New jobless claims held near multi-decade lows

Another 185,000 Americans filed new claims last week

Clare Bronfman's Legal Team Files Motion to Dismiss Plaintiff's Spurious Complaint; Plaintiffs are Using Litigation as a Vehicle for a Financial Windfall;

·2 min read

- Complaint Offers No Specific Factual Allegations Against Ms. Bronfman -

NEW YORK, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a motion to dismiss the Plaintiffs' Complaint, Clare Bronfman's legal team argued that the Complaint has no allegations tying Ms. Bronfman to the bulk of the alleged events in question. This entire lawsuit is a travesty of justice and a mockery of our legal system. It's the continuation of Plaintiff's attorney's years long effort, which began with the criminal trial, to target Clare Bronfman in order to secure a big pay day for the lawyers and litigants.

In fact, every attempt in the Complaint to implicate Ms. Bronfman is simply an attempt to lump her into allegations regarding activities in which she played no part and of which she had no knowledge. Plaintiffs misuse RICO in an attempt to do this and to get treble damages. "For her part, Clare Bronfman had little-to-nothing to do with most of the accusations," stated Ms. Bronfman's attorney Craig Martin. "Associating her with such outrageous allegations, is a thinly veiled attempt to take her money. Plain and simple." "Plaintiffs obviously perceive Clare Bronfman as a deep pocket," he continued. "However, Plaintiffs' shameless attempt to use this litigation as a vehicle for a windfall should not be tolerated."

Even Plaintiffs own filings confirm that some of the lead plaintiffs were recruiters and leaders in NXIVM and engaged in the very conduct that they now claim harmed them. Plaintiffs benefitted financially from the program, but now believe they have found a cash cow in the person of Clare Bronfman. Any competent notion of justice frowns at this obvious attempt at a money grab.

Further, the Plaintiffs lack standing for reasons including impermissible group pleading, failure to plead a short and plain statement as required by law, lack of subject-matter jurisdiction, and insufficient factual matter to state a claim for relief.

"Plaintiffs specious legal tactics are about one thing: Clare Bronfman's money," said Ronald S. Sullivan, Jr., an attorney for Ms. Bronfman. "The Court should not reward this transparent attempt for self-enrichment and the Complaint should be dismissed immediately with prejudice as to Clare Bronfman in its entirety."

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clare-bronfmans-legal-team-files-motion-to-dismiss-plaintiffs-spurious-complaint-plaintiffs-are-using-litigation-as-a-vehicle-for-a-financial-windfall-301526020.html

SOURCE Ronald Sullivan Law, PLLC

Recommended Stories

  • Judge upholds Tesla ruling, Amazon adds surcharge for sellers, Apple Macbook shipments delayed

    Notable business heading include a judge upholding a ruling in a racial discrimination lawsuit against Tesla, cutting the awarded payout to $15 million, Amazon adding a 5% fuel and inflation surcharge for third-party sellers, and Apple shipments of its MacBook being delayed amid China lockdowns.

  • Putin tells Europe: You still need Russian gas but we're turning east

    Russia supplies around 40% of the EU's natural gas, and western sanctions over what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine have hit its energy exports by complicating the financing and logistics of existing deals. While the EU debates whether to slap sanctions on Russian gas and oil and member states seek supplies from elsewhere, the Kremlin has been forging closer ties with China, the world's top energy consumer, and other Asian countries. "The so-called partners from unfriendly countries concede themselves that they won't be able to make do without Russian energy resources, including without natural gas, for example," Putin told a televised government meeting.

  • EU Warns Putin’s Rubles-for-Gas Demand Would Break Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union has warned member states that President Vladimir Putin’s demand that “unfriendly countries” effectively pay for Russian gas in rubles would violate sanctions imposed on Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Aud

  • Ripple Lawsuit Victory Looms After Big Win Versus SEC

    A judge ruling in the Ripple vs SEC lawsuit could reveal improper conduct by SEC officials, who may now settle.

  • Intel debuts employee recruitment program as it looks to hire thousands

    Intel Corp. added thousands of workers at its Hillsboro campus last year. It expects the hiring spree to continue as it fires up the $3 billion expansion of its D1X manufacturing facility later this quarter. Intel cut the ribbon Monday on the expansion, called Mod3, which added 220,000 square feet of clean room space at the newly renamed Gordon Moore Park at Ronler Acres.

