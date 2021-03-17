U.S. markets open in 5 hours 59 minutes

Clariant AG: Clariant presents its Integrated Report 2020

Clariant AG
·3 min read
Muttenz, March 17, 2021– Clariant, a focused, sustainable and innovative specialty chemical company, today published its Integrated Report 2020. It provides transparency on the company's multidimensional approach to create value for all of its stakeholders by reviewing both tangible and intangible as well as financial and nonfinancial aspects of its business.

Titled “Into the New”, the report dives into Clariant’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance and evaluates the impact of the company’s business activities, corporate citizenship activities, and collaborations in relation to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Clariant is actively shaping the future of our fast-changing world, not only through its products and solutions, but equally through its people across the globe. The Integrated Report 2020 showcases some of these changemakers who are driving innovations with their vision and commitment. Meet them on reports.clariant.com/2020/stories.

“As part of our continued commitment to integrated reporting, we enhanced the reflection on Clariant's environmental, social and governance performance in its business activities to strengthen the confidence of all our stakeholders. By taking a transparent view of how Clariant drives change to actively contribute to the SDGs, the report emphasizes the relevance of a holistic approach to sustainability," said Hariolf Kottmann, Chairman of Clariant's Board of Directors.

In order to support the company’s sustainability strategy, Clariant decided to put more focus on the online Integrated Report. Therefore, the complete Integrated Report for 2020, including the Corporate Governance Report, Compensation Report, Financial Report as well as the GRI report, is available online on reports.clariant.com and can be downloaded as PDF file in English only. A short version of the report that provides a summary will be available as hard copy in English and German and can be ordered via the Clariant website.




Corporate Media Relations




Investor Relations




Jochen Dubiel

Phone +41 61 469 63 63
jochen.dubiel@clariant.com





Andreas Schwarzwälder

Phone +41 61 469 63 73
andreas.schwarzwaelder@clariant.com


Claudia Kamensky

Phone +41 61 469 63 63
claudia.kamensky@clariant.com


Maria Ivek

Phone +41 61 469 63 73
maria.ivek@clariant.com


Thijs Bouwens

Phone +41 61 469 63 63
thijs.bouwens@clariant.com


Alexander Kamb

Phone +41 61 469 63 73
alexander.kamb@clariant.com


www.clariant.com

www.clariant.com

Clariant is a focused, sustainable and innovative specialty chemical company based in Muttenz, near Basel/Switzerland. On 31 December 2020, the company employed a total workforce of 13 235. In the financial year 2020, Clariant recorded sales of CHF 3.860 billion for its continuing businesses. The company reports in three business areas: Care Chemicals, Catalysis and Natural Resources. Clariant’s corporate strategy is based on five pillars: focus on innovation and R&D, add value with sustainability, reposition portfolio, intensify growth, and increase profitability.

Attachments


  • Child border crossings surging, straining US facilities

    A surge of migrants on the Southwest border has the Biden administration on the defensive, with the head of Homeland Security acknowledging the depth of the problem but insisting it’s under control and saying he won’t revive a Trump-era practice of immediately expelling teens and children. The number of migrants being stopped at the U.S.-Mexico border has been rising since last April, and the administration is still rapidly expelling most single adults and families under a public health order issued by President Donald Trump at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 4,000 migrant children were being held by the Border Patrol as of Sunday, including at least 3,000 in custody longer than the 72-hour limit set by a court order, according to a U.S. official.

  • Austria's Kurz and allies seek 'correction' on EU vaccine distribution

    Kurz and the leaders of Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Slovenia, Latvia and Croatia last week wrote to the heads of the European Commission and Council, saying the distribution was not happening in line with national populations as had been agreed. Kurz's opponents have accused him of trying to deflect blame away from his government for the relatively slow pace of vaccinations. The EU has a mechanism for redistributing doses left when others do not take up their full pro rata allocation, and the Commission has said it is up to member states to decide whether they want to go back to a strictly population-based method.

  • Court says Japan's ban on same-sex marriage unconstitutional

    A Japanese court ruled Wednesday the government's ban on same-sex marriages is unconstitutional, recognizing the rights of same-sex couples for the first time in the only Group of Seven country that doesn't acknowledge their legal partnership. The Sapporo District Court said sexuality, like race and gender, is not a matter of individual preference, therefore prohibiting same-sex couples from receiving benefits given to heterosexual couples cannot be justified. While awareness and support for LGBTQ people is rising in Japan, discrimination persists.

  • Where Syria uprising began 10 years ago, dissent still rife

    A neglected provincial city amid the farmlands of the south, Daraa was the first place in Syria to explode into protests against the rule of President Bashar Assad in March 2011. Daraa saw the arc of Syria’s conflict. Opposition fighters broke free of Assad’s rule in many areas, only to be crushed by his military once his allies Iran and Russia backed it with their firepower.

