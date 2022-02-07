U.S. markets open in 5 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,483.75
    -8.75 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,894.00
    -84.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,664.25
    -21.25 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,985.10
    -11.80 (-0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.29
    -1.02 (-1.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.50
    +5.70 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    22.79
    +0.32 (+1.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1436
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9300
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.46
    +0.11 (+0.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3542
    +0.0018 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0830
    -0.1170 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,656.45
    +1,053.61 (+2.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    994.64
    +122.67 (+14.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,526.19
    +9.79 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,248.87
    -191.12 (-0.70%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Argus Analysts' Top Picks for 2022'

Argus's Jim Kelleher and John Eade break down stocks they see as well-positioned for 2022 on Wed, 2/9 at 2 PM ET.

Clarivate Identifies Seven Medtech Trends to Watch in 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CLVT
  • CLVT-PA

Ongoing recovery from COVID-19 causing renewed pressures on procedure volumes and less urgent interventions

Report finds innovation, healthcare decentralization and mergers & acquisitions among key factors set to impact medtech markets in 2022

LONDON, Feb. 7, 2022 /CNW/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, today released a new report, Outlook on the Medtech Industry: Seven Areas to Watch. The report analyzes seven factors that Clarivate analysts believe will be key for medtech markets in 2022, including: innovation, healthcare decentralization, mergers and acquisitions (M&As) and regulatory evolution, among others. In addition, the report provides an in-depth retrospective on key medtech trends in 2021 and insights on the current state of COVID-19 vaccination worldwide.

(PRNewsfoto/Clarivate Analytics)
(PRNewsfoto/Clarivate Analytics)

The healthcare industry has experienced great upheaval over the course of the past two years. The prioritization of COVID-19 patients — coupled with rigorous safety protocols and resource allocation measures to ensure supply of necessary products — led to substantial delays in elective and non-urgent procedures1, impacting demand for many medical devices and diagnostics.2 Clinical trials, mergers and acquisitions (M&As) and non-critical product launches were also largely paused or delayed.3

As public health measures continue and caseloads and hospital pressures ebb and flow, deferred procedures have resumed, and procedure volumes rebounded. However, the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in many countries has led to some renewed pressures on procedure volumes and less-urgent interventions.

Key factors to watch in 2022, include:

  • Ongoing recovery – Providers continue to balance recovery of procedures with local transmission and public health measures. Expansion of COVID-19 vaccines to children, coupled with increased availability of effective therapeutics, are poised to drive continued recovery.4

  • Innovation – Increasingly data-driven, remote-capable, intelligent devices and services are set to be introduced to the market in 2022 and beyond as manufacturers become increasingly familiar with challenges facing various healthcare settings. Unique and novel compensation and distribution models are also likely to be utilized as stakeholders manage ongoing financial challenges.

  • Healthcare decentralization – Healthcare will increasingly be provided outside of inpatient settings, spurred by improving reimbursement, innovations that enable efficient procedures (such as robotics and digital platforms), and COVID-19 pressures at inpatient facilities.5

  • M&As – Substantial M&A activity is likely in 2022, following one of the strongest years on record for such deals in 2021.6

  • Regulatory evolution – In 2022, regulatory bodies will begin to implement plans to resume halted and delayed activities based on local public health conditions7; this will be accompanied by a renewed emphasis on digital and remote tools, as well as increased flexibility for low-risk activities.

Zaid Al-Nassir, Principal Analyst, Medtech Insights, Clarivate: "The medtech industry has been faced with some tremendous challenges over the past two years. As markets and stakeholders continue to adapt and recover, both new and traditional market forces are shaping the landscape for medtech payers at large in 2022 and the foreseeable future. More than ever before—and whether in R&D, M&As, engagement strategies, regulatory developments, or keeping up with the pace and nature of medtech innovation—medtech stakeholders have to be keenly well informed of market and product developments and must increasingly rely on both traditional and nontraditional sources of data and insights to succeed in this highly dynamic space."

Although the COVID-19 pandemic profoundly impacted medtech markets throughout 2020 and 2021, the industry continues to pivot and innovate to respond to ongoing challenges. Access to real world data and real time insights is a key element to successfully adapting throughout this period and beyond.

