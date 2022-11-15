U.S. markets open in 5 hours 17 minutes

Clarivate Names World's Influential Researchers with Highly Cited Researchers 2022 List

·7 min read

Institute for Scientific Information deepens qualitative analysis of annual list to improve detection of gaming, misconduct

LONDON, Nov. 15, 2022 /CNW/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, today revealed its 2022 list of Highly Cited Researchers™ – individuals at universities, research institutes and commercial organizations who have demonstrated a disproportionate level of significant and broad influence in their field or fields of research. The methodology draws on data from the Web of Science™ citation index, together with analysis performed by bibliometric experts and data scientists at the Institute for Scientific Information (ISI)™ at Clarivate.

(PRNewsfoto/Clarivate Analytics)
(PRNewsfoto/Clarivate Analytics)

ISI analysts have awarded Highly Cited Researcher 2022 designations to 6,938 researchers from across the globe who demonstrated significant influence in their chosen field or fields over the last decade. The list is truly global, spanning 69 countries or regions and spread across a diverse range of research fields in the sciences and social sciences.

This year Clarivate extended the qualitative analysis of the Highly Cited Researchers list, to address increasing concerns over potential misconduct (such as plagiarism, image manipulation, fake peer review). With the assistance of Retraction Watch and its unparalleled database of retractions, Clarivate analysts searched for evidence of misconduct in all publications of those on the preliminary list of Highly Cited Researchers. Researchers found to have committed scientific misconduct in formal proceedings conducted by a researcher's institution, a government agency, a funder or a publisher are excluded from the list of Highly Cited Researchers.

David Pendlebury, Head of Research Analysis at the Institute for Scientific Information at Clarivate said: "Research misconduct is an ever-increasing concern in our world. Activities such as unusual citation activity and fake peer review may represent efforts to game the system and create self-generated status. This is why we've expanded our qualitative analysis this year to ensure the Highly Cited Researchers list reflects genuine, community-wide research influence. Our efforts are part of a wider responsibility across the whole research community to better police itself and uphold research integrity."

The key findings for 2022 show:

  • 6,938 researchers from 69 countries and regions have been named this year. Some extraordinary researchers are recognized in multiple Essential Science Indicators™ (ESI) research fields: 219 named in two fields, 28 named in three fields and 4 named in four fields. Their achievements are truly exceptional and indicate broad, multidisciplinary influence among their peers. Overall, there are 3,981 awards in specific fields and 3,244 awards for cross-field impact, totalling 7,225 awards across all of the individual researchers named this year.

  • The United States is the institutional home for 2,764 of the Highly Cited Researchers in 2022, which amounts to 38.3% of the total list, down from 43.3% in 2018. While the slow downward loss of share continues for U.S.-based Highly Cited Researchers, the U.S. clearly still leads the world in research influence.

  • Mainland China is second this year, with 1,169 Highly Cited Researchers – continuing to close the gap with the U.S. In five years, Mainland China has more than doubled its share of the Highly Cited Researchers population – from 7.9% in 2018 to 16.2% this year.

  • The United Kingdom comes in third with 579 researchers or 8.0%. This is a remarkably high number of researchers at the very top of their fields in terms of citation impact, given that the United Kingdom has a population 1/5 the size of the United States and 1/20 the size of Mainland China.

  • Germany has pulled ahead of Australia this year – placing Germany at fourth with 369 researchers, and Australia at fifth with 337 researchers. Behind them are Canada (226), the Netherlands (210), France (134), Switzerland (112) and Singapore (106) which is new to the top 10 this year as Spain drops down.

  • Harvard University, home to 233 researchers on the list, is once again the institution with the highest concentration of Highly Cited Researchers in the world. Governmental and publicly funded research organizations also feature strongly in the institutional top 10: the Chinese Academy of Sciences comes in second overall (228), narrowing the gap with Harvard, followed by the U.S. National Institutes of Health (113) and Germany's Max Planck Society (67). The University of Pennsylvania has joined the top 10 this year, jumping 7 slots from number 17 in 2021.

Figure 1: Highly Cited Researchers by country/region

Ranking

Country/Region

Number HCRs

%

Change % Share
2018 to 2022

1

United States

2,764

38.3

-5.0

2

China Mainland

1,169

16.2

8.3

3

United Kingdom

579

8

-1.0

4

Germany

369

5.1

-0.8

5

Australia

337

4.7

0.7

6

Canada

226

3.1

0.4

7

The Netherlands

210

2.9

-0.2

8

France

134

1.9

-0.7

9

Switzerland

112

1.6

-0.6

10

Singapore

106

1.5

0.2

Figure 2: Highly Cited Researchers by research institution or organization

Ranking

Institution and Country/Region

Number HCRs

1

Harvard University, United States

233

2

Chinese Academy of Sciences, China Mainland

228

3

Stanford University, United States

126

4

National Institutes of Health (NIH), United States

113

5

Tsinghua University, China Mainland

73

6

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), United States

71

7

Max Planck Society, Germany

67

8

University of California San Diego, United States

66

9

University of Oxford, United Kingdom

63

10

University of Pennsylvania, United States

62

The full Highly Cited Researchers 2022 list and analysis can be found here.
Follow us on Twitter @ClarivateAG #HighlyCited2022.

Notes to editors:

Methodology:

The Highly Cited Researchers' names are drawn from the publications that rank in the top 1% by citations for field and publication year in the Web of Science™ citation index, and the list identifies the research institutions and countries where they are based. Our analysis is based on primary researcher affiliations, as specified by Highly Cited Researchers themselves. This year, 7,225 researcher awards from 69 countries and regions are recognized – 3,981 in specific fields and 3,244 for cross-field impact. The 7,225 Highly Cited Researcher 2022 designations are issued to 6,938 individuals. The number of awards exceeds the number of unique individuals because some researchers are receiving recognition in more than one Essential Science Indicators™ (ESI) field of research. Our analysis of countries/regions and institutions counts designations or appearances and is thus based on the total of 7,225. These researchers were selected based on the number of highly cited papers they produced over an 11-year period from January 2011 to December 2021. The methodology that determines the who's who of researchers draws on data and analysis performed by bibliometric experts at the Institute for Scientific Information at Clarivate. It uses InCites Benchmarking & Analytics™, Essential Science Indicators™ and a unique compilation of science performance metrics and trend data based on scholarly paper publication counts and citation data from the Web of Science™, the world's largest publisher-neutral citation index and research intelligence platform.

About Clarivate

Clarivate™ is a global leader in providing solutions to accelerate the pace of innovation. Our bold mission is to help customers solve some of the world's most complex problems by providing actionable information and insights that reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing inventions in the areas of Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, Professional Services and Consumer Goods, Manufacturing & technology. We help customers discover, protect and commercialize their inventions using our trusted subscription and technology-based solutions coupled with deep domain expertise. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

Media contact:
Rachel Scheer
Director of External Communications, Academia & Government
newsroom@clarivate.com

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clarivate-names-worlds-influential-researchers-with-highly-cited-researchers-2022-list-301676959.html

SOURCE Clarivate Plc