  • US: Putin approved operations to help Trump against Biden

    Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized influence operations to help Donald Trump in last November's presidential election, according to a declassified intelligence assessment that found broad efforts by the Kremlin and Iran to shape the outcome of the race but ultimately no evidence that any foreign actor changed votes or otherwise disrupted the voting process. The report released Tuesday from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence represents the most detailed assessment of the array of foreign threats to the 2020 election.

  • Credit Suisse Warns Greensill May Spoil Best Start in Decade

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG warned it may take a financial hit after the implosion of Greensill Capital forced it to freeze $10 billion of funds and put a loan to the firm at risk, threatening to spoil what had been the bank’s best start to a year in a decade.The lender said Tuesday that while it’s still early, it may need to book a charge related to business it conducted with Greensill Capital, including a loan it extended before the firm filed for insolvency. That prospect overshadowed an otherwise strong start to the year, with revenue at the investment bank up more than 50% in the first two months and pretax income for the group the best in 10 years.The collapse of Credit Suisse’s supply chain finance funds, which it ran with Greensill, has pushed Switzerland’s second-biggest bank into the deepest crisis since Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein took over a year ago. The CEO, who’s already had to contend with a series of past missteps and losses in his first year at the helm, is facing questions about controls and risk management, not least because he ordered a review of the funds just last year that subsequently failed to prevent their collapse.“I would be lying if I said supply chain wasn’t adistraction,” Gottstein said at a conference on Tuesday, in some of his first public comments since the scandal broke. “I cannot promise a specific result —- my lawyers wouldn’t allow me to do that -— but I can promise I will undertake all efforts to reach the best possible outcome for our supply chain fund investors”Shares of Credit Suisse rose 1.7% as of 2:29 p.m. in Zurich. The stock lost almost 9% this month before Tuesday, compared with a small gain for UBS Group AG, its closest rival.The Swiss bank joined German rival Deutsche Bank AG, which also flagged a “strong start to 2021” when it presented its annual report last week. Deutsche Bank still expects revenue to decline this year after a particularly strong trading performance in 2020.Credit Suisse had already indicated last month that it saw a substantial increase in client activity in the early part of 2021, benefiting the key private banking business and the investment bank. The latter unit reported revenues of 2.08 billion francs ($2.24 billion) in the first quarter of last year.Analysts have said that while the financial hit from the Greensill debacle to Credit Suisse is likely to be limited, the reputational damage is only just unfolding. Credit Suisse said it recovered $50 million recently of a $140 million loan it made to Greensill Capital late last year. The remainder of the loan is collateralized, Gottstein said, without detailing how much he expects to recover in total.The bank had brushed off concerns from some risk managers about the loan, which was made just months before the firm’s collapse, people familiar with the matter have said.More damaging, at least in terms of reputation, was the decision to freeze four funds that had been presented to investors as some of the safest in the bank’s lineup. Credit Suisse said the money pools expect to return more capital to investors in coming months, after paying out about $3.1 billion so far. The bank has an additional $1.25 billion in cash across the four funds as money has continued to roll in from the Greensill-arranged notes, Gottstein said at the annual Morgan Stanley European Financials Conference.The funds’ collapse was triggered by the refusal of a major insurer -- Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. -- to extend new coverage for the assets. In a statement on Tuesday, Credit Suisse said that the bank’s chief risk and compliance officer, Lara Warner, was only informed about that imminent risk a week before the funds were gated.Lex Greensill has said in court documents that he kept top Credit Suisse officials informed of his difficulties in securing fresh insurance for weeks before his supply-chain finance empire’s abrupt collapse. The insurance on the assets was one reason why Credit Suisse had presented them as so safe.“While we do not expect Credit Suisse to pay for investor losses, we see potential legal risk and ongoing regulatory scrutiny,” JPMorgan Chase & Co. analyst Kian Abouhossein wrote in a note to clients. “Greensill could be a material setback” to efforts by Gottstein to move on from writedowns and legal costs.(Updates with comments from Credit Suisse CEO in fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Fed’s Dot Plot May Back Up Powell’s Patience: Decision-Day Guide

