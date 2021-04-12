U.S. markets open in 7 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,106.75
    -12.75 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,572.00
    -110.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,787.00
    -42.50 (-0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,226.90
    -12.30 (-0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.11
    -0.21 (-0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,736.10
    -8.70 (-0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    25.08
    -0.25 (-0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1893
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6660
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.69
    -0.26 (-1.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3689
    -0.0017 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5460
    -0.1040 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,167.87
    +134.71 (+0.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,288.13
    +60.59 (+4.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,915.75
    -26.47 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,593.30
    -174.76 (-0.59%)
     

Clariant expands in China by opening a joint venture production facility in Cangzhou for high-end stabilizer additives

Clariant AG
·5 min read
Muttenz, April 12, 2021– Clariant, a focused, sustainable and innovative specialty chemical company, today announced the opening of a new world-class production facility for process and light stabilizers. The facility is jointly owned by Clariant and Beijing Tiangang Auxiliary Co., Ltd. (Tiangang), a privately owned producer and leading supplier of light stabilizers in China.

Located within the Cangzhou National Coastal-Port Economy & Technology Development Zone in Cangzhou (Hebei Province), the facility forms the centerpiece of the partnership between both companies. It enables Clariant and Tiangang to continue their successful cooperation with an enhanced ability to fulfill the growing demand in China for high-end process and light stabilizers from local growth industries like automotive, textiles and coatings.

“With this state-of-the-art facility, we enhance our ability to support Chinese customers with high-end stabilizers that fulfill their growing demands for sustainable solutions. It is through such expanded local production capacity, which is focused on fulfilling local needs and is supported by a strong local partner in Tiangang, that Clariant will keep outgrowing the local market,” said Conrad Keijzer, CEO of Clariant.

China represents a key growth region for Clariant, and the company is committed to further enhancing its local production and R&D capabilities. In addition to this newly opened facility in Cangzhou, Clariant recently inaugurated its new One Clariant Campus in Shanghai, which includes a dedicated China Innovation Center. Furthermore, the company announced the construction of a new Catofin™ catalysts production facility in Jiaxing, Zhejiang Province, and considers initiating additional expansions in the near future. Combined with other components of its dedicated China strategy, these expansions will enable Clariant to grow its China sales (core business) beyond the current level of CHF 402 million in 2020, which represents approximately 10% of the Group’s continuing operations sales.

Process and light stabilizers are types of additives used to reduce the degradation of plastics, in particular caused by exposure to the environmental conditions of light, heat and air. China is a key market for Clariant’s range of such stabilizers, which include the state-of-the-art Nylostab® S-EED® chemistry – invented by Clariant – a unique multifunctional hindered amine light stabilizer, or HALS – for polyamid.

“As a leader in high-end additive solutions, we are very excited to extend our production footprint and step up local access to high-performing, sustainable solutions. Combining the strengths of both Clariant and Tiangang in a world-class production facility in China, close to our customers, makes perfect sense. It fastens our ability to support the specific and evolving challenges of our customers with sustainable and high-quality offerings,” said Francois Bleger, Global Head of Clariant’s Business Unit Additives.

The joint venture between Clariant and Tiangang was established in September 2017 and combines the technology and production knowledge of both companies to provide even better process and light stabilizers for various growing industries in China. These industries seek to develop in accordance with China’s economic and climate-related goals and Clariant is able to provide advanced technologies and sustainable products needed to do so. Furthermore, as the drive for sustainability is becoming a truly global movement, Clariant is confident that its production facilities in China will help fulfil a worldwide growing demand for innovative and sustainable products.

Mr. Gang Liu, Executive Director of Tiangang announced: "The official opening of the facility marks a great milestone in the cooperation between both companies. Built on the expertise of both partners, the production facility will now serve the growing demand for high-end additives solutions in Asia with world-class quality products and exceptional service.”

More information about the opening, as well as Clariant’s participation in the Chinaplas trade show can be found via https://www.clariant.com/en/Corporate/Events/2021/04/2021-Chinaplas-Clariant-Additives-JV-Cangzhou-Opening-Ceremony

Corporate Media Relations

Investor Relations

Jochen Dubiel

Phone +41 61 469 63 63
jochen.dubiel@clariant.com


Andreas Schwarzwälder

Phone +41 61 469 63 73
andreas.schwarzwaelder@clariant.com


Claudia Kemansky

Phone +41 61 469 63 63
claudia.kamensky@clariant.com

Maria Ivek

Phone +41 61 469 63 73
maria.ivek@clariant.com

Thijs Bouwens

Phone +41 61 469 63 63
thijs.bouwens@clariant.com





Alexander Kamb

Phone +41 61 469 63 73
alexander.kamb@clariant.com





This media release contains certain statements that are neither reported financial results nor other historical information. This document also includes forward-looking statements. Because these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond Clariant's ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions, currency fluctuations, the behavior of other market participants, the actions of governmental regulators and other risk factors such as: the timing and strength of new product offerings; pricing strategies of competitors; the Company's ability to continue to receive adequate products from its vendors on acceptable terms, or at all, and to continue to obtain sufficient financing to meet its liquidity needs; and changes in the political, social and regulatory framework in which the Company operates or in economic or technological trends or conditions, including currency fluctuations, inflation and consumer confidence, on a global, regional or national basis. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this document. Clariant does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of these materials.

www.clariant.com

Clariant is a focused, sustainable and innovative specialty chemical company based in Muttenz, near Basel/Switzerland. On 31 December 2020, the company employed a total workforce of 13 235. In the financial year 2020, Clariant recorded sales of CHF 3.860 billion for its continuing businesses. The company reports in three business areas: Care Chemicals, Catalysis and Natural Resources. Clariant’s corporate strategy is based on five pillars: focus on innovation and R&D, add value with sustainability, reposition portfolio, intensify growth, and increase profitability.

Attachments