To access the full report visit here.

Join the conversation - use hashtag #MedtechOutlook2022 and mention Clarivate for Life Sciences & Healthcare on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Methodology for the Outlook on the Medtech Industry: Seven Areas to Watch Report

Specialized consultants and analytics experts leveraged intelligence from Clarivate integrated solutions to better understand the changing landscape. Forecasts and insights provided in this report were developed by Clarivate analysts, using a diverse range of proprietary sources, including: Market Tracking, Clarivate Real World Data™, MedTech360 and Market Assessment Epidemiology™.

About Clarivate
Clarivate™ is a global leader in providing solutions to accelerate the lifecycle of innovation. Our bold mission is to help customers solve some of the world's most complex problems by providing actionable information and insights that reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing inventions in the areas of science and intellectual property. We help customers discover, protect and commercialize their inventions using our trusted subscription and technology-based solutions coupled with deep domain expertise. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

Media Contact
Catherine Daniel
Director, External Communications, Life Sciences & Healthcare
media.enquiries@clarivate.com

1 Source: COVID-19: Impact on Elective and Nonessential Procedures. Clarivate.2021. https://clarivate.com/lp/covid19-impact-elective-nonessential-procedures/
2 Source: COVID-19: Impact on Elective and Nonessential Procedures. Clarivate.2021. https://clarivate.com/lp/covid19-impact-elective-nonessential-procedures/
3 Source: COVID-19 vaccines: How will availability impact healthcare recovery? Clarivate. 2021. https://clarivate.com/lp/impact-of-covid-19-vaccineson-medtech/
4 Source: FDA Authorizes Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for Emergency Use in Children 5 through 11 Years of Age. Food & Drug Administration. 2021. https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/fda-authorizes-pfizer-biontechcovid-19-vaccine-emergency-use-children-5-through11-years-age
5 Source: COVID-19: Impact on ASCs. Clarivate. 2021. https://clarivate.com/lp/covid-19- impact-ascs/
6 Source: Top Medtech Trends of 2021. BioWorld. 2021. https://www.bioworld.com/articles/514381-top-med-tech-trends-of-2021-notable-med-tech-m-and-as-close-value-hits-145b-but-deals-way-down
7 Source: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: FDA Outlines Inspection and Assessment Activities During Pandemic, Roadmap for Future State of Operations. Clarivate. 2021. https://www.cortellis.com/intelligence/suite/report/regulatory/329368

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clarivate-identifies-seven-medtech-trends-to-watch-in-2022-301476246.html

SOURCE Clarivate Plc

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/07/c4021.html

Recommended Stories

  • Gottlieb says U.S. "a good part of the way" through Omicron surge

    Dr. Scott Gottlieb says "some parts of the country still are in the thick" of the Omicron wave, but case numbers have declined dramatically across much of the U.S.

  • As U.S. COVID Deaths Top 900,000 Omicron Cases Plummet

    With the highly-contagious omicron variant retreating and hospitalizations down, there's renewed hope this COVID surge might be the last. Michael George reports. (2-5-22)

  • High Prices Prompt Drillers to Seek More Crude Oil

    U.S. energy firms last week added oil and natural gas rigs for a fifth week in a row for the first time since November

  • Peloton Deal May Pose Regulatory ‘Headache’ for a Tech Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. -- the early pandemic home-fitness darling that’s become a potential takeover target following a sharp plunge in its stock price -- could find a challenging climate if it opts for a deal with a big-technology firm.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency After Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fe

  • Pizza Hut's new COO on making restaurants easier to operate while elevating the experience: 'We'll be able to win'

    Chequan Lewis, who was promoted from Chief Equity Officer to COO on Jan. 1, said every job he's had with the iconic brand has been something totally new to him.

  • Bitcoin Price Breaks a Key Level, Can It Fully Recover?

    The king of cryptocurrencies continues to rise and attracts in its wake the entire crypto market whose value is again above $2 trillion.

  • Done Deals: Rolling Stone, Penske Media Acquire ‘Life Is Beautiful’ Festival

    All the latest news about acquisitions, licensing and distribution deals.

