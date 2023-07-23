Clarity Pharmaceuticals (ASX:CU6) shareholders have earned a 48% return over the last year

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). For example, the Clarity Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:CU6) share price is up 48% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 6.2% (not including dividends). That's a solid performance by our standards! We'll need to follow Clarity Pharmaceuticals for a while to get a better sense of its share price trend, since it hasn't been listed for particularly long.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Clarity Pharmaceuticals isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Clarity Pharmaceuticals grew its revenue by 101% last year. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. The solid 48% share price gain goes down pretty well, but it's not necessarily as good as you might expect given the top notch revenue growth. If that's the case, now might be the time to take a close look at Clarity Pharmaceuticals. Since we evolved from monkeys, we think in linear terms by nature. So if growth goes exponential, opportunity may exist for the enlightened.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Clarity Pharmaceuticals shareholders have gained 48% over the last year. The more recent returns haven't been as impressive as the longer term returns, coming in at just 8.6%. It seems likely the market is waiting on fundamental developments with the business before pushing the share price higher (or lower). I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Clarity Pharmaceuticals you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Australian exchanges.