    (Bloomberg) -- While Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has promised to maintain aggressive support of the U.S. economy, the central bank’s quarterly economic forecasts will show how many of his colleagues share his commitment.The Federal Open Market Committee is all but certain to hold interest rates near zero at the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday, and repeat a vow to keep buying bonds at the current $120 billion monthly pace. The panel will release a statement and its forecasts at 2 p.m. in Washington and Powell will hold a press briefing 30 minutes later.Expectations of a strong recovery from the Covid-19 slump are putting an intense focus on Fed officials’ projections for interest rates displayed in their “dot plot.” Two-thirds of economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect policy makers to continue to signal no liftoff from near-zero rates through 2023, though more of the 18 central bankers could drift their dots higher. In December, one policy maker predicted a 2022 hike and five saw at least one move by end-2023.“The first thing I and most people will look at is whether we have one rate hike in 2023 -- that is the main risk,” said Thomas Costerg, senior U.S. economist at Pictet Wealth Management. “That would represent an unraveling of the dovish line held by Powell up to now.”New Governor Christopher Waller, a former St. Louis Fed research director and a likely policy dove, has joined the committee since the release of its December Summary of Economic Projections.Here are some of the things to watch out for in the FOMC statement and Powell press conference on Wednesday:Upgraded ForecastsU.S. Treasury yields have risen in the past month as the economic outlook has improved. Private forecasters have sharply upgraded their estimates for growth, inflation and unemployment amid accelerating vaccinations and a fresh $1.9 trillion in fiscal stimulus, while investors have increased odds that the Fed will raise rates earlier than it previously signaled.Policy makers will probably upgrade their projections for expansion in gross domestic product this year to about 6% to reflect the additional fiscal aid and improving outlook, according to economists surveyed by Bloomberg. Fed members may tweak inflation forecasts higher and leave the labor-market outlook little changed, according to the survey.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“Monetary policy makers remain firmly committed to the policy glide path they instituted in 2020 for both interest rates and asset purchases, even though the economic outlook has improved of late, particularly in response to the latest round of fiscal stimulus. Recent public comments signaled a willingness among Fed officials to tolerate a moderate rebound in interest rates as evidence of more optimistic economic sentiment among market participants.”--Carl J. Riccadonna and Yelena Shulyatyeva, economistsFor the full note, click here“The Fed is set to give us a substantial upward revision for the economy,” said Michael Gapen, chief U.S. economist at Barclays Plc in New York. “You will hear the same message from Powell of how far we have to go with the labor market. The employment gap is still quite large.”The inflation forecasts could give an indication of whether some committee members are embracing the FOMC’s strategy of overshooting 2% price gains, based on whether they pencil in projections north of that number.FOMC StatementWhile the statement will acknowledge an improving outlook, it’s unlikely to change the guidance on interest rates or asset purchases, economists said. The committee is likely to continue to describe financial conditions as “accommodative,” reflecting the view that rising yields are in response to a strengthening economy.One possible change would be saying inflation “remains low but is expected to rise in the coming months due to higher energy prices and other transitory factors related to the recovery in demand,” said Brett Ryan, senior U.S. economist at Deutsche Bank AG. That would be dovish as “they want to see a sustained upward move in inflation, which will take time to assess as the economy reopens.”Press ConferencePowell may push back gently against the rise in yields, repeating his view that he would be concerned by disorderly trading of Treasuries or a broader tightening in financial conditions. He may also downplay the significance of the dots, especially if they drift to show more officials are forecasting rate hikes.“The chairman has an opportunity to expand on the Fed’s perception of recent market volatility and whether it is yet seen as disorderly -- and if so, what the Fed plans to do about it,” said Lindsey Piegza, chief economist with Stifel Nicolaus & Co. in Chicago.Powell’s handling of the recovery may be parsed not only by markets but by the White House. His term as chair ends in February, and he’s declined to say whether he is open to serving a second stint. Most economists expect President Joe Biden will make him the offer, according to the Bloomberg survey.IOER Move?Economists say it’s possible the Fed could tweak its interest rate on excess reserves, currently 0.10%. But such a move would be a technical adjustment that has no monetary-policy implications. Rather, it would be designed to help policy makers keep their benchmark federal funds rate within the target range. Most economists expect no move this meeting, however.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Mobile Considers A-Share Listing After U.S. Removal

    (Bloomberg) -- China Mobile Ltd. is considering an A-share listing after the country’s largest wireless carrier was removed from the New York Stock Exchange under a Donald Trump-era investment ban, according to people familiar with the matter.The state-owned firm has discussed the potential offering with advisers as it looks for new avenues to fund its 5G network development, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the discussions are private. Deliberations are at an early stage and China Mobile hasn’t decided the size and timeline of the listing, the people said.A representative for China Mobile said the company has been monitoring policies relating to A-share listings of red-chip companies, and that if there is any progress, it will make announcements when appropriate. Mainland companies listed in Hong Kong and incorporated internationally are often referred to as red-chip companies.Shares in China Mobile were up 3.3% in Hong Kong trading, after rising as much as 3.8%. They have climbed nearly 22% this year, giving the company a market value of more than $140 billion.The NYSE in January delisted the three major state-owned carriers -- China Mobile, China Telecom Corp. and China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd. -- to comply with an executive order by former president Donald Trump barring U.S. investments in Chinese firms deemed as having links with the military. The firms are appealing the NYSE’s moves.The company’s American depositary receipts accounted for less than 18 billion yuan ($2.8 billion) worth of shares, according to a statement from the China Securities Regulatory Commission in January. All three carriers’ U.S. shares were illiquid and thinly traded, and the delisting would have a limited impact, the Chinese regulator said.China Mobile raised $4.2 billion in an initial public offering in 1997 with its shares listed in both Hong Kong and New York, according to its website. The company had explored a listing on the mainland in 2007 but it didn’t come to fruition in the end.A revival of the planned domestic share sale by the country’s largest carrier would follow that of China Telecom, which announced last week that it’s planning a second listing in Shanghai. The offering will help China Telecom tap diversified financing channels in both domestic and overseas capital markets, the company has said.(Updates with company comment in third paragraph and share price in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Investors Pile Pressure on Yield Curve Pioneers Japan, Australia

