Clariant appoints Judith Bischof as General Counsel

Clariant International Ltd

Judith Bischof will succeed Alfred Münch upon his retirement as General Cou n sel and Head of Group Legal Services from 1 September 2022

As General Counsel she will be a member of the newly created Executive Leadership Team

She graduated in law and holds a Master of International Business and Law, an Executive MBA as well as a doctorate

After working at court and prestigious international law firms, she has spent the last ten years serving as General Counsel first at Ascom and then at RUAG International

MUTTENZ, JULY 6, 2022

Clariant, a focused, sustainable, and innovative specialty chemical company, today announced the appointment of Judith Bischof as General Counsel as of 1 September 2022. She will succeed Alfred Münch, who is retiring after having served in this position for the last twelve years. As General Counsel Judith Bischof will be a member of the newly formed Executive Leadership Team.

“Alfred retires after an illustrious career and we are grateful for the twelve years he spent with us at Clariant. He is a highly respected colleague and well recognized member of the legal community in Switzerland,” said Conrad Keijzer, Chief Executive Officer at Clariant. “We are confident that with Judith we have found the perfect replacement. With her excellent qualifications and her extensive experience in international law she will be a valuable asset to the company. I look forward to our close collaboration as she takes up her position as part of the new Executive Leadership Team of Clariant.”

Judith Bischof graduated in law from the University of Zurich, holds a Master of International Business and Law degree from the University of Sydney, and an Executive MBA from the University of St. Gallen (HSG). After obtaining her doctorate, Judith worked as a lawyer for nine years, first at the court and later at two prestigious law firms, Lenz & Staehelin in Zurich and Covington & Burling in New York. On top of that, Judith Bischof has more than ten years of experience as General Counsel in the industry, first at Ascom, a telecommunications company, and most recently at the technology group RUAG International. Additionally, Judith Bischof is a member of the Board of Directors at Implenia.

Clariant is a focused, sustainable, and innovative specialty chemical company based in Muttenz, near Basel/Switzerland. On 31 December 2021, Clariant totalled a staff number of 11 537 and recorded sales of CHF 4.372 in the fiscal year for its continuing businesses. The company reports in three Business Areas: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, and Natural Resources. Clariant’s corporate strategy is led by the overarching purpose of ‘Greater chemistry – between people and planet’ and reflects the importance of connecting customer focus, innovation, sustainability, and people.

