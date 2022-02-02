U.S. markets open in 7 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,560.50
    +25.50 (+0.56%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,280.00
    +6.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,167.75
    +173.00 (+1.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,045.90
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.36
    +0.16 (+0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.20
    -3.30 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    22.66
    +0.07 (+0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1274
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8000
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.96
    -2.87 (-11.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3527
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6400
    -0.0420 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,305.64
    -54.78 (-0.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    890.91
    -2.10 (-0.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,535.78
    +71.41 (+0.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,533.60
    +455.12 (+1.68%)
     

Clariant signs agreements to divest 50 % stake in Scientific Design joint venture to SABIC

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Clariant International Ltd
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CLZNF
  • CLZNY

MUTTENZ, FEBRUARY 2, 2022

Clariant, a focused, sustainable and innovative specialty chemicals company, has signed definitive agreements to divest its 50 % stake in the joint venture which owns Scientific Design Company Inc. to its long-term joint venture partner, SABIC. SABIC is executing a call option raised in 2015 to acquire this stake, originally purchased by Süd-Chemie AG in 2003 and acquired by Clariant in 2011, pursuant to a change-of-control clause in the Joint Venture agreement.

Clariant reports a book value for the 50 % stake in Scientific Design Company Inc. of CHF 108 million as of 31 December 2020. Both Clariant and SABIC completed a comprehensive, arms-length due diligence process to value Scientific Design at USD 260 million and Clariant’s 50 % share at USD 130 million. Together with a profit-sharing agreement beginning on January 1, 2021 until the closing of the transaction, this represents an attractive valuation for Clariant’s 50 % stake at around 12 times Scientific Design’s 2021 expected EBITDA, assuming a mid-2022 closing. The final amount is payable at closing, which is subject to the receipt of the required regulatory approvals. The closing is expected to take place in mid-2022.

In 2020, Scientific Design Company Inc. generated sales of CHF 121 million. Scientific Design Company Inc., headquartered in Little Ferry, New Jersey, United States, is present in the development, licensing and catalyst supply of proprietary processes for the production of ethylene oxide (EO), ethylene glycol (EO/EG), bio-ethylene, bio-EO, bio-EG, EO derivatives, polyols and maleic anhydride. In addition to these technologies, Scientific Design Company Inc. produces proprietary catalysts and equipment for use in their own and other industrial processes.

CORPORATE MEDIA RELATIONS



Jochen Dubiel
Phone +41 61 469 63 63
jochen.dubiel@clariant.com




Anne Maier
Phone +41 61 469 63 63
anne.maier@clariant.com



Ellese Golder
Phone +41 61 469 63 63
ellese.golder@clariant.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS



Andreas Schwarzwälder
Phone +41 61 469 63 73
andreas.schwarzwaelder@clariant.com



Maria Ivek
Phone +41 61 469 63 73
maria.ivek@clariant.com



Alexander Kamb
Phone +41 61 469 63 73
alexander.kamb@clariant.com

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram.



This media release contains certain statements that are neither reported financial results nor other historical information. This document also includes forward-looking statements. Because these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond Clariant’s ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions, currency fluctuations, the behavior of other market participants, the actions of governmental regulators and other risk factors such as: the timing and strength of new product offerings; pricing strategies of competitors; the Company’s ability to continue to receive adequate products from its vendors on acceptable terms, or at all, and to continue to obtain sufficient financing to meet its liquidity needs; and changes in the political, social and regulatory framework in which the Company operates or in economic or technological trends or conditions, including currency fluctuations, inflation and consumer confidence, on a global, regional or national basis. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this document. Clariant does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of these materials.



www.clariant.com





Clariant is a focused, sustainable and innovative specialty chemical company based in Muttenz near Basel/Switzerland. On 31 December 2020, the company employed a total workforce of 13 235. In the financial year 2020, Clariant recorded sales of CHF 3.860 billion for its continuing businesses. The company reports in three business areas: Care Chemicals, Catalysis and Natural Resources. Clariant’s corporate strategy is led by the overarching purpose of ‘Greater chemistry – between people and planet’ and reflects the importance of connecting customer focus, innovation, sustainability, and people.

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • PayPal falls after hours following Q4 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith reports on how PayPal stock is plunging after the company reported weaker-than-expected guidance.

  • Alphabet Seeks More Investors in 20-for-1 Stock Split

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc. announced a 20-for-1 stock split in the form of a one-time special stock dividend, aiming to draw a wider audience for its shares.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairBe Warned — the Turbulence This Time Is Different“The reason f

  • Google is outdoing Apple and Tesla with a 20-for-1 stock split

    Based on current prices, the split will lower the cost of a Google shares to under $150 per share, down from $2,700.

  • Here's The 'New AT&T' If You Want A Rock-Solid Dividend

    AT&T's days as a top dividend S&P 500 stock are numbered. But luckily, lovers of rising and high dividends have a new king.

