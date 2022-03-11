U.S. markets close in 6 hours 23 minutes

Clarivate to Present at the Bank of America 2022 Information Services Conference on March 17

1 min read
  • CLVT
  • CLVT-PA

LONDON, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, announced today that Jerre Stead, Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer, and Jonathan Collins, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Bank of America 2022 Information Service Conference on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 8:55 AM Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Clarivate website at http://ir.clarivate.com/Event-Calendar. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days after the conclusion of the live event via https://bofa.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/infoservices2022/idGOWq7q.cfm.

About Clarivate

Clarivate™ is a global leader in providing solutions to accelerate the lifecycle of innovation. Our bold mission is to help customers solve some of the world's most complex problems by providing actionable information and insights that reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing inventions in the areas of science and intellectual property. We help customers discover, protect and commercialize their inventions using our trusted subscription and technology-based solutions coupled with deep domain expertise. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

