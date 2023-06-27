What Is Clariant AG's (VTX:CLN) Share Price Doing?

While Clariant AG (VTX:CLN) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the SWX, rising to highs of CHF15.13 and falling to the lows of CHF12.43. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Clariant's current trading price of CHF12.51 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Clariant’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Clariant Still Cheap?

The stock is currently trading at CHF12.51 on the share market, which means it is overvalued by 29% compared to my intrinsic value of CHF9.71. This means that the buying opportunity has probably disappeared for now. Another thing to keep in mind is that Clariant’s share price is quite stable relative to the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its intrinsic value over time, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

What does the future of Clariant look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a relatively muted revenue growth of 3.1% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Clariant, at least in the short term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in CLN’s future outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe CLN should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on CLN for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Clariant at this point in time. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Clariant.

If you are no longer interested in Clariant, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

