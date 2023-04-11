Clarifying Agents Global Market Report 2023: Demand for Polymers in Packaging Applications Bolsters Growth

Company Logo

Global Clarifying Agents Market

Dublin, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clarifying Agents Market by Form (Powder, Granules, Liquid), Polymer (PP, PE, PET), Application (Packaging, Consumer Products, Electronics) and Region (Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, MEA, SA) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Clarifying agents market is projected to reach at USD 338 million in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

The increasing consumption of different polymers has led to the increased usage of clarifying agents for the manufacture of products for various applications. Clarifying agents or clarifiers are used to impart better transparency to polymers. Clarifying agents are majorly used in PP to make it more transparent.

Granules segment is expected to account for the second-largest share in 2021

The powder form is converted to the granular form to prevent scattering of the composition and thus help control the flow properties of mixtures. Granules are aggregations of fine powder particles in a spherical shape. The demand for granular clarifying agents is expected to increase during the forecast period owing to their better flow properties and increased compressibility.

Consumer products is expected to be the second-fastest growing application for clarifying agents market during the forecast period, in terms of value

Consumer products include sports equipment, toys, footwear, kitchenware, cosmetics, and furniture. Clarifying agents are used in PP and PET casing for personal care products. These agents are utilized for cosmetic jars to help improve impact resistance and provide high clarity. Household products include diverse items, ranging from laundry storage to tableware, furniture, cutlery trays, and beverage cups.

Based on region, Europe region was the largest market for clarifying agents in 2021, in terms of value.

Europe was the largest market for global clarifying agents, in terms of value, in 2021. The market in Europe is driven by innovation. Industrial expansion and technological developments in the region are driving the consumption of clarifying agents. The growth of the market is also expected to be supported by the improving global economy. Germany is the key market in Europe. It is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period because of the high use of polymer products in the region in packaging.

This research report is focused on various levels of analysis - industry analysis (industry trends), market ranking analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together provide an overall view on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the clarifying agents market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in Consumption of Plastics

Demand for Polymers in Packaging Applications

Restraints

Awareness of Adverse Effects of Plastics

Stringent Environmental Regulations

Opportunities

Growing Usage in Pharmaceutical Applications

Challenges

Complexity in Selecting Appropriate Product Type and Dosage

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 231 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $235 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $338 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Clarifying Agents Market, By Polymer

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Polypropylene (Pp)

7.2.1 Increasing Demand for Pp in Packaging and Consumer Goods to Fuel Market

7.3 Polyethylene (Pe)

7.3.1 Packaging Industry in Europe to Drive Demand for Clarifying Agents for Pe

7.3.2 HDPE

7.3.3 LDPE

7.3.4 LLDPE

7.4 Polyethylene Terephthalate (Pet)

7.4.1 Rising Demand for Beverage Packaging to Fuel Market in Pet Segment

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Polyamide

7.5.2 Polystyrene

7.5.3 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

8 Clarifying Agents Market, By Form

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Powder

8.2.1 Ability of Powder Clarifying Agents to Impart Smooth Textures to Drive Demand

8.3 Granules

8.3.1 Compatibility with Conventional Feeders and Efficiency in Material Handling to Drive Market

8.4 Liquid

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific to be Fastest-Growing Market for Liquid Clarifying Agents

9 Clarifying Agents Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Packaging

9.2.1 Demand for Increased Shelf Life of Products

9.2.2 Food & Beverage Packaging

9.2.3 Media Packaging

9.3 Consumer Products

9.3.1 Growing Demand Due to Reduced Processing Cycle Time and Higher Productivity

9.3.2 Personal Care Products

9.3.3 Household Products

9.4 Electronics

9.5 Others

9.5.1 Building & Construction

9.5.2 Pharmaceuticals

9.5.3 Agriculture

10 Clarifying Agents Market, By Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

13 Adjacent Markets

14 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Adeka Corporation

Altana Ag

Avient Corporation

Basf Se

Blend Colours Pvt. Ltd.

Everspring Chemical Co. Ltd.

Gch Technology Co. Ltd.

Guangzhou Bolong Chemical Co. Ltd.

Hpl Additives Limited

Integrated Colour System Sdn Bhd (Ics)

Liberty Chemicals

Milliken & Company

New Japan Chemical Co. Ltd.

Palmarole Ag

Polyvel Inc.

Primex Plastics Corporation

Qingdao Jade New Material Technology

Rianlon Corporation

Rich Yu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Shandong Rainwell New Materials Technology Co. Ltd.

Sri Vasavi Pigments Pvt. Ltd.

Sunrise Colours Vietnam Co. Ltd.

Synchemer Co. Limited

Ta Haw Enterprise Co. Ltd.

Tianjin Best Gain Science & Technology Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q1e27n

