Clariant updates Financial Calendar – Governance Agreement with SABIC to expire after AGM on 24 June 2022

Clariant, a focused, sustainable, and innovative specialty chemical company, today announced that it has scheduled its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for 24 June 2022, and that with the closing of the AGM the Governance Agreement between Clariant and SABIC will expire. Both parties entered into the agreement on 17 September 2018 when SABIC became Clariant’s anchor shareholder (see 2018 Media Release: Clariant and SABIC enter Governance agreement defining the long-term strategic relationship). As a result of the expiry of the agreement after the AGM 2022, Clariant and SABIC will no longer form a Group regarding the attribution of voting rights and regulatory requirements pursuant to article 120 of the Financial Market Infrastructure Act (FinMIA).

“The Board will continue to drive Clariant’s purpose-led strategy together with the Executive Management Team, with a focus on customer, innovation, sustainability, and people to deliver our 2025 profitable growth targets for the benefit of all stakeholders. We are confident on SABIC’s support in the spirit built over the years,” said Günter von Au, Clariant’s Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Clariant is committed to continue to create shareholder value. After sharpening and pruning the portfolio profile over the last years, Clariant has a focused specialty chemicals portfolio, with an ambition to a top quartile specialty chemicals performance, underpinned by 2025 financial targets of compound annual sales growth of 4 – 6 %, Group EBITDA margin of 19 – 21 %; and free cash flow conversion of around 40 %. Clariant is confident in delivering on its purpose-led strategy and positioning itself as a focused, sustainable, and innovative specialty chemical company, delivering “Greater Chemistry – between people and planet.”

Clariant today also announced its updated financial calendar. Subject to the approval of the Board of Directors, Clariant intends to publish its Fourth Quarter 2021 and audited Full Year 2021 Results on 19 May 2022 and expects to publish and host the postponed corporate events as follows:

Date Corporate Event 19 May 2022 Fourth Quarter 2021 and audited Full Year 2021 02 June 2022 Integrated Report 2021 15 June 2022 First Quarter 2022 24 June 2022 Annual General Meeting 2022 (virtual)

Clariant is a focused, sustainable and innovative specialty chemical company based in Muttenz, near Basel/Switzerland. On 31 December 2020, the company employed a total workforce of 13 235. In the financial year 2020, Clariant recorded sales of CHF 3.860 billion for its continuing businesses. The company reports in three Business Areas: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, and Natural Resources. Clariant’s corporate strategy is led by the overarching purpose of ”Greater chemistry – between people and planet,” and reflects the importance of connecting customer focus, innovation, sustainability, and people.

