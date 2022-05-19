U.S. markets open in 8 hours

  • S&P Futures

    3,926.00
    +3.25 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,472.00
    +32.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,920.75
    -14.75 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,778.70
    +5.90 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.01
    +0.42 (+0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.00
    -2.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    21.40
    -0.14 (-0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0498
    +0.0032 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8860
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.96
    +4.86 (+18.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2385
    +0.0043 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.8750
    +0.5780 (+0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,081.87
    -886.04 (-2.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    647.89
    -22.79 (-3.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,438.09
    -80.26 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,453.03
    -458.17 (-1.70%)
     

Clariant delivered strong growth in Q4 2021 and record profitability in FY 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Clariant International Ltd
·13 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CLZNF
  • CLZNY
Clariant International Ltd
Clariant International Ltd

AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR

 

  • Independent investigation concluded – Full Year 2020 (restated) and 2021 audited

  • Fourth Quarter 2021: Sales from continuing operations grew by 23 % in local currency to CHF 1.242 billion driven by strong pricing and volume expansion

  • Fourth Quarter 2021: EBITDA margin increased to 16.3 % from 16.1 % supported by operating leverage and continued higher pricing, which diminished ongoing raw material, energy, and logistics cost inflation

  • Full Year 2021: Sales from continuing operations increased by 15 % in local currency to CHF 4.372 billion

  • Full Year 2021: EBITDA margin increased to 16.2 % from 15.5 % in a supportive demand environment – highest EBITDA margin since 1999

  • Full Year 2021: Net result for total Group at CHF 373 million

  • Full Year 2021: Strong operating cash flow of CHF 363 million despite higher growth-related net working capital and restructuring cash-out

  • Distribution of CHF 0.40 per share proposed to AGM on 24 June 2022

  • Outlook 2022: Strong local currency growth for the Group with the aim to improve year-on-year Group EBITDA margin level in a challenging geopolitical environment

“Clariant concluded the independent investigation and today presented its audited full year 2021 financials. We are pleased to announce markedly higher organic sales growth and a record profitability level in 2021 which is also well above 2019 pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels. We were able to successfully manage the challenges from unprecedented developments in raw materials, as well as energy and logistics cost. These results positively reflect the attractiveness of the Group’s higher-value specialty portfolio and provide tangible proof of the continued effective execution of cost discipline and our performance improvement programs,” said Conrad Keijzer, CEO of Clariant. “In 2022, we will continue to execute Clariant’s strategy to deliver profitable growth, guided by our new purpose: Greater Chemistry – between people and planet. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all our people for their dedication and hard work, which is reflected by these strong 2021 results, as well as our customers and suppliers for placing their trust in Clariant.”

Key Financial Data1

Continuing operations

Fourth Quarter

 

Full Year

in CHF million

2021

2020

% CHF

% LC

 

2021

2020

% CHF

% LC

Sales

1 242

1 022

22

23

 

4 372

3 860

13

15

EBITDA

203

165

23

 

 

708

597

19

 

- margin

16.3 %

16.1 %

 

 

 

16.2 %

15.5 %

 

 

EBITDA before exceptional items

230

179

28

 

 

760

623

22

 

- margin

18.5 %

17.5 %

 

 

 

17.4 %

16.1 %

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EBIT

 

 

 

 

 

440

317

 

 

Return on invested capital (ROIC)

 

 

 

 

 

9.9 %

7.4 %

 

 

Net result from continuing operations

 

 

 

 

 

292

130

 

 

Net result (2)

 

 

 

 

 

373

825

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating cash flow (2)

 

 

 

 

 

363

369

 

 

Number of employees as of 31 December (2)

 

 

 

 

 

13 374

13 235

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Discontinued operations (3)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales

240

200

20

21

 

912

1 330

-31

-31

Net result from discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

 

81

695

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1)   FY 2020 restated, Q4 2020 corrected
(2)   Total Group including discontinued operations
(3)   Masterbatches divested on 1 July 2020

