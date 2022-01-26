U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,349.93
    -6.52 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,168.09
    -129.61 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,542.12
    +2.82 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,976.46
    -27.57 (-1.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.34
    -0.01 (-0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.20
    -8.50 (-0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    23.61
    -0.20 (-0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1242
    -0.0064 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8480
    +0.0650 (+3.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3465
    -0.0041 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7670
    +0.9010 (+0.79%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,813.70
    -148.69 (-0.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    835.69
    -20.12 (-2.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,469.78
    +98.32 (+1.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,011.33
    -119.97 (-0.44%)
     

Claritas Announces Revised, Improved Terms for Initial Tranche of Financing with Alumina Partners

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • KALTF

SAN FRANCISCO, CA and TORONTO, ON, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TSX VENTURE: CLAS and OTC: KALTF) (the “Company” or “Claritas”) today announced revised, improved pricing for the initial tranche of funds that the Company will receive under its equity financing agreement (the “Agreement”) with Alumina Partners (Ontario) Ltd., (“Alumina”), an affiliate of Alumina Partners, LLC, a New York based private equity firm.

On January 17, 2022 the Company announced the terms for the initial CAD $150,000 tranche of funds that the Company requested under the Agreement (the “Initial Tranche”). As announced at that time, the Company agreed to issue to Alumina 1,333,333 units, comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (the “Units”) at a price of CAD $0.1125 per Unit. The warrants were to have an exercise price of $0.1875.

Subsequent to the announcement on January 17th, Alumina and the Company agreed to increase the pricing for the Initial Tranche in order to reduce shareholder dilution. Accordingly, the price per Unit for the Initial Tranche has been revised as follows: (1) the price per Unit will be CAD $0.13875, rather than CAD $0.1125, as previously announced; and (2) accordingly, the Company will issue to Alumina 1,081,081 Units, rather than 1,333,333 Units, as previously announced. The 1,081,081 Units will consist of 1,081,081 common shares and 1,081,081 warrants, rather than 1,333,333 common shares and 1,333,333 warrants, as previously announced. As consideration for Alumina’s agreement to the revised Unit pricing, the Company has agreed to increase the exercise price of the 1,081,081 warrants from the previously announced exercise price of CAD $0.1875 to CAD $0.21. Closing of the Initial Tranche is subject to the approval of the revised terms by the TSX Venture Exchange.

“The revised pricing for the Initial Tranche will reduce shareholder dilution by more than 250,000 shares, stated Robert Farrell, the Company’s President and CEO. “We are pleased with these improved terms, which are in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders, and we are pleased with Alumina’s willingness to make this concession”.

The Company’s principal intended use for the proceeds from the initial tranche of funds that will be received from Alumina is for payment of remaining costs of the Company’s Phase 1 clinical study of R-107, which study the Company expects to complete during Q1 this year.

About Claritas Pharmaceuticals
Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with significant unmet medical needs. Claritas leverages its expertise to find solutions that will improve health outcomes and dramatically improve people's lives.

Cautionary Statements
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, that are not based on historical fact, including without limitation in respect of its product candidate pipeline, planned clinical trials, regulatory approval prospects, intellectual property objectives, and other statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "will", "should", "expects", "continue", "estimate", "forecasts" and other similar expressions. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risk that future clinical studies may not proceed as expected or may produce unfavorable results. Claritas undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although Claritas believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking information in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking information has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond Claritas’ control. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and is made as of the date hereof. Claritas disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact Information
Robert Farrell
President, CEO
(888) 861-2008
info@claritaspharma.com


Recommended Stories

  • Tesla tops earnings estimates, stock falls after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian breaks down Tesla earnings and how supply chain challenges are striking the electric vehicle company.

  • Boeing shares dip after posting third consecutive annual loss, AT&T stock slides

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down how Boeing and AT&T are trading after the companies reported earnings.

  • Why AT&T Stock Sank More Than 8% Today

    Shares of telecommunications giant AT&T (NYSE: T) tumbled in Wednesday afternoon trading, despite the company reporting an earnings beat in the morning. Ahead of the fourth-quarter release, analysts had forecast AT&T would report $0.76 per share in adjusted earnings on $40.4 billion in revenue. Revenue came in just under $41 billion, and AT&T earned $0.78 per share on a pro forma basis.

  • Intel stock sinks on earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Intel's latest quarterly earnings.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting With These 3 Stocks

    Technology stocks have continued to see heavy selling activity in 2022. Cathie Wood has been buying the dip in three names in particular.

  • It’s Jerome Powell time — and one Wall Street bank warns the S&P 500 could fall another 20%. Goldman Sachs says the bull market will continue.