  • Synopsys Probed on Allegations It Gave Tech to Huawei, SMIC

    (Bloomberg) -- Synopsys Inc., the biggest supplier of software used to design semiconductors, is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Commerce for possibly passing key technology to banned Chinese companies, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseUkraine Update:

  • Sherwin-Williams gets a big boost from its packaging coatings division

    Sherwin-Williams got into the packaging coatings business in 2017 by acquiring Valspar Corp. in Minneapolis for $11.3 billion.

  • In Kentucky, Ford is looking for partnerships

    As it gets set to build its massive electric vehicle battery plant in Hardin County, Ford Motor Co. says it's looking to connect with business.

  • Walmart Makes a Big Move to Take on Amazon, Digital Rivals

    The fight for talent between tech giants has always been intense, but new forays into places like the metaverse, artificial intelligence and digital advertising have made the tug-of-war even more competitive. From big names like Google and Facebook , known now as Meta Platforms, trading talent, to lesser known tech players but major retailers like Walmart and Amazon , having tech skills makes a person hugely valuable. The talent wars have become so pitched that the longstanding practice of forcing departing employees to sign non-compete agreements has come under fire from courts and state regulatory authorities, who say it smothers free market competition.

  • Judge reduces award in Tesla racial discrimination suit from $137 million to $15 million

    A federal judge on Wednesday slashed a jury's award of $137 million in damages in a racial discrimination case against Tesla Inc. to $15 million, while calling the evidence against the electric-vehicle maker "disturbing."

  • Facebook parent Meta set to take nearly 50% cut from virtual sales — and Apple is calling it out

    Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc.'s intent to take a nearly 50% cut of digital asset sales within its emerging metaverse is drawing widespread criticism from developers and longtime nemesis Apple Inc.

  • Analysis-Russian workers face new reality as Ukraine war sanctions sap job prospects

    The phone call telling Oleksandr Kyryliuk he was losing his job came just hours after Russian troops stormed into Ukraine. "On Feb. 24, we all woke up to a new reality," said 33-year-old Kyryliuk, who had worked for the British company since 2018, growing sales of its bottled beers across Russia, Ukraine and neighbouring countries. Ironically, Kyryliuk is Ukrainian, one of millions of people from across the ex-Soviet Union who moved to Moscow to seek work but are now caught up in the aftermath of the Vladimir Putin's invasion.

  • Big electric trucks and SUVs are the new gas guzzlers

    New EV models like Tesla’s Cybertruck, Ford’s F-150 Lightning, Rivian’s R1T pickup truck, and GM’s Hummer EV can produce carbon emissions comparable to some gas-powered cars and hybrids.

  • Putin Admits Western Sanctions Have Disrupted Russian Oil Industry

    The Russian president acknowledged that Western sanctions have stymied his country’s energy industry and it will need to reorient oil and gas sales away from markets in Europe to Asia.

  • China’s Exports to Russia Slump After Ukraine Invasion

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s exports to Russia slumped in March after the invasion of Ukraine even as shipments to other nations grew quickly, indicating Chinese companies are likely being cautious about trading with Russia. Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsJoke No More: S

  • Top Utilities Stocks for April 2022

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for April 2022.

  • Twitter shareholder sues Tesla CEO Elon Musk over delayed filing

    Block & Leviton LLP Partner Jacob Walker joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss why a Twitter shareholder is suing Elon Musk over an alleged delay in the disclosure of his stake.&nbsp;

  • Chipotle Stock: Keybanc Says Now's the Time to Jump In

    Chipotle stock has been lackluster this year and one investment firm says now is the time for investors to jump in to the fast-casual Mexican chain.

  • Coal Miners in South Africa Get Railway’s Force Majeure Notice

    (Bloomberg) -- Railway company Transnet SOC Ltd. is sending out force majeure notices to coal miners in South Africa as shipments of the fuel slow, potentially affecting exports at a time global prices are running high. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have Do

  • Inflation is raging, but these 16 companies have pricing power

    High inflation threatens to end a decade of improving profitability for U.S. companies, but these companies are bucking the trend.