Fourth Quarter 2021 Strong growth with higher profitability

MUTTENZ, MAY 19, 2022

Clariant, a focused, sustainable, and innovative specialty chemical company, today announced its Fourth Quarter 2021 and audited Full Year 2021 results. Following the independent investigation, the 2020 Full Year and quarterly results have been restated and the quarters of 2021 have been corrected accordingly. The restatements in the 2020 Annual Financial Statement resulted in an EBITDA increase of CHF 19 million and CHF 14 million in net result from continuing operations. The fourth quarter continuing operations sales were CHF 1.242 billion, compared to CHF 1.022 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020. This corresponds to an increase of 23 % in local currency and 22 % in Swiss francs. Both pricing, which addressed continued cost inflation, and volume growth had a positive impact on the Group of 14 % and 9 %, respectively. Care Chemicals and Natural Resources grew sales strongly, which more than compensated for the expected development in Catalysis.

All geographic regions contributed to the sales expansion in the fourth quarter of 2021, reflecting both a demand recovery as well as shortages in supply chains. In Europe, the lofty 25 % local currency growth was underpinned by strong expansion in Care Chemicals. The 12 % growth in Asia-Pacific was driven by 17 % expansion in China while sales in North America increased by 17 %. The 30 % sales growth in Latin America and 76 % expansion in the Middle East & Africa, the smallest region, were underpinned by all Business Areas.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, Care Chemicals increased sales by 39 % in local currency. This was supported by organic double-digit expansion in Industrial Applications and Consumer Care, Crop Solutions, and Aviation in particular, in addition to the consolidation of the acquired majority share in Clariant IGL Specialty Chemicals (CISC) and the result of acquiring the remaining shares in Beraca, whose sales contributions exceeded expectations. Catalysis sales remained unchanged in local currency, primarily due to the expansion in Syngas, Specialty Catalysts, and the emission-control businesses, which largely counterbalanced the weakness in parts of Petrochemicals. Natural Resources sales increased by a notable 25 % in local currency with growth attributable to all three Business Units, Additives in particular.

The continuing operations EBITDA increased to CHF 203 million and a corresponding margin of 16.3 %, slightly exceeding the 16.1 % reported in the fourth quarter of the previous year. The development was underpinned by higher sales, operating leverage, pricing measures largely offsetting raw material price increases, and the ongoing execution of Clariant’s performance programs, which contributed additional cost savings of CHF 13 million, including the efficiency programs, in the fourth quarter of 2021. The absolute profitability almost matched the high CHF 208 million pre-pandemic level generated in the fourth quarter of 2019 despite negative currency effects.

Full Year 2021 – Specialty chemicals portfolio delivered further sales and profitability improvement

In the full year 2021, continuing operations sales were CHF 4.372 billion, compared to CHF 3.860 billion in full year 2020. This corresponds to an increase of 15 % in local currency and 13 % in Swiss francs. Both pricing and volume growth had a positive impact on the Group of 8 % and 7 %, respectively.

In the full year 2021, sales rose in almost all geographic regions. The developments in Europe, the Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific, including China, and Latin America were particularly robust with sales expansion in the range of 16 % to 20 %. The sales gap in North America continued to dwindle and the region ended the year unchanged versus the previous year levels due to the ongoing recovery in Oil and Mining Services.

Care Chemicals sales rose by 22 % in local currency in the full year 2021 with a double-digit organic sales increase in both Industrial Applications and Consumer Care. In Catalysis, the top-line was up by 5 % in local currency, supported by Syngas, Specialty Catalysts, and emission-control catalyst demand. Oil and Mining Services, Functional Minerals, and particularly Additives all contributed to the 14 % local currency sales growth reported in Natural Resources.

The continuing operations EBITDA increased to CHF 708 million as the Group improved profitability on the back of notable sales expansion, operating leverage together with the continued successful pricing measures largely offsetting raw material price increases of approximately 21 %, and the execution of the performance improvement programs, which resulted in additional cost savings of CHF 41 million in the full year 2021. Clariant recognized a CHF 33 million net VAT-related credit over the full year 2021, which was offset by exceptional cost, largely related to the performance improvement programs. The EBITDA margin increased to 16.2 % from 15.5 % in the previous year due to the profitability improvement in Care Chemicals and Natural Resources and the continued cost discipline across the Group.