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are pushing the world’s only practitioners of yield-curve control -- Japan and Australia -- toward decisions on the future of their pioneering monetary policies.The Bank of Japan looks set this week to adjust a program that targets 10-year yields to make it more sustainable -- likely handing a lifeline to bond traders and pension funds who have been pushed to the edge by four-and-a-half years of YCC and more than two decades of near-zero interest rates.The Reserve Bank of Australia finds itself in a very different position -- tussling with the market about how soon it may exit the three-year yield regime it started just 12 months ago. The clearest sign of this will come if and when it shifts purchases from securities maturing in April 2024 to those due in November 2024.What happens in Japan and Australia is also crucial to global investors, who continue to pile into reflation trades, and by policy makers trying to keep a lid on borrowing costs through bond-buying programs that are creating mountains of debt.“Credibility and patience are going to be the catch cry for central banks globally,” said Bill Evans, chief economist at Westpac Banking Corp. in Sydney. He suggests they may be ready to stare down markets after years of falling short of their goals on inflation and wages.Read More: Bank of Japan Seeks Tweaks to Stay Aligned with Fed, ECBThe two countries arrived at YCC under very different circumstances, drawing them toward opposite ends of the yield curve and setting the scene for the choices they face now.Japan had been in and out deflation and the short end of its yield curve was depressed by years of ultra-low policy rates and aggressive bond buying when it embarked on the new experiment in 2016. That made 10-year yields a logical choice for Governor Haruhiko Kuroda.By contrast, the RBA arrived at YCC in March last year just as its policy rate hit the lower bound and the nation searched for a way to mitigate the economic impact of a once-in-a-century pandemic.“The 10-year yield is the most symbolic maturity in the Japanese market and the BOJ picked it to make the most impact,” said Hiroaki Muto, an economist at Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. “The BOJ’s main concern isn’t exiting -- given its inflation target is so far off -- it’s about keeping stimulus in place for a long time and reducing negative side effects.”The RBA made no secret of studying the lessons learned from Japan and the difficulty of exiting unconventional policy before crafting its own framework.Governor Philip Lowe settled on the three-year yield partly because much of the lending and borrowing in Australia occurs at the short-end. Targeting the three-year yield has also doubled for Lowe as forward guidance, with the RBA emphasizing it is unlikely to raise rates until 2024 at the earliest.“They were focused at the outset on trying to get the market in the mindset that this is not forever,” said Belinda Cheung, director of credit strategy at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia. “The challenge is if you remove those stimulatory settings what you’re going to see is the exchange rate appreciate against our trading partners. This the clincher because that will cost jobs.”The RBA has had a taste of this already, with the Australian dollar surging to 80 U.S. cents last month amid bets for a global recovery and a return to more normal monetary settings sooner rather than later.It has also seen volatility in the yield spread between April 2024 and November 2024 bonds. This has narrowed recently as the RBA convinced more investors that YCC won’t end early.“Japan can take a little pride in another one of its monetary policy innovations being adopted by another country, imitation being the sincerest form of flattery,” said Paul Sheard, a senior fellow at Harvard University’s Kennedy School, who hails from Australia and spent many years as an economist in Tokyo.BOJ officials, in their policy review due out Friday, are looking at ways to enable 10-year yields to move more around their zero percent target. They want to improve the functioning of the bond market and reduce side effects on investors including insurers and pension funds, who depend on yields to generate income and match long-term liabilities.Traders have pushed yields to as high as 0.175% over the last month in a spurt of volatility as they speculate on the outcome of the review, with every word from Kuroda and BOJ officials parsed for clues.Lowe and his lieutenants are under similar scrutiny, with traders awaiting a speech from Assistant Governor Christopher Kent Wednesday and his comments at a webinar on Thursday.“It’s a very technical policy -- you have to specify securities, and the transition from what you’re targeting to the next segment of the curve is a bit messy,” Julia Coronado, a former Federal Reserve economist and founder of MacroPolicy Perspectives LLC, said of YCC. “One of the lessons from unconventional policy is you can’t easily exit, unless you go big.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 5 tax hikes that may be coming under Biden: strategist

    President Biden and his administration may soon propose several tax hikes. Here is where they could come.

