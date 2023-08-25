When Will Clarity Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:CU6) Breakeven?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Clarity Pharmaceuticals Ltd's (ASX:CU6) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Clarity Pharmaceuticals Ltd, a clinical stage radiopharmaceutical company, develops theranostic therapy and imaging products for the treatment of cancer in children and adults. On 30 June 2023, the AU$287m market-cap company posted a loss of AU$25m for its most recent financial year. The most pressing concern for investors is Clarity Pharmaceuticals' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 3 of the Australian Pharmaceuticals analysts is that Clarity Pharmaceuticals is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of AU$5.3m in 2025. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2025? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 75% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Clarity Pharmaceuticals given that this is a high-level summary, though, bear in mind that generally a pharma company has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the drug and stage of product development the business is in. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Clarity Pharmaceuticals currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning pharma, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