In 2021, the total Group net result was CHF 373 million versus CHF 825 million in the previous year, CHF 102 million excluding the gain on the Masterbatches disposals. The 2021 net result was positively affected by the strong business performance of the continuing operations and the corresponding margin improvement. In 2020, the gain on the disposal of the Masterbatches business of CHF 723 million and the partial reversal of CHF 50 million of the EU fine provision had an extraordinary positive impact on the result.

Operating cash flow for the total Group was CHF 363 million, just slightly below the previous year level of CHF 369 million, despite a growth-driven cash outflow in net working capital of CHF 221 million, which resulted from the marked sales increase as well as supply chain uncertainties. The restructuring cash payments of CHF 38 million also negatively impacted the cash flow development.

Net debt for the total Group increased to CHF 1.535 billion versus CHF 1.040 billion recorded at the end of 2020. This development is attributable to a growth-driven increase in working capital, higher investments into property, plant, and equipment as well as acquisitions.

The Board of Directors recommends a regular distribution of CHF 0.40 per share to the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 24 June 2022 based on the strong performance in 2021. This distribution represents an attractive pay-out ratio of 49 % of continuing operations earnings per share (EPS: CHF 0.81) and is proposed to be made through capital reduction by way of par value reduction.

The Board of Directors proposes the reelection of Günter von Au as Chairman. The following Board of Directors members will not stand for reelection at the 2022 AGM: Abdullah Mohammed Alissa, Nader Ibrahim Alwehibi, and Calum MacLean. The Board of Directors thanks them for their contribution to Clariant and therefore proposes the election of the following individuals: Ahmed Mohamed Alumar, Saudi Arabian Citizen; Roberto César Gualdoni, German and Italian Citizen; Naveena Shastri, US Citizen.

Discontinued Operations

In the fourth quarter of 2021, Pigments sales increased by 21 % in local currency and by 20 % in Swiss francs. In the full year 2021, on a like-for-like basis, excluding Masterbatches sales from the first half of 2020, Pigments sales in discontinued operations rose by 15 % in local currency and by 14 % in Swiss francs due to the improved economic environment.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, the EBITDA margin in discontinued operations increased to 8.8 % due to the higher sales levels, the corresponding operating leverage improvement in Pigments, the execution of the efficiency program, as well as effects from other discontinued operations.

In the full year 2021, the EBITDA margin in discontinued operations was 12.5 %.

Outlook – Full Year 2022

Clariant aims to grow above the market to achieve higher profitability through sustainability and innovation. The Group has concluded its significant portfolio transformation program by divesting Healthcare Packaging in 2019, Masterbatches in 2020, and Pigments in January of 2022. Clariant is now a truly specialty chemical company and confirms its 2025 ambition to deliver profitable growth (4 – 6 % CAGR), a Group EBITDA margin between 19 – 21 % and a free cash flow conversion of around 40 %.

In the first quarter of 2022, Clariant expects to generate continued strong sales growth in local currency versus the prior year, underpinned by expansion in Care Chemicals and Natural Resources despite a normalizing growth environment. Clariant is aiming to sustain its corrected year-on-year margin levels in the first quarter of 2022 via volume growth, continuing pricing actions, and cost discipline to diminish continued inflation in raw materials, logistics, labor, and energy cost.

For the full year 2022, Clariant expects strong growth in local currency for the Group driven by a particularly strong first half of 2022. The current high level of uncertainty as a result of the geopolitical conflicts, suspension of business in Russia and the resurgence of COVID-19 in China are expected to impact global economic growth and consumer demand in the second half of the year. Clariant expects the high inflationary environment with regard to raw material, energy and logistic cost as well as supply chain challenges to persist in the second half of 2022. Clariant aims to improve its year-on-year Group EBITDA margin levels via solid volume growth, continued cost discipline, and pricing in an overall increasingly challenging economic environment.

Clariant intends to publish its Integrated Report 2021 on 2 June 2022 and the First Quarter 2022 results on 15 June 2022. The virtual Annual General Meeting 2022 is scheduled for 24 June 2022.