  • Yellen’s Go-To Measure Shows U.S. Debt Is Still Getting Cheaper

    (Bloomberg) -- As rising government bond yields stir up angst on financial markets, one person who sounds unfazed is U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Her own go-to measure of debt costs is headed in the opposite direction.Interest payments on the national debt fell last year, to $345 billion or 1.6% of gross domestic product. They’re on track to shrink further in 2021 -- even after all the pandemic spending, plus a debt-market selloff that’s taken 10-year Treasury yields to the highest in more than 12 months.That’s because the government is rolling over bonds it sold years or decades ago, when its borrowing costs were higher. It would take Treasury yields averaging about 2.5% across all maturities -- well above where they are now -- to turn that trend around, according to calculations by Bloomberg Intelligence. Even then, U.S. debt service costs would be comfortably lower than they’ve been in the recent past.All of this helps explain why President Joe Biden’s administration, which just passed a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill, is lining up trillions of dollars more spending to help infrastructure and industry -- and isn’t concerned if it has to borrow a chunk of the money.‘Troublesome Zone’Public spending to counter the pandemic has already taken U.S. debt to a post-World War II record. And the cost of new borrowing has jumped. Ten-year yields were trading at 1.61% as of 3 p.m. on Tuesday -- double what they were as recently as November. The increase has been driven by expectations of faster growth and inflation, as vaccines enable a consumer rebound from the pandemic slump.But Yellen says that the size of the government’s interest payments are the best guide to how much spending room there is. As a share of the economy, those outlays are “no higher than they were back in 2007,” she told ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday -- even though the national debt is more than twice as big as it was back then.By Yellen’s preferred measure, “we are not in a troublesome zone,” said David Wessel, director of the Hutchins Center on Fiscal and Monetary Policy at the Brookings Institution.That doesn’t mean there are no potential problems ahead.Sooner or later, U.S. debt service costs will likely start rising again. The Congressional Budget Office doesn’t expect it to happen until 2025, after interest payments bottom out at 1.1% of GDP, the lowest since at least the early 1960s.Historically NormalThat projection is based on the assumption of a gradual rise in 10-year Treasury rates of about 20 basis points a year, from 0.9% in 2020 to 1.5% in 2023. By contrast, in the past few weeks alone, yields have surged some 70 basis points. The CBO, which has consistently overestimated interest rates in the past decade, could be wrong in the other direction this time.Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. predict a steeper climb in yields, with the 10-year rate ending this year at 1.9% and climbing to 2.4% in 2024. Even so, that would “leave debt-servicing costs well within the normal historical range,” Goldman economists Laura Nicolae and Ronnie Walker wrote in a March 10 report.What Bloomberg Intelligence Says“Debt service costs change slowly over time, and rising yields at the moment won’t significantly increase the interest taxpayers owe on current debt. However, all the new debt that is being issued will cause total financing payments to increase which over time will reduce the government’s flexibility in allocating discretionary portions of the budget. As long as the yield curve remains relatively steep and most government financing is done shorter term, interest costs shouldn’t rise much.”-- Ira F. Jersey, chief U.S. interest-rate strategistStill, the uncertainty over “how much is too much” when it comes to government debt is a good reason for the Biden administration to finance at least some of its forthcoming spending measures by raising revenue rather than borrowing, according to Wessel at Brookings.“The case for building in some tax increases into the next bill, even if they don’t take effect immediately, is probably prudent,” he said. “Just to give us a little bit of comfort that we aren’t going to run up the debt too big.”‘Great Capacity’Last year’s budget deficit, a peacetime record at close to 16% of GDP, paid for pandemic stimulus that’s gone a long way toward reviving the economy. Biden is now juicing it some more. It’s that prospect of faster growth, and higher inflation to accompany it, that’s sent bond yields on a tear – and stung fixed-income investors. The Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Index is down 3.4% this year.While markets fret about inflation, officials are more focused on lingering pandemic shortfalls -– like a jobs gap of more than 9 million compared with a year ago. That’s what is driving policy.The Federal Reserve, which starts a two-day meeting Tuesday, says it won’t raise interest rates or trim bond purchases anytime soon. Biden and Yellen say the risk of spending too little outweighs the risk of spending too much.While the U.S. has gone further than most, similar policies have been enacted all over the world during the pandemic. Group of Seven governments borrowed a net $7 trillion in 2020. At the current low interest rates, the cost of servicing all that debt is actually negative after adjustment for inflation, according to a Bloomberg Economics analysis.“The U.S. government continues to have great capacity to borrow,” said David Levy, chairman of Jerome Levy Forecasting Center LLC. “Market constraints on the further expansion of fiscal deficits are far more likely to show up in emerging-market countries and some others, not in the United States.”(Updates with latest Treasury price in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Battered China Traders Sell Engagement Ring, Grandpa’s Watch