  • Alphabet Stock Is Soaring on an Earnings Beat. The Company Is Finally Splitting Its Stock, Too.

    The Google parent reported fourth-quarter sales of $75.3 billion, up 32% year over year. The company also announced a 20-for-one stock split.

  • Alphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to Masses

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc. is bringing big stock splits back to the market, so prospective buyers won’t need upwards of $3,000 to own a share. Taking down the price achieves something else for the Google parent: making it possible to put America’s third-biggest company into its most venerated stock average.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesCovid-Infected HIV Patien

  • PayPal stock sinks after earnings as inflation, spending pressures weigh on outlook

    PayPal Holdings Inc. largely matched expectations for its holiday quarter but shares plunged late Tuesday after the company delivered an earnings forecast that came up shy of expectations.

  • Google Stock Rises As Earnings Beat, Alphabet Announces 20-For-1 Stock Split

    Google-parent Alphabet reported Q4 earnings and revenue that topped estimates and announced a 20-for-1 stock split, sending Google stock up.

  • Why Lucid, Nikola, and Arrival Stocks Jumped Today

    These three companies are each focusing on different segments of the EV market, but all three stocks have been hit by the 2022 correction.

  • AT&T Stock Falls On Slashed Dividend, Spin Off Of WarnerMedia Stake

    AT&T stock fell on plans to spin off its stake in WarnerMedia to shareholders as part of the Discovery deal and reduce its annual dividend by nearly half.

  • PayPal’s Stock Is Sinking Because Its Earnings Missed and Its Guidance ‘Lacks Anything Redeeming’

    PayPal Holdings stock was sinking after the payments company reported earnings and guidance that fell short of Wall Street estimates. Shares of PayPal (ticker: PYPL) have tumbled 16% to $147.40 in after-hours trading Tuesday after gaining 2.2% during regular trading hours. PayPal reported a fourth-quarter profit of $1.11 a share, missing forecasts for $1.12 a share, on sales of $6.92 billion, topping estimates for $6.89 billion.

  • Google could challenge for $2 trillion market cap after earnings, stock-split news

    Google parent Alphabet Inc. headed toward a couple of elusive marks Tuesday evening, after disclosing earnings and plans for a stock split: A $3,000 share price and $2 trillion market cap.

  • Qualtrics CEO on earnings beat: ‘The company could not be more relevant’

    Qualtrics CEO Zig Serafin joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's fourth quarter earnings, the experience management industry, partnership growth, expansion plans, the U.S. labor shortage, and the outlook for business.

  • Why Block Stock Just Popped

    Block (NYSE: SQ) stock -- the fintech giant that used to be known as Square and that still trades under Square's ticker symbol -- has notched a tidy 4.7% gain as of noon ET Tuesday. In the first bit of news, Block announced after close of trading yesterday that it has completed its acquisition of buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Afterpay and also launched Square's "first integration with Afterpay" functionality, such that "sellers using Square Online for e-commerce in the United States and Australia" can now offer buyers the ability to buy now and pay in installments. In making its announcement, Block quoted one of its customers praising its success using Afterpay, exulting that "our purchases are nearly 20% larger when shoppers use Afterpay" -- a trend that, if it holds true across other users, should provide a revenue boost not only to Block's customers but to Block itself as it takes its cut of revenue.

  • Best Oversold Stocks to Buy for February 2022

    Let’s face it, stocks have been under a lot of pressure. Growth stocks have been getting especially hurt. But huge selloffs can entrap good stocks, which means opportunities are out there.

  • Why AT&T Stock Dropped Today

    What happened  Shares of AT&T (NYSE: T) fell on Tuesday after the telecom titan said it would cut its cash payout to shareholders following the planned spinoff of its WarnerMedia business.  As of 2:40 p.

  • Why UPS Stock Soared Today

    Shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) surged 14% on Tuesday after the logistics leader delivered strong fourth-quarter results. The gains were fueled by an 11.3% increase in average revenue per piece, reflecting CEO Carol Tomé's emphasis on higher-priced shipping services. Since that time, she's focused UPS on its most profitable business lines, even if it's meant sacrificing shipping volumes.

  • Should You Now Consider Selling Your Intel Corp. (INTC) Position Before its Too Late?

    O’Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc., an asset management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. At the end of 2021, the fund’s top 5 holdings represented almost 41% of its assets. As of December 15th, the Russell 3000 Index, which tracks the performance of the 3,000 largest US-traded […]

  • Google plans to ‘develop games on its own,’ analyst says

    Neuberger Berman Senior Research Analyst Daniel Flax joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Alphabet earnings, the announced stock split, and the extent to which the tech giant will move into gaming.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures extend gains, Alphabet jumps after earnings

    Stock futures opened higher Tuesday evening as investors mulled a fresh batch of earnings results from some major index components and tried to further shake off January's volatility. Contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose as the overnight session kicked off.