Please note that all information provided in this document references the FY 2020 restated and Q4 2020 corrected results. For details regarding the restatements please refer to the Fourth Quarter / Full Year 2021 Analyst Presentation and the Financial Review – Full Year 2021, available on the Clariant website: Latest Results (clariant.com)

FY 2021 Financial Review EN

Q4 2021 Media Release EN

CORPORATE MEDIA RELATIONS

 

Jochen Dubiel
Phone +41 61 469 63 63
jochen.dubiel@clariant.com


 

Anne Maier
Phone +41 61 469 63 63
anne.maier@clariant.com

 

Ellese Golder
Phone +41 61 469 63 63
ellese.golder@clariant.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS

 

Andreas Schwarzwälder
Phone +41 61 469 63 73
andreas.schwarzwaelder@clariant.com

 

Maria Ivek
Phone +41 61 469 63 73
maria.ivek@clariant.com

 

Alexander Kamb
Phone +41 61 469 63 73
alexander.kamb@clariant.com

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram.

 

This media release contains certain statements that are neither reported financial results nor other historical information. This document also includes forward-looking statements. Because these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond Clariant’s ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions, currency fluctuations, the behavior of other market participants, the actions of governmental regulators and other risk factors such as: the timing and strength of new product offerings; pricing strategies of competitors; the Company’s ability to continue to receive adequate products from its vendors on acceptable terms, or at all, and to continue to obtain sufficient financing to meet its liquidity needs; and changes in the political, social and regulatory framework in which the Company operates or in economic or technological trends or conditions, including currency fluctuations, inflation and consumer confidence, on a global, regional or national basis. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this document. Clariant does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of these materials.

 

www.clariant.com

 

 

Clariant is a focused, sustainable and innovative specialty chemical company based in Muttenz, near Basel/Switzerland. On 31 December 2021, the company employed a total workforce of 13 374. In the financial year 2021, Clariant recorded sales of CHF 4.372 billion for its continuing businesses. The company reports in three Business Areas: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, and Natural Resources. Clariant’s corporate strategy is led by the overarching purpose of ”Greater chemistry – between people and planet,” and reflects the importance of connecting customer focus, innovation, sustainability, and people.


Recommended Stories

  • ‘It’s so horrible that I want to buy it’ — Jim Cramer likes these 2 beaten-down tech names that are still posting white-hot revenue growth

    High-quality items seldom go on sale. Grab them when they do.

  • Tesla cut from S&P 500 ESG Index, and Elon Musk tweets his fury

    (Reuters) -An S&P Dow Jones Indices executive told Reuters on Wednesday it has removed electric carmaker Tesla Inc from the widely followed S&P 500 ESG Index because of issues including claims of racial discrimination and crashes linked to its autopilot vehicles, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded with harsh tweets including that "ESG is a scam". In it changes, effective May 2, the sustainability index also added soon-to-be-Musk-controlled Twitter Inc and oil refiner Phillips 66 while dropping Delta Air Lines and Chevron Corp, according to an announcement. The back-and-forth over the index changes reflects a wider debate about the metrics used to judge corporate performance on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues, a growing area of investing.

  • ‘Crashes are the best times to get rich’ — here’s why Robert Kiyosaki thinks bitcoin’s plunge is great news and how you can take advantage of it

    ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ is looking to back up the truck.

  • Here's Why Upstart Soared on Wednesday While Most Stocks Fell

    In contrast to the overall market, lending technology company Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) was a major outperformer, with shares rising by about 6%. Upstart recently plunged by more than 50% after its first-quarter earnings, and the biggest reason was that the dollar amount of loans carried on Upstart's balance sheet more than doubled. Recently, Upstart's management has made it clear that it understands investors' concerns and is going to immediately take steps to address them.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Target Triggers Sell-Off; Market Rally Has 90% Chance Of Doing This

    A Target earnings miss on inflation pressures sparked a fierce sell-off Wednesday. Here's what that means for the market rally.

  • Why Costco, Kohl's, and Five Below Were All Sliding Today

    Retail stocks including Costco (NASDAQ: COST), Kohl's (NYSE: KSS), and Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) were getting shocked today after retail giants including Walmart and Target badly missed bottom-line estimates and their first-quarter earnings reports. Both companies also cut their guidance for the year, warning that challenges from inflation and supply chain disruptions would persist. As of 11:05 a.m. ET, Costco stock was down 11.4%, while Kohl's had given up 10%, and Five Below was off 9.1%.

  • Warren Buffett Isn't Perfect And Is Losing Big On 6 Stocks, Too

    Warren Buffett is having a good year with S&P 500 stocks — it's his kind of market. But he's suffering from his fair share of blowups.