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s slew of retail investors that piled into mutual funds in the past year are now offloading prized heirlooms as they cope with losses they have suffered under the country’s $1 trillion stock market rout.More than 200,000 users have flocked to Chinese online resale platform Xianyu in the past week, seeking to offset losses from their mutual fund investments by putting precious possessions for sale, according to a statement posted Friday on the marketplace affiliated with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.“A diamond engagement ring” and “a watch passed down by the great grandfather” were among the possessions for sale, the statement posted on Xianyu’s official WeChat account said. The company was referring to items that were being advertised with the phrase “mutual fund losses.” It was unclear how many sellers who used the keyword had actually suffered losses.The message from Xianyu comes as Chinese investors pile into professionally managed funds to chase market-trouncing returns, shifting away from a once more popular do-it-yourself style of trading stocks. However, with money managers having thrown cash at a handful of market darlings like Kweichow Moutai Co. -- pushing the liquor-maker’s valuations to near records -- the correction in stocks has also accelerated mutual fund losses on the way down.“It may be convenient to dispose of idle goods when you need money following investment losses, but be wary that the price is separating from valuable memories,” Xianyu said in the statement.China’s stock market has wiped out $1 trillion in value in the past three weeks. The CSI 300 Index fell 2.2% at the close on Monday, as persistent liquidity concerns overshadowed data showing the strength of the nation’s economic recovery.Funds fronted by star managers were also battered. Zhang Kun’s popular E Fund Blue Chip Selected Mixed Fund had nearly erased this year’s gains by Friday, according to data from financial website East Money’s fund tracker.Still, some market watchers downplayed the significance of the Xianyu statement, arguing that mutual fund investors should accept losses in volatile markets in anticipation of long-term profits. And some investors that put up possessions for sale didn’t seem to be motivated by making up for losses.“I am putting this piece of mineral up for sale to double down on mutual funds once the market rebounds,” one user on Xianyu said, offering a blue-colored stone for sale for 35 yuan ($5.40).(Updates with stock market close in the sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Retail Bitcoin Traders Rival Wall Street Buyers as Mania Builds

    (Bloomberg) -- The cryptocurrency market’s little guys are going toe-to-toe with the big banks as Bitcoin continues to surge to new highs, data compiled by JPMorgan Chase & Co. suggest.Using Square and Paypal data as a proxy, retail investors have purchased over 187,000 Bitcoins so far this quarter, compared to roughly 205,000 last quarter, strategists including Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou wrote in a Friday report. Meanwhile, institutions have bought about 173,000 of the world’s largest cryptocurrency over that time frame -- as gathered by Bitcoin futures, fund flows and company announcements -- after buying nearly 307,000 in the last quarter of 2020.While far from bulletproof, the stats suggest that flows into Bitcoin are becoming more balanced after institutions dominated late last year. Wall Street’s embrace of crypto was cited a key reason for Bitcoin’s run-up in 2020, with banks and asset managers alike unveiling plans in the space. Now, with the Reddit-fueled meme stock craze cooling and novelties such as digital artwork setting records, retail traders -- some now armed with $1,400 stimulus checks -- are taking control.“For many retail cryptocurrency traders, Bitcoin was the bread-and-butter trade of the pandemic. Meme stock trading volatility burnt many, but Bitcoin has maintained an amazingly bullish trend that has made most winners,” said Ed Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp. “Retail traders got reinvigorated with the latest NFT buzz and as the stimulus checks hit their bank accounts.”Bitcoin climbed above $60,000 for the first time this weekend after President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion pandemic-relief bill into law, but dropped below that mark Monday morning. The world’s largest cryptocurrency has surged roughly 990% over the past year.Those staggering gains can become self-fulfilling as individuals on the sidelines want to get in on the action, according to Brian Vendig, president of MJP Wealth Advisors.“When institutions started to get more into the space, that shows market leadership and helps to show validation for something and then individual investors also want to participate,” Vendig said. “As you see something taking off, that creates an impulse where you want to participate -- that balancing act tilting more to the greed side or the fear of missing out, I’m sure that’s a component to it as well.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Choppy Around $56K, Early Pullback Appears Cooling

    Bitcoin on Monday suffered its biggest single-day price decline in more than two weeks, after the fizzing of a retail trader-driven rally over the weekend.

  • Bybit Climbs Past CME to Become Second-Largest Bitcoin Futures Exchange

    Retail-dominated Bybit is now a bigger bitcoin futures exchange than CME.

  • Bitcoin 1Q Retail Flow Exceeding Institutional Investment: JPMorgan Strategist

    The decline in institutional investment may be one reason behind bitcoin's failure to hold above $60,000.

  • Bailey Says Market Rate Rise Reflects Optimism in U.K.

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said an increase in interest rates in financial markets reflects optimism that the U.K. economy will bounce back shortly.The remarks sidestep the concern that policy makers in continental Europe and parts of Asia have expressed about rising bond yields as a threat to a recovery. It suggests the BOE’s Monetary Policy Committee will maintain its current pace of stimulus when officials announce their next decision on Thursday.“We have seen some increase in interest rates over the last month or so, as have other countries,” Bailey said Monday in an interview on British Broadcasting Corp. “Today” program on Radio 4. “My assessment so far is that is consistent with the change in the economic outlook.”Yields on the U.K. government’s benchmark 10-year gilt have risen to 0.82% from as little as 0.17% at the start of the year. The market was little changed this morning after Bailey’s remarks.His comments contrast with the European Central Bank’s determination to keep a lid on yields. Last week, that bank said it will bring forward bond purchases to check a steepening of yields that could raise the cost of borrowing across the economy.Read More: ECB Ramps Up Bond-Buying Speed to Contain Rising YieldsBailey maintained a more neutral stance, noting there’s both upside and downside risks to in the U.K. economy. He said Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak’s decision to extend furlough payments is “helpful” because it will reduce the peak of unemployment.The economic outlook will be in part dictated by whether and how British households use the savings they have built up during the pandemic, he said. The BOE currently estimates that 5% of the funds accumulated will be spent, but Chief Economist Andy Haldane has publicly said that the amount could be far larger, unleashing a wave of consumption when restrictions lift.Bailey called the BOE’s official projection “fairly cautious” and said it could end up being larger.“The question then is to what use will all those savings be put, and over what period of time,” he said. “It could introduce more consumption, more demand into the economy. But let me say in the other side of course, if we were to get a return of variants of Covid which caused, necessarily, restrictions to be put in place again, that would have the other effect.”The MPC would need to see greater than normal levels of evidence that any increase in inflation over the coming months was sustained before tightening policy, he said. Should more stimulus be needed, he reiterated that the bank has not run out of tools.Currently, the bank is buying about 4.4 billion pounds of bonds a week, heading toward a target of 150 billion pounds of purchases this year. Officials have said the pace of that buying may slow later in the year. Economists expect no change to be announced this week.(Updates with comment from interview from fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Brazil’s Bleeding Real Needs Big Rate Hike, Not Just a Band-Aid

