Clarity Clinic Opens Doors to Evanston Clinic

·2 min read

Clarity Clinic Opens Doors to Evanston Clinic

EVANSTON, Ill., June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarity Clinic's Evanston clinic has officially opened its doors. The new 5,600 square-foot clinic in Evanston is the fifth Clarity Clinic location in Illinois. Located at 501 Davis St., Evanston, IL, the clinic is located north of Chicago in the middle of Evanston and positions Clarity Clinic as one of the top mental health practices with comprehensive therapy and psychiatry services in the Chicagoland area.

"We are grateful to be opening a new office on Davis St. in Evanston, IL, in addition to our presence throughout Chicago and Arlington Heights. This will further strengthen our service capabilities and ability to provide accessible mental health care in a warm and inviting environment," said Dr. Pavan Prasad, Founder, and CEO, of Clarity Clinic. "We are seeing exponential demand in this community for therapy, couples and family counseling, and psychiatry. We are always working to expand our practice and offerings to meet clients and support them where they are."

At Clarity Clinic Evanston, providers approach mental health with a holistic mindset, integrating therapy with safe and effective medication management. Their experienced and licensed therapists have worked with individuals and families alike, and they understand the importance of being empathetic to patients who may be struggling with their mental wellness.

"Mental health isn't a one-size-fits-all situation. We are committed to ensuring our clients receive the care they deserve, whether that is talk therapy, medications, or both in combination," said Dr. Pavan Prasad, Founder, and CEO, of Clarity Clinic.

About Clarity Clinic

Clarity Clinic offers leading psychiatry and therapy services with locations throughout Chicagoland, Illinois, and Northwest Indiana. Clarity Clinic is redefining mental health care through our leading network of mental health providers, who thoughtfully guide the whole person on their journey to find clarity and mental wellness by providing exceptional psychiatry and therapy care.

In-person and online therapy and psychiatry appointments can be scheduled online at claritychi.com. Call (312) 546-4193 or visit https://www.claritychi.com/locations/evanston-il/ for additional information.

Contact

Clarity Clinic

Joleen Simonetti 
333 N Michigan Ave, Suite 1400 
Chicago, IL. 60601 
contactus@claritychi.com
claritychi.com