  • Target misses earnings as rising costs cut into profits, stock plunges premarket

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss first-quarter earnings for Target.

  • Amazon Stock Plunges in Wake of Target, Walmart Debacles. This Is Why.

    The trends highlighted by Target's and Walmart's disappointing results bode poorly for Amazon. Investors reacted with shock, sending shares down sharply.

  • Billionaire George Soros Bets on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Keeping up the returns would be a neat trick in today’s market, as the main indexes are all steeply down for the year so far – with losses of 15% on the S&P 500 and 24% on the NASDAQ. For investors, then, the best strategy may just be to follow a winner. Billionaire investing legend George Soros is most definitely a winner. He’s built a portfolio worth billions, and had possibly the greatest bull run in hedge fund history, averaging 30% annualized returns for 30 years. Starting in 1992, when he

  • Why Shares of Endo International Plummeted 69% on Wednesday

    Endo International (NASDAQ: ENDP), a specialty pharmaceutical company, saw its shares fall 69% on Wednesday. It was already a bad day for many companies with the Dow and the S&P 500 down more than 3% and the NASDAQ falling more than 4%. The biggest reason for Endo's massive drop came when The Wall Street Journal reported the company was negotiating to restructure its more-than $8 billion in debt with its lenders and senior bondholders.

  • The S&P 500 Is Near a Bear Market. History Says It’s Not Done Falling.

    With the latest 4% drop on Wednesday, the index is now 18% below its all-time high and dangerously close to a bear market, defined by a 20% fall from the peak. Of the 12 bear markets since World War II, nine lost at least 25%. In 1973, 2000, and 2007, the bear markets began a steep and lasting decline of more than 40%.

  • Musk Mad Tesla Removed from S&P 500 ESG Index

    Tesla ( ) CEO Elon Musk is extremely unhappy that the EV company was eliminated from the S&P 500 ESG Index on Wednesday, voicing his concerns on Twitter. The electric automaker was taken off the ESG index by S&P Dow Jones Indices due to Tesla's ongoing issues of racial discrimination claims from employees and how it has dealt with a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), a government investigation after several crashes were connected to its autopilot vehicles. The changes are retroactive: they are effective May 2 and a May 17 S&P Dow Jones Indices blog post described the rationale.

  • Cathie Wood has a simple response to Tesla getting booted out of an S&P 500 ESG index: ‘Ridiculous’

    Ark Investment founder Cathie Wood isn’t pleased about EV-maker Tesla Inc. being excluded from the S&P 500 ESG Index.

  • 3 Tech Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

    The tech sector lost its luster this year as rising interest rates sparked a rotation toward more conservative investments. Instead of blindly selling all of your tech stocks, you should simply stick with well-run blue-chip companies, which generate stable growth and plenty of cash while trading at reasonable valuations. Accenture is one of the world's largest IT service companies.

  • This Semiconductor Stock Could Go Parabolic

    Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) stock has lost a quarter of its value on the market in 2022, but shares of the company that supplies semiconductor manufacturing equipment to foundries have been in recovery mode over the past week. It won't be surprising to see Applied Materials stock get a nice shot in the arm when it releases its fiscal 2022 second-quarter results after the market closes on May 19. Applied Materials has won big from the global semiconductor shortage over the past couple of years, consistently logging robust top- and bottom-line growth.

  • 3 top dividend stocks yielding as high as 8.7% — with inflation still near 40-year highs, it might be a good move to nail down some income

    Inflation remains white-hot. These stocks can help ease the pain.

  • This is how much money Americans think they need to be considered wealthy

    Charles Schwab's annual Modern Wealth Survey also asked 1,000 Americans how much they needed in order to live comfortably.

  • Could Novavax's Next Step Make It a Multibagger?

    Novavax disappointed investors when its regulatory submissions fell behind. Now, all eyes are on Novavax's next step: winning authorization in the U.S. Could this nudge the stock out of its slump -- and even turn it into a multibagger? Novavax reported revenue of $704 million and net income of $203 million.

  • Crypto Rout: Another Stablecoin Falls After UST and Luna

    Cryptocurrency prices undermined by fears of recession. Tokens, which are supposed to reduce volatility, are collapsing.