    (Bloomberg) -- The central bank’s aggressive intervention last week saved Brazil’s real from its lowest point in almost a year. But for the currency to have any chance of avoiding a fresh drop to a record low, policy makers may need to go big and bold at their interest-rate decision this week.Central bankers are staring down a weakening currency that’s fueling faster inflation, but also mindful that being too aggressive with their first interest-rate hike in six years could curb desperately needed economic growth. Last week, they pumped the equivalent of $3.2 billion into the market and, to traders’ surprise, did so when the currency was already gaining on the day. That’s a change of tack for policy makers who historically only step in to curb outsized losses in a bid to avoid inflation.The strategy worked, helping the real break a four-week losing streak, while also fueling a debate on whether the interventions were aimed at easing pressure for a more aggressive cycle of rate hikes.While most analysts predict a 50 basis point hike in the benchmark interest rate to 2.5% on Wednesday, currency traders say it would take a full percentage point to really bolster the real, already among the worst performers in emerging markets this year. The decision is one of the biggest tests thus far for central bank President Roberto Campos Neto, who took over in 2019.“The best course of action would be to start with an aggressive 100 basis point hike,” said Alvaro Vivanco, a strategist at NatWest Markets. But “these interventions increase the chance of only 50 basis points.”Brazil is poised to become the first major central bank in the world to raise rates in the pandemic era, a sharp contrast to developed markets where policy makers are busy reassuring investors that borrowing costs will stay suppressed for the foreseeable future. But economists say Brazil’s unique situation means the central bank has little choice at this point.The real has been hit from all sides this year -- battered by the government’s spending frenzy, fears of a comeback for a former president who has turned decidedly more left wing, and a Covid toll that’s one of the worst in the world.But investors’ desire for a rate hike isn’t only motivated by the real’s slump. If anything, its underperformance is just a glimmer of the slew of bad news that could justify higher borrowing costs.Brazil’s inflation surged to a four-year high of 5.2% last month and bond-market forecasts for price increases are nearing the upper-bound of the central bank’s target range. The government is set to boost consumption through another round of cash handouts of as much as 44 billion reais ($7.9 billion), after doling out $57 billion last year, threatening more price pressure. This has led economists to bet on a weaker currency, faster inflation and higher interest rates, according to a central bank survey published on Monday.Politics aren’t helping. President Jair Bolsonaro scared off investors after replacing the chief executive officer of state-oil giant Petroleo Brasileiro SA following a spat on fuel prices, raising fears of interventionism. A few weeks later, a Supreme Court judge annulled criminal convictions against former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, opening room for him to run for office next year.The Lula episode sent the real to the weakest level in 10 months before the rout eased as U.S. Treasury yields came of their highs. The central bank took advantage of investors’ increased appetite for risk assets and sold dollars even as the real was already gaining, fueling a 4.8% two-day rally in the currency. It ended the week slightly stronger at 5.56 per dollar.The interventions provided temporary relief, but traders say they need meaningfully higher rates to really buttress the real. NatWest’s Vivanco estimates a half-point increase will lead the real to weaken 1.2%, while a 75 basis point move would trigger a small gain of 0.3% and a full percentage point hike would boost the currency by 2.9%.“If the central bank hadn’t intervened and then delivered just 50 basis points, the real would easily reach 6 per dollar,” said Italo Abucater, the Sao Paulo-based head of foreign-exchange trading at Tullett Prebon Brasil. “Ideally, we should end the year with interest rates around 6%, but honestly I don’t believe this will happen.”Abucater, who also says only a hike to 3% this week would boost the real, expects the central bank to increase rates to 4.5% or 5% by the end of the year. This will likely “frustrate the market” and send the real to 6.3 or even 6.5 per dollar, he predicts. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg forecast the currency at 5.14 per dollar by the end of the year.The real is down 7.9% this year against the dollar, the most among 31 major currencies tracked by Bloomberg. Both local and foreign investors have been increasing their short positions since the start of the year, according to local exchange B3 data. Swap rates imply a 64 basis point hike this week, up from a prediction of 32 basis points a month ago and 4 basis points at the end of last year.The central bank “is likely to find it difficult to meet the wide-ranging rate hike expectations without jeopardizing the economic recovery,” said Melanie Fischinger, a currency analyst at Commerzbank AG in Frankfurt. “So in the near term, the big bailout for the Brazilian real is unlikely to materialize.”(Adds central bank survey in ninth paragraph, updates Bloomberg survey forecast in third to last paragraph and the Brazilian real and swap rates pricing in second to last paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Hedge Funds Kicked Off 2021 With $49 Billion Sale of Treasuries