    Markets have reeled since the Federal Reserve announced, through the release of the December minutes, that the central bank would like to take a big whack at its $9 trillion balance sheet rather than keep it at that lofty level. Value stocks, they argue, will continue to be boosted by the transition from quantitative easing to quantitative tightening, as the Fed pivots from fighting deflation to fighting inflation. By and large, the Goldman team says most of the moves in the market have been explained by fundamentals, but it says some defensive sectors, including food and beverages, household goods and personal products, may have rerated too much, while semiconductors may have sold off by too much.

  • AT&T Stock 2022 Rally Fizzles Amid Questions Over Discovery Deal

    The telecom giant beat fourth-quarter earnings and revenue estimates. AT&T stock, which has rallied in 2022, reversed down on the news.

  • Why Gatos Silver Stock Lost 64% of Its Value at the Open Today

    The precious-metals miner provided an update on reserves at its main mine, and it was not a pleasant read.

  • Chipmaker Intel Beats Fourth-Quarter Goals, Gives Mixed Outlook

    Chipmaker Intel late Wednesday beat Wall Street's sales and earnings targets for the fourth quarter. But Intel stock fell in late trading.

  • Here's The 'New AT&T' If You Want A Rock-Solid Dividend

    AT&T's days as a top dividend S&P 500 stock are numbered. But luckily, lovers of rising and high dividends have a new king.

  • 3 Buffett Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in 2022

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the world's greatest investors. Between Dec. 31, 1964 and Dec. 31, 2021, he oversaw the creation of more than $600 billion in market value and led Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) to aggregate gains in excess of 3,600,000%! Of the more than three-dozen securities Berkshire Hathaway owns in its $350 billion investment portfolio, three stand out as wholly avoidable in 2022.

  • Jeremy Grantham Has an Even Scarier Prediction Than His Crash Call

    (Bloomberg) -- Jeremy Grantham got the market’s attention with his “super bubble” call on U.S. stocks. Now he wants to get an even more alarming and urgent message out, one his critics may find harder to accept. Most Read from BloombergA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayNvi

  • Market check: Stocks maintain gains following Fed decision

    Yahoo Finance Live's Jared Blikre breaks down midday trading in the stock market following the Fed's decision.

  • Why Palantir Stock Rose Before Turning Negative Today

    Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) had a roller-coaster session on the stock market Wednesday. Wednesday morning, Palantir announced that it has tapped a new executive to head its efforts in the sprawling Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region. This is Philippe Mathieu, who will serve as the regional president for the company.

  • Tesla Stock Falls Despite Earnings Beat; Supply-Chain Woes Hamper Production

    Tesla beat earnings views late Wednesday, but warned supply-chain issues are still slowing production. Tesla stock rose after the close Wednesday.

  • Fed Chair Powell expected to get ‘a grip on communication’ with markets: Economist

    Robertson Stephens Wealth Management&nbsp;Chief Economist Jeanette Garretty and Wells Fargo Senior Macro Strategist Zach Griffiths join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what they are looking forward to hearing during today's Fed press conference, how the stock market is reacting in the wake of the Fed's decision, and the impact of COVID-19 on the labor market.

  • Chip Gear Maker Lam Research Posts Mixed Results, Gives Weak Outlook

    Semiconductor equipment maker Lam Research reported December-quarter results that edged views on earnings but missed on sales.

  • Should Investors Load Up on Sofi Stock Before Earnings? Here’s What You Need to Know

    Less than one week from today -- Tuesday, March 1, after close of trading -- fintech upstart SoFi Technologies (SOFI) will report its financial results for Q4 2021. Yesterday, Jefferies analyst John Hecht paused to give investors a quick update before the main event. "Credit migration, regulatory uncertainty and competitive dynamics have shaped the narrative" for the fintech industry, warns Hecht, even as investors worry about the pricey valuations and high revenue multiples prevalent in the fin

  • Why Nano Dimension Stock Soared and Then Fell Today

    Stocks saw volatile swings again today, but Nano Dimension (NASDAQ: NNDM) still managed to close out the day's session in the green. The stock had been up by as much as 12.8% in the daily session, but the Federal Reserve's confirmation that it would soon be raising interest rates to help curb inflation prompted pullbacks across the market. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index had been trending toward a big positive close, but it slipped and ended the day roughly flat after investors digested the news from the Fed.

  • Tesla notches record Q4 profit but cites supply chain challenges as ‘main limiting factor’

    Tesla reported fourth quarter results that beat analyst estimates after the bell on Wednesday despite supply chain headwinds that have plagued the global auto industry at an unprecedented scale. Still, shares were weighed down after the electric vehicle giant indicated supply constraints are likely to persist.