  • Porsche expects another record year for sales despite chip shortage - Automobilwoche

    Luxury carmaker Porsche AG expects another record year for sales despite the global semiconductor chip shortage, its sales chief was quoted as saying by industry magazine Automobilwoche. Sales at Porsche, part of Volkswagen, rose 11% last year to 301,915 which would mean they could reach more than 335,000 this year if growth maintains the same pace. Van Platen said Porsche wanted to hire 400 more workers.

  • Peloton Prime?

    One-time pandemic darling Peloton has seen its fortunes collapse as Americans have returned to more normal living and working patterns. Homebound athletes seeking to maintain their exercise routines and relieve some of the pandemic's stress bought them in droves. Recently Peloton announced it was halting production of the bikes altogether, at least temporarily.

  • S&P500 at a Crossroads: Rally Now or Rally Later, but SPX5000 Will Come

    From an EWP perspective, the SPX can still try for a last stab lower to SPX4150+/-50 to complete a more significant 4th wave, but it will have to drop below SPX4300 to confirm this option, with a severe warning below SPX4400.

  • TikTok Rival’s First-Year Slump Has Analysts Eyeing Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- A recovery may be around the corner for Kuaishou Technology after Hong Kong’s biggest initial public offering of 2021 delivered hefty losses in its first year on the stock exchange.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency After Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyJoe Manchin Predicts Passage for U.S. E

  • ECB’s Knot Sees Interest-Rate Hike as Early as October

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency After Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyJoe Manchin Predicts Passage for U.S. Electoral Reform ActEuropean Central Bank Governing Council Member Klaas Knot said he

  • Dolce&Gabbana takes perfumes and cosmetics business in-house

    Italian luxury group Dolce&Gabbana has set up a new company to directly manage the development, production and sale of its perfumes and cosmetics, Chief Executive Alfonso Dolce said on Monday. The move to bring in-house a multi-million business, which is key for many fashion houses but often managed through licensing, is the first by an Italian luxury group. "We are thinking of a business model which could see tie-ups and partnerships with our producers," Dolce told Corriere della Sera's L'Economia financial weekly.

  • NFTs suffer 'some' money laundering, manipulative flows that inflate prices

    NFTs has seen a "significant" rise manipulative practices that exaggerate prices, liquidity and launder money, according to new data.

  • Oil Fluctuates as Red-Hot Rally Cools After Seven Weekly Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- Brent oil fluctuated in Asian trading following a run of seven weekly gains that’s pushed crude to the highest level since 2014.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency After Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyJoe Manchin Predicts Passage for U.S. Electoral Reform ActFutures in London swung between ga

  • Credit Suisse faces money laundering charges in trial of Bulgarian cocaine traffickers

    Credit Suisse will face charges in a Swiss court on Monday of allowing an alleged Bulgarian cocaine trafficking gang to launder millions of euros, some of it stuffed into suitcases. Swiss prosecutors say the country's second-biggest bank and one of its former relationship managers did not take all necessary steps to prevent the alleged drug traffickers from hiding and laundering cash between 2004 and 2008. "Credit Suisse unreservedly rejects as meritless all allegations in this legacy matter raised against it and is convinced that its former employee is innocent," the bank said in a statement to Reuters.

  • New Jobs for Burned-Out Teachers Mean Learning the Rules of the Corporate World

    Educators are in demand in the private sector, but many lack a compass for charting a job search.

  • The Corporate Argument for Bitcoin

    MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor likened his company’s performance to rowing a boat against wind blowing harder than one can row. Is bitcoin really the way out?

  • Kohl’s Rejects Takeover Bids, Counteroffers Expected

    The Menomonee Falls, Wisc.-based value department store chain believes its worth more than what's initially been bid and that it's on a growth path.

  • ‘Crypto Winter’ Threatens to Chill Red-Hot Area for Finance Jobs

    (Bloomberg) -- The surge in cryptocurrencies last year brought along with it one very positive real-world effect: A boom in jobs at startups and other companies trying to get in on the action. Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency After Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyJoe Manchin Predicts Passage for U.S. Elec