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge funds offloaded the most Treasuries in nine months in January, foreshadowing a selloff in U.S. bonds that occurred just weeks later.The Cayman Islands, seen as a proxy for hedge funds and other leveraged accounts, dumped $49 billion of U.S. sovereign bonds, making it the largest net seller of the debt that month, according to the latest data from the Treasury Department.The selling came on the back of the Democratic victories in the January 5 Georgia run-off race which paved the way for bumper stimulus spending to revive the U.S. economy. Bets for growth and inflation to quicken have since gained traction, fueling a jump in Treasury yields to the highest in over a year.Benchmark U.S. yields rose 15 basis points in January to break the 1% level for the first time in over nine months. The data, released on Monday, suggest hedge funds were well positioned for what was to follow, as yields surged another 34 basis points in February.Hedge Fund Research Inc.’s Macro Total Index, which tracks discretionary macro managers among others, climbed 0.2% in January, before clocking up a 2.8% gain in February.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Mexico Central Banker Says Policy Makers Digesting Yield Spike

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stimulus and rising yields have sparked a readjustment across markets with an as-yet unclear impact on inflation and growth, said Banco de Mexico Governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon ahead of a key rate decision later this month.Mexico’s bond yield curves performed favorably during the pandemic compared with emerging markets, Diaz de Leon told the country’s annual banking convention on Thursday. In a subsequent interview with Bloomberg News, he said the central bank will assess how inflation is reacting as investors tweak their portfolios on the arrival of U.S. stimulus.“We are in the process of digestion,” Diaz de Leon said by telephone. “It’s part of what we will be evaluating, together with a reassessment of the inflationary process and the factors behind it.”The central bank, known as Banxico, faces a narrowing path to cut rates again at its March 25 meeting after resuming easing early last month with a quarter-point reduction to 4%, the lowest in almost five years. Inflation accelerated to a four-month high of 3.76% in February, led by rising fuel costs, and the central bank expects consumer prices to rise above its 4% target ceiling during the second quarter before slowing to 3.6% by year-end.Banxico has slashed rates 12 times since August 2019 by a total of 4.25 percentage points, providing monetary stimulus to an economy that in 2020 registered its worst contraction in almost a century. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, on the contrary, has declined to take on debt to boost spending, limiting any significant fiscal expansion.A rout on U.S. longer-term government bonds accelerated in recent weeks as the accelerating vaccination campaign and movement of the stimulus plan toward completion boosted bets on an economic recovery in Mexico’s northern neighbor. Rates on 10-year Treasury notes are at almost 1.63%, climbing to pre-pandemic levels, amid expectations of faster inflation.Diaz de Leon, 51, said the uncertain impact of the $1.9 trillion stimulus plan approved in the U.S. last week explained the market’s recent volatility. Mexico’s inflation trajectory would depend on how U.S. demand behaves and its effect on global oil prices, he said, adding that the economy continues to have significant slack.“We are still in a level of negative output gap,” the governor said. “We hope that the rest of this adjustment keeps happening in an orderly manner.” He added that the recent market tide could also partly retrace.Read More: U.S. Stimulus Is Delivering the Cash to Mexicans That AMLO Won’t“Whole Movie”Last month’s unanimous rate cut decision took some Banxico-watchers by surprise, as several economists had expected a divided vote by the five-member board. Without giving hints about future moves, Diaz de Leon said analysts don’t have “the whole movie” to review, as the bank’s board does.“Neither the markets nor the analysts have the set of information and forecasts that we have in front of us,” he said.The Yale-educated official, whose term finishes at the end of the year, declined to comment on his future at the institution where he started his career 30 years ago. It will be up to Lopez Obrador whether to nominate him again, or turn to a new candidate.Regarding the peso’s recent depreciation, Diaz de Leon said the free-floating currency had been an important “shock absorber” last year, before a recovery took place. The Mexican currency on March 8 dropped to its lowest level since October versus the dollar, before recovering part of the losses. It was little changed early Monday, at 20.69 per dollar. MEXICO INSIGHT: Strong U.S. Recovery Is Hurting the Peso“It is not just the latest data point or the latest data, it’s the whole process that we try to incorporate into the conduct of monetary policy,” Diaz de Leon said.(Updates with peso little changed against the dollar in second-to